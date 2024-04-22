News Release – DOH Shuts Down Takamiya Market in Wailuku for Cockroach Infestation

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

April 22, 2024 22-049

DOH Shuts Down

Takamiya Market in Wailuku

for Cockroach Infestation

Wailuku, Hawai‘i – The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) Maui Food Safety Branch issued a red “Closed” placard and immediately shut down Takamiya Market on April 19, 2024 during a routine inspection for a severe cockroach infestation. The establishment, located at 359 N. Market Street in Wailuku, is operated by Takamiya Market Inc.

During the routine inspection, live cockroaches were observed crawling on multiple food contact surfaces in the kitchen where food items and cooking equipment were stored. The DOH responded by immediately closing the establishment due to its history of non-compliance with pest control and prevention, and the lack of managerial response to address the current health hazard related to the infestation.

Prior to the establishment being allowed to re-open to the public, the DOH is requiring the following parameters to be met:

Use a professional pest control company and establish a cockroach treatment and monitoring plan to fully eradicate the infestation;

Remove all grease from underneath and on kitchen equipment to eliminate the pest attractant; and

Seal/repair cracks along the floorboards and within the walls to eliminate pest entryways.

A follow-up inspection is scheduled for Tuesday April 23, 2024 to re-assess the establishment’s progress with eradicating the cockroach infestation and implementation of pest prevention and control measures.

The DOH Food Safety Branch protects and promotes the health of Hawai‘i residents and visitors through education of food industry workers and regulation of food establishments statewide. The branch conducts routine health inspections of food establishments where food products are prepared, manufactured, distributed, or sold.

The branch also investigates sources of foodborne illnesses and potential adulteration. It is also responsible for mitigating the effects of these incidents to prevent any future occurrences. The DOH food safety specialists strive to work with business owners, food service workers, and the food industry to ensure safe food preparation and employee hygiene practices.

For more information on the department’s placarding program go to http://health.hawaii.gov/san/ .



