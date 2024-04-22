Submit Release
Judge tentatively sides with California AG in fight over ballot measure on students’ gender ID

A California judge has tentatively sided with state Attorney General Rob Bonta in a dispute over the title of a proposed ballot measure that would require school staff to notify parents if their child asks to change gender identification at schools.

