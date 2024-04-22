US lawmakers push for legislation to halt water trading amid scarcity concerns

The proposed bill seeks to block private investors, including hedge funds, from trading water rights, particularly in California where water futures trading is practiced. This legislative effort, named the Future of Water Act, follows reports of increasing corporate acquisitions of water rights in the western U.S., raising alarms about potential profiteering.
