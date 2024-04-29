Dr. Guillaume Lepine Listed as Best for Cosmetic, Implant and Family Dentistry
Massachusetts Dentist Selected to the "America's Best Dentists” Directory for 2024
Guillaume Lepine, DDS, FIDIA Selected as Best for Family, Cosmetic and Implant Dentistry”SWANSEA, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Guillaume Lepine has been selected to the "America's Best Dentists” registry for 2024. Selections were made by the National Consumer Advisory Board, an organization that identifies top professionals in their fields.
Dr. Lepine performs Cosmetic, Implant & Family Dentistry at his “508Dentist” practice, which has two locations: 1010 Gar Highway in Swansea and 865 East Washington St in North Attleboro. He has served patients from 32 States and 14 countries.
Services include Cosmetic Dentistry, Dental Implants, TMJ (Jaw Joint) Disorders, Sleep Apnea, Dental Sedation and Pediatric (Children’s) Dentistry. Aesthetic treatments include Smile Makeovers, Tooth Whitening, Porcelain Veneers, Cosmetic Bonding, Crowns, Bridges and Invisalign. The practice also offers Laser Dentistry, Root Canal Therapy, Dentures, Partial Dentures, Mouth Guards, Wisdom Teeth Extractions, Dental Cleanings and Preventative Dentistry.
Dr. Lepine is the founder and CEO of 508Dentist and has treated several Celebrities, including Models, and Top Business Leaders. He is the exclusive dentist for NBC 10 HealthFit Connection and has appeared on the Rhode Show. The practice has over 300 Five-Star online reviews from satisfied patients.
Dr. Lepine earned his Doctor of Dental Surgery Degree (DDS) from the University of Montreal. He then completed an Advanced Dental Residency at the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey (UMDNJ), and was Chief Resident at Staten Island University Hospital.
He has since held teaching positions at 3 institutions and earned fellowship status from the American Dental Implant Association. Dr. Lepine has trained internationally and completed programs at Aesthetic Medical Educators and the American Academy of Facial Esthetics.
The practice accepts a variety of insurance plans, offers financing arrangements, and has in-house budget plans to make dentistry as affordable as possible.
The entire staff is well known for its dedication to delivering quality dentistry, in a relaxed and comfortable environment. Their mission is to provide the best possible care, while treating patients like family.
For more information, please go to www.TodaysBestDentists.com, or visit Dr. Guillaume Lepine's website at www.508dentist.com. His offices can be reached at 508-674-8700 in Swansea, or 508-336-8478 in North Attelboro, Massachusetts.
The "National Consumer Advisory Board" accepts no fees, sponsorships, donations or advertising in their selection process. Dentists were chosen following an application based on training, experience, continuing education, and dedication to excellence. Only dentists that satisfy all of the board's criteria can qualify for inclusion in the "America's Best Dentists" directory.
