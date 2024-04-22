“Budget 2024 makes the biggest-ever commitment, in real, financial and percentage terms, to students with special educational needs and their families. The detail of the targeted measures for special schools announced today is designed to help support the 9,000 students in special schools to thrive at school and realise the full extent of their potential.
You just read:
Minister Naughton announces details of additional funding for special schools
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.