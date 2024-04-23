ShareWell Announces Esteemed Speakers For Virtual Conference: “The Future Of Mental Health” Set For May 13-16
Renowned Narcissistic Abuse Expert Dr. Ramani Durvasula, Transgender Rights Activist Geena Rocero, Bling Empire’s Richard Chang And More Added To Fireside ChatsSAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ShareWell, the leading group support platform for mental health, has unveiled new speakers for its inaugural online event, The Future of Mental Health Conference, happening from May 13 to 16. This free conference, coinciding with Mental Health Awareness Month, will unite influential figures, specialists, and advocates to delve into the shifting landscape of mental health and well-being.
The newly featured speakers include:
● Geena Rocero, Transgender Rights Activist, shares her powerful story and insights on transgender visibility, inclusion, and mental health advocacy.
● Dr. Ramani Durvasula, Clinical Psychologist & Author, delves into the complex intersection of mental health and narcissistic abuse.
● Richard Chang, Reality TV Star & COO of Hudson Health, the star of Bling Empire advocates for interventional mental health through his work in longevity.
● Katrina Razon, Co-Founder of Wonderfruit Festival, on the power of intentional communities to transform lives and shift global consciousness.
● Patricia Barillas, Author of "Unapologetically Single: Living Life on Your Own Terms" & Life Coach, inspires us to embrace singlehood with confidence.
● Zak Hazlett, Marriage and Family Therapist, the mental health influencer known as "The Outdoor Therapist" discusses the healing power of nature and kindness
These speakers are in addition to the previously announced lineup, including:
● Adrian Aoun, CEO/Founder at Forward, discussing AI's role in accessible healthcare.
● Eve Blossom, Co-founder of Future Family, exploring the intersection of women's health and mental health.
● CeCe Cheng, ShareWell Founder, speaking on peer support as a transformational mental health modality.
● Renee Franzwa, Director of Education at MAPS, delving into the latest in Psychedelics/Psychedelic Assisted Therapy (PAT).
● Shawnti Refuge, Mental Health Coach & Author, addressing mental wellness in BIPOC communities.
● Tobias Rose-Stockwell, Author of Outrage Machine, unpacking social media's impact on mental health and what we can do about it.
● Aymee Cojet, PhD, Founder of Happiness for Humankind, unveiling the secrets to lasting happiness.
● Zhi Wei Zheng, Mental Health Influencer, sharing powerful tools to combat anxiety.
● MeiMei Fox, Founder & CEO at Your Bestselling Book, empowering voices for mental health through writing.
● Brian Hasselfeld, MD, Sr. Medical Director, Digital Health, Johns Hopkins Medicine, facilitating an open dialogue on exploring the digital health frontier.
The compelling series of virtual fireside chats are aimed at reshaping perceptions and actions in the realm of mental health enhancement. Attendees will immerse themselves in a supportive community atmosphere and explore practical solutions presented by the top thought leaders.
As part of ShareWell’s commitment to accessibility, registration for The Future of Mental Health Conference is free and now open. New registrants will be provided with a complimentary membership to ShareWell for the month of May in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month.
To register visit https://sharewellnow.com/mental-health-conference
About ShareWell:
ShareWell is the first peer-to-peer support platform providing an affordable and accessible solution to the mental health crisis. ShareWell connects everyday people for mutual support and healing in a safe, online environment. Through unlimited access to live support groups and a digital community platform, ShareWell’s vision is to create a world where everyone has access to the support they need when they need it. ShareWell launched in October 2021 and is founded by CeCe Cheng, a former venture capitalist, startup executive and executive coach. To learn more about ShareWell, visit www.sharewellnow.com.
