Montgomery County Council Meeting on April 23 at 12:45 p.m. to Receive an Update on the FY25 Capital Budget and the FY25-30 Capital Improvements Program

Also on April 23: Council expected to review the Ride-On Transit Center and MCPS Bus Depot Relocation Projects and vote on an appropriation for the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service

The Montgomery County Council will meet on Tuesday, April 23 at 12:45 p.m. The meeting will begin with three proclamation presentations. The first proclamation, led by Councilmember Evan Glass, will recognize Earth Day. The second, led by Councilmember Laurie-Anne Sayles, will recognize Minority Health Month. The third, led by Councilmember Sidney Katz, will recognize ALS Awareness Month.

Public Hearings

The Council will hold the following hybrid public hearings at 1:30 p.m.

FY25 Capital Budget and FY25-30 Capital Improvements Program (CIP)

Update: The Council will receive an update on the macro affordability status of the Fiscal Year (FY) 2025-2030 Capital Improvements Program (CIP). The Council’s committees have held meetings to review and make recommendations to the Council on all departmental and agency recommendations for projects in the FY25-30 CIP. The Council will take final action to reconcile revenues and expenditures in the CIP together with the FY25 Operating Budget at the end of May 2024. Additional details can be found in the staff report.

Ride-On Transit Center and MCPS Bus Depot Relocation Projects

Review: The Council will review the Montgomery County Department of Transportation’s (MCDOTs) new Transit Maintenance Depot Project and the MCPS Bus Depot and Maintenance Relocation Project within the FY25-30 CIP. The New Transit Maintenance Depot Project provides for the planning and design of a new transit bus depot, which includes maintenance and repair facilities to accommodate up to 255 buses. The MCPS Bus Depot and Maintenance Relocation Project provides for a comprehensive feasibility study and planning for the relocation of the MCPS Bus Depot from the County Service Park on Crabbs Branch Way.

The County Executive has recommended $3.5 million in FY25-26 for each project, for a total of $7 million. The funding will be used to conduct community engagement, project scope and preliminary design activities for a new transit facility, which would be shared by Ride-On and MCPS school buses on the property of the current Shady Grove MCPS Transportation Depot at Crabbs Branch Way. According to MCDOT, the new depot is needed by 2030 to meet the department’s 2035 zero-emission goals.

The joint Education and Culture (EC) and Transportation and Environment (TE) Committee recommends approval of the two projects as submitted.

Supplemental Appropriation #24-40 to the FY24 Operating Budget, Montgomery County Government, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service, IAFF COVID Booster Vaccinations, $134,190

Vote expected: The Council is expected to vote on a $134,190 supplemental appropriation for the administration of COVID-19 booster vaccinations for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) personnel. This increase is needed to support COVID-19 booster vaccinations for career firefighters as required by the County’s collective bargaining agreement with the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF), Local 1664. MCFRS adheres to CDC guidance for vaccinations and recommendations on vaccination. There is no mandate for vaccination and all MCFRS personnel will be eligible based on a voluntary basis and availability.

The joint Government Operations and Fiscal Policy (GO) and Public Safety (PS) Committee recommends approval.

Consent Calendar

