First Bank Announces First Quarter 2024 Net Income of $12.5 Million

Results benefited from our expanded customer base, repositioned balance sheet, and solid asset quality

HAMILTON, N.J., April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Bank (Nasdaq Global Market: FRBA) (the Bank) today announced results for the first quarter of 2024. Net income for the first quarter of 2024 was $12.5 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, compared to $7.0 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023. Return on average assets, return on average equity and return on average tangible equity[i] for the first quarter of 2024 were 1.41%, 13.36% and 15.64%, respectively, compared to 1.03%, 9.70% and 10.39%, respectively, for the first quarter of 2023.

First Quarter 2024 Performance Highlights:

  • The Bank’s primary measures of profitability broadly improved from the first quarter of 2023. Return on average assets grew by 38 basis points, return on average equity grew by 366 basis points, return on average tangible equity grew by 525 basis points, and net interest margin expanded by 12 basis points to 3.64%.
  • Total deposits of $2.97 billion at March 31, 2024 remained in line with balances for the linked quarter ended December 31, 2023.
  • Total loans measured $2.99 billion at March 31, 2024, declining 1% from the linked quarter as the Bank continued to prioritize profitable commercial lending and reduced its investor real estate portfolio.
  • Strong asset quality continued, with nonperforming assets declining to 0.64% of total assets at March 31, 2024 compared to 0.69% at December 31, 2023.
  • Net recoveries, excluding purchase credit deteriorated (PCD) loans, as a percentage of average loans measuring (0.03)% for first quarter 2024, and a credit loss benefit measuring $698,000 recorded for the quarter.
  • Tangible book value per share[ii] grew to $13.06 at March 31, 2024, increasing 13.0%, annualized, from $12.65 at December 31, 2023.

Patrick L. Ryan, President and CEO of First Bank, reflected on the Bank’s performance, stating, “First Bank’s first quarter 2024 performance demonstrated our ability to deliver outstanding results in a challenging environment. We entered 2024 primed for profitability with a reconfigured balance sheet, an expanded customer base, outstanding asset quality, and a solid liquidity position. During the first quarter we continued to drive core deposits, produced a solid net interest margin of 3.64%, grew tangible book value per share by an annualized 13%, and maintained an efficiency ratio under 60% for the nineteenth consecutive quarter — all without growing the balance sheet. Our results demonstrate our ability to build on the momentum we created in 2023.”  

Mr. Ryan added, “We continue to seek ways to optimize our franchise, as demonstrated by the recent quarter’s subordinated notes redemption, which eliminated a costly source of acquired debt. Our continued focus on core deposit generation should further support our liquidity position, particularly as we continue to grow our specialty niche lending businesses and grow and improve our online banking capabilities. Likewise, we maintain a steady focus on quality lending – loans that are attractively priced and structured, to the most creditworthy customers. We expect our well-positioned balance sheet, alongside thoughtful investments in business units and information technology, will continue to support a meaningful return for our shareholders.”

Income Statement

In the first quarter of 2024, the Bank’s net interest income increased to $30.3 million, growing $7.5 million, or 33.0%, compared to the same period in 2023. Growth reflects an increase of $17.6 million in interest income on loans which outpaced the $11.4 million increase in interest expense on deposits in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the same quarter in 2023. The increase was primarily a result of higher interest income from loans due to substantial loan growth related to the Malvern acquisition in the third quarter of 2023 and higher loan yields, which were partially offset by increased interest expense related to the higher cost of deposits and expanded deposit base. Net interest income decreased $681,000, or 2.2%, over the linked fourth quarter of 2023. The decrease was primarily driven by an increase of $1.1 million in interest expense on deposits, which resulted from continued deposit pricing pressure and the gradual shift of deposit mix towards higher-cost, interest-bearing deposits in the current interest rate environment.

The Bank’s tax equivalent net interest margin measured 3.64% for the first quarter of 2024, increasing by 12 basis points compared to the prior year quarter and decreasing by four basis points from 3.68% for the fourth quarter of 2023. Impacting our tax equivalent margin was loan prepayment penalty fees and amortization of premiums and discounts from fair value measurements of assets acquired and liabilities assumed in acquisitions. For the quarter ended March 31, 2024 loan prepayment penalty fees totaled $445,000 compared to $198,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 and $238,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2023. Amortization of premiums and discounts from fair value measurements of assets acquired and liabilities assumed in acquisitions totaled $4.2 million during the first quarter of 2024 compared to $25,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 and $3.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. Excluding the impact of purchase accounting accretion, we continued to see pressure on the net interest margin, primarily driven by increased deposit costs which outpaced increased yields on interest-earning assets.

The Bank recorded a credit loss benefit totaling $698,000 during the first quarter of 2024, compared to a credit loss expense totaling $1.1 million for the same period of the previous year and a $294,000 credit loss benefit for the fourth quarter of 2023. The benefits during the current and linked quarters were primarily due to the Bank’s strong and stable asset quality and lack of loan growth during the quarters. The credit loss expense for the first quarter of 2023 was commensurate with organic loan growth during the quarter.

In the first quarter of 2024, the Bank recorded non-interest income totaling $2.0 million, compared to $1.0 million during the same period in 2023 and non-interest income measuring $(3.0) million during the fourth quarter of 2023. Non-interest income grew $1.0 million from the prior year quarter, reflecting increased customer activity related to the Malvern acquisition and a $187,000 one-time bank-owned life insurance (BOLI) death benefit in first quarter 2024. Results for the fourth quarter of 2023 included $4.7 million in combined losses on the sale of investments and loans, which were netted against non-interest income on the consolidated statements of income. The losses were primarily related to the Bank’s 2023 balance sheet repositioning initiatives, which included the sale of Malvern investments and lower-yielding residential and commercial investor real estate loans. 

Non-interest expense for the first quarter of 2024 was $17.8 million, an increase of $4.3 million, or 31.9%, compared to $13.5 million for the prior year quarter. Higher non-interest expense was largely due to the increased operating expenses associated with the Malvern acquisition, including increases of $2.2 million in salaries and employee benefits due to a larger employee base, $447,000 in occupancy and equipment due to an expanded network of facilities, $368,000 in regulatory fees, and $1.1 million in other expense. The increase in other expense was primarily due to an increase in core deposit intangible amortization and higher Pennsylvania shares tax. This was partially offset by the absence of merger-related expenses for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $461,000 recorded during the first quarter of 2023.

On a linked quarter basis, non-interest expense declined $126,000, or 0.7%, from $17.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. The linked quarter change reflects the largely offsetting impact of a $1.0 million increase in salaries and benefits and decreases of $338,000 in merger-related expenses, $241,000 in regulatory fees, $236,000 in other professional fees, $172,000 in marketing and advertising costs, and $213,000 in other expenses. These declines primarily related to the full impact of cost savings realized from the Malvern acquisition coupled with some one-time/non-recurring expenses during the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase in salary and employee benefits was due to a combination of companywide year-end salary increases at the beginning of March 2024, higher payroll taxes due to bonus payments made in the first quarter of 2024 and to a lesser extent increases in bonus expense and other employee benefit costs.

Income tax expense for the three months ended March 31, 2024 was $2.7 million with an effective tax rate of 17.5%, compared to $2.2 million with an effective tax rate of 23.7% for the first quarter of 2023 and $2.0 million with an effective tax rate of 19.1% for the fourth quarter of 2023. The effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2024 was lower due to certain one-time adjustments primarily related to the finalization of Malvern tax returns during the period. We expect our effective tax rate to be in-line with historic levels between 23-25% going forward.

Balance Sheet

The Bank reported total assets of $3.59 billion as of March 31, 2024, an increase of $774.5 million, or 27.5%, from $2.82 billion at March 31, 2023. Total loans increased $599.8 million, or 25.1%, to $2.99 billion at March 31, 2024 compared to $2.39 billion at March 31, 2023. Increases primarily reflect growth from the Malvern acquisition, partially offset by sales of loans and investment securities totaling approximately $238.2 million during 2023. Excluding loans acquired from Malvern totaling $582.3 million at March 31, 2024, which is net of loan sales and pay-downs since the acquisition, net organic loan growth was $17.5 million during the twelve months ended March 31, 2024 which reflects our prioritization of balance sheet efficiency over growth.

Total assets decreased $17.9 million, or 0.5%, from December 31, 2023 to March 31, 2024. Total loans decreased $29.1 million, or 1.0%, from December 31, 2023 to March 31, 2024. A decline of commercial investor real estate loans totaling $42.8 million, including multi-family and construction and development, was partially offset by growth totaling $15.4 million across the owner-occupied commercial real estate and commercial and industrial loan portfolios during the first quarter of 2024. The Bank continues to prioritize relationship-based commercial lending while actively reducing our concentration in investor real estate lending.

As of March 31, 2024, the Bank's total deposits were $2.97 billion, an increase of $728.5 million, or 32.5%, from $2.24 billion at March 31, 2023. Excluding $671.9 million in deposits acquired from Malvern, deposit balances increased $56.6 million, or 2.5% for the twelve months ended March 31, 2024. Organic deposit growth was primarily due to our team’s success in attracting new deposit relationships and maintaining existing balances while also allowing some higher-cost and non-core funding to leave the Bank. Heightened industry-wide pricing competition also tempered deposit growth.

While deposits remained stable at $2.97 billion compared to December 31, 2023, we experienced a slight shift of customers moving into higher-yielding interest-bearing deposits. During the first quarter of 2024, increases in money market deposits and savings, and time deposits totaling $48.2 million and $33.7 million, respectively, were offset by declines in interest-bearing demand deposits and non-interest-bearing deposits totaling $48.2 million and $31.0 million, respectively.

During the three months ended March 31, 2024, stockholders’ equity increased by $11.4 million, primarily due to net income, partially offset by dividends.

As of March 31, 2024, the Bank continued to exceed all regulatory capital requirements to be considered well-capitalized, with a Tier 1 Leverage ratio of 9.27%, a Tier 1 Risk-Based capital ratio of 9.46%, a Common Equity Tier 1 Capital ratio of 9.46%, and a Total Risk-Based capital ratio of 11.39%. The tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets ratio[iii] increased to 9.27% as of March 31, 2024 compared to 8.89% at December 31, 2023.

Asset Quality

First Bank's asset quality metrics for the first quarter of 2024 remained favorable. Total nonperforming loans declined from $25.0 million at December 31, 2023 to $17.1 million at March 31, 2024 while total nonperforming assets declined from $25.0 million to $23.1 million. The decline in nonperforming loans was primarily attributable to the transfer of an $11.5 million Malvern-acquired PCD loan with a $5.5 million specific reserve, which was reserved for through acquisition accounting marks at the time of the Malvern acquisition, to other real estate owned (OREO). This transfer increased OREO by $6.0 million, reduced the Bank’s total nonperforming loans and the $5.5 million specific reserve was charged-off through the allowance for credit losses.

PCD loans totaled $5.4 million at March 31, 2024 and $17.0 million at December 31, 2023. Excluding PCD loans, nonperforming loans increased from $8.0 million at December 31, 2023 to $11.7 at March 31, 2024. Nonperforming loans, excluding PCD loans, as a percentage of total loans were 0.39% at March 31, 2024, compared to 0.26% at December 31, 2023 and 0.33% at March 31, 2023. The Bank recorded net recoveries of $202,000 during the first quarter of 2024, excluding the $5.5 million PCD loan charge-off, compared to net charge-offs of $209,000 in the fourth quarter of 2023 and net charge-offs of $315,000 in the first quarter of 2023. The allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans measured 1.22% at March 31, 2024, compared to 1.40% at December 31, 2023 and 1.25% at March 31, 2023. The decline from December 31, 2023 to March 31, 2024 reflected the elimination of the Bank’s reserves on the PCD loan transferred to OREO during the period.    

Liquidity and Borrowings

On February 15, 2024, the Bank retired $25 million of subordinated notes inherited from Malvern as part of its balance sheet repositioning initiative. The notes carried a 9.79% interest rate at the time of redemption.

The Bank maintained its stable liquidity position in the first quarter of 2024. Despite utilizing cash to retire the subordinated debt, total cash and cash equivalents increased by $1.0 million to $229.0 million at March 31, 2024. Borrowings declined by $7.5 million compared to December 31, 2023.

The Bank’s current liquidity position coupled with the balance sheet flexibility gained after the Malvern acquisition provides the Bank with a strong liquidity base and a diverse source of funding options.    

Cash Dividend Declared

On April 16, 2024, the Bank’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share to common stockholders of record at the close of business on May 10, 2024, payable on May 24, 2024.

Conference Call and Earnings Release Supplement

Additional details on the quarterly results and the Bank are included in the attached earnings release supplement.
http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/20eab30a-184c-424d-a537-7ed0c4fd1d53

First Bank will host its earnings call on Tuesday, April 23, 2024 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time. The direct dial toll free number for the live call is 1-800-715-9871 and the access code is 8550862. For those unable to participate in the call, a replay will be available by dialing 1-800-770-2030 (access code 8550862) from one hour after the end of the conference call until July 23, 2024. Replay information will also be available on First Bank’s website at www.firstbanknj.com under the “About Us” tab. Click on “Investor Relations” to access the replay of the conference call.

About First Bank

First Bank is a New Jersey state-chartered bank with 26 full-service branches in Cinnaminson, Delanco, Denville, Ewing, Fairfield, Flemington (2), Hamilton, Lawrence, Monroe, Morristown, Pennington, Randolph, Somerset and Williamstown, New Jersey; and Coventry, Devon, Doylestown, Glenn Mills, Lionville, Malvern, Paoli, Trevose, Warminster and West Chester, Pennsylvania; and Palm Beach, Florida. With $3.59 billion in assets as of March 31, 2024, First Bank offers a full range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses throughout the New York City to Philadelphia corridor. First Bank's common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “FRBA.”

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, either express or implied, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information regarding First Bank’s future financial performance, business and growth strategy, projected plans and objectives, and related transactions, integration of acquired businesses, ability to recognize anticipated operational efficiencies, and other projections based on macroeconomic and industry trends, which are inherently unreliable due to the multiple factors that impact economic trends, and any such variations may be material. Such forward-looking statements are based on various facts and derived utilizing important assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about First Bank, any of which may change over time and some of which may be beyond First Bank’s control. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” “plans” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may” and “could” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. Further, certain factors that could affect our future results and cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: changes in market interest rates may increase funding costs and reduce earning asset yields thus reducing margin; the impact of changes in interest rates and the credit quality and strength of underlying collateral and the effect of such changes on the market value of First Bank's investment securities portfolio; whether First Bank can: successfully implement its growth strategy, including identifying acquisition targets and consummating suitable acquisitions, integrate acquired entities and realize anticipated efficiencies, sustain its internal growth rate, and provide competitive products and services that appeal to its customers and target markets; difficult market conditions and unfavorable economic trends in the United States generally, and particularly in the market areas in which First Bank operates and in which its loans are concentrated, including the effects of declines in housing market values; the effects of the recent turmoil in the banking industry (including the failures of two financial institutions in early 2023); the impact of public health emergencies, such as COVID-19, on First Bank, its operations and its customers and employees; an increase in unemployment levels and slowdowns in economic growth; First Bank's level of nonperforming assets and the costs associated with resolving any problem loans including litigation and other costs; the extensive federal and state regulation, supervision and examination governing almost every aspect of First Bank's operations, including changes in regulations affecting financial institutions and expenses associated with complying with such regulations; uncertainties in tax estimates and valuations, including due to changes in state and federal tax law; First Bank's ability to comply with applicable capital and liquidity requirements, including First Bank’s ability to generate liquidity internally or raise capital on favorable terms, including continued access to the debt and equity capital markets; and possible changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies, laws and regulations and other activities of governments, agencies, and similar organizations. For discussion of these and other risks that may cause actual results to differ from expectations, please refer to “Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in First Bank’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and any updates to those risk factors set forth in First Bank’s proxy statement, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if First Bank’s underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what First Bank anticipates. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and First Bank does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. All forward-looking statements, expressed or implied, included in this communication are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This cautionary statement should also be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that First Bank or persons acting on First Bank’s behalf may issue.

i Return on average tangible equity is a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure and is calculated by dividing net income by average tangible equity (average equity minus average goodwill and other intangible assets).  For a reconciliation of this non-U.S. GAAP financial measure, along with the other non-U.S. GAAP financial measures in this press release, to their comparable U.S. GAAP measures, see the financial reconciliations at the end of this press release.

ii Tangible book value per share is a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure and is calculated by dividing common shares outstanding by tangible equity (equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets).  For a reconciliation of this non-U.S. GAAP financial measure, along with the other non-U.S. GAAP financial measures in this press release, to their comparable U.S. GAAP measures, see the financial reconciliations at the end of this press release.

iii Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets ratio is a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure and is calculated by dividing tangible equity (equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets) by tangible assets (total assets minus goodwill and other intangible assets).  For a reconciliation of this non-U.S. GAAP financial measure, along with the other non-U.S. GAAP financial measures in this press release, to their comparable U.S. GAAP measures, see the financial reconciliations at the end of this press release.

FIRST BANK
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(in thousands, except for share data, unaudited)
 
  March 31, 2024     December 31, 2023
Assets            
Cash and due from banks $ 21,592       $ 25,652  
Restricted cash   16,040         13,770  
Interest bearing deposits with banks   191,332         188,529  
Cash and cash equivalents   228,964         227,951  
Interest bearing time deposits with banks   996         996  
Investment securities available for sale, at fair value   94,867         94,142  
Investment securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses of $194 at March 31, 2024 and $200 at December 31, 2023 (fair value of $37,462 and $38,486 at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively   43,128         44,059  
Equity securities, at fair value   1,868         1,888  
Restricted investment in bank stocks   10,130         10,469  
Other investments   10,040         9,841  
Loans, net of deferred fees and costs   2,992,423         3,021,501  
Less: Allowance for credit losses   (36,396)         (42,397)  
Net loans   2,956,027         2,979,104  
Premises and equipment, net   21,487         21,627  
Other real estate owned, net   5,999         -  
Accrued interest receivable   15,193         14,763  
Bank-owned life insurance   86,710         86,435  
Goodwill   44,166         44,166  
Other intangible assets, net   10,317         10,812  
Deferred income taxes, net   31,032         30,875  
Other assets   30,474         32,199  
Total assets $ 3,591,398       $ 3,609,327  
             
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity            
Liabilities:            
Non-interest bearing deposits $ 470,749       $ 501,763  
Interest bearing deposits   2,499,513         2,465,806  
Total deposits   2,970,262         2,967,569  
Borrowings   171,614         179,140  
Subordinated debentures   29,870         55,261  
Accrued interest payable   4,012         2,813  
Other liabilities   33,386         33,644  
Total liabilities   3,209,144         3,238,427  
             
Stockholders' Equity:            
Preferred stock, par value $2 per share; 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding   -         -  
Common stock, par value $5 per share; 40,000,000 shares authorized; 27,277,513 shares issued and 25,096,449 shares outstanding at March 31, 2024 and 27,149,186 shares issued and 24,968,122 shares outstanding at December 31, 2023   135,004         134,552  
Additional paid-in capital   122,913         122,881  
Retained earnings   151,576         140,563  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (5,861)         (5,718)  
Treasury stock, 2,181,064 shares at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023   (21,378)         (21,378)  
Total stockholders' equity   382,254         370,900  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,591,398       $ 3,609,327  
 


FIRST BANK
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)
(in thousands, except for share data, unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended
  March 31,
  2024     2023
Interest and Dividend Income            
Investment securities—taxable $ 1,182     $ 1,022
Investment securities—tax-exempt   38       38
Interest bearing deposits with banks,            
Federal funds sold and other   3,025       1,252
Loans, including fees   49,319       31,700
Total interest and dividend income   53,564       34,012
             
Interest Expense            
Deposits   20,786       9,413
Borrowings   2,116       1,364
Subordinated debentures   344       440
Total interest expense   23,246       11,217
Net interest income   30,318       22,795
Credit loss (benefit) expense   (698)       1,091
Net interest income after credit loss expense   31,016       21,704
             
Non-Interest Income            
Service fees on deposit accounts   344       228
Loan fees   102       89
Income from bank-owned life insurance   785       369
Losses on sale of investment securities, net   -       (207)
(Losses) gains on sale of loans, net   229       141
Gains on recovery of acquired loans   118       57
Other non-interest income   386       287
Total non-interest income   1,964       964
             
Non-Interest Expense            
Salaries and employee benefits   10,038       7,872
Occupancy and equipment   2,026       1,579
Legal fees   316       203
Other professional fees   756       651
Regulatory fees   602       234
Directors' fees   242       214
Data processing   806       618
Marketing and advertising   296       240
Travel and entertainment   244       219
Insurance   244       173
Other real estate owned expense, net   88       18
Merger-related expenses   -       461
Other expense   2,152       1,021
Total non-interest expense   17,810       13,503
Income Before Income Taxes   15,170       9,165
Income tax expense   2,658       2,176
Net Income $ 12,512     $ 6,989
             
Basic earnings per common share $ 0.50     $ 0.36
Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.50     $ 0.36
             
Basic weighted average common shares outstanding   25,039,949       19,503,013
Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding   25,199,381       19,667,194
 


FIRST BANK
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS WITH INTEREST AND AVERAGE RATES
(dollars in thousands, unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended March 31,
  2024     2023
  Average             Average     Average           Average
  Balance     Interest     Rate (5)     Balance     Interest   Rate (5)
Interest earning assets                                          
Investment securities (1) (2) $ 147,147     $ 1,228       3.36%     $ 153,760     $ 1,068     2.82%
Loans (3)   2,979,522       49,319       6.66%       2,363,365       31,700     5.44%
Interest bearing deposits with banks,                                          
Federal funds sold and other   203,158       2,710       5.37%       96,071       1,084     4.58%
Restricted investment in bank stocks   10,421       199       7.68%       8,257       101     4.96%
Other investments   11,870       116       3.93%       8,641       67     3.14%
Total interest earning assets (2)   3,352,118       53,572       6.43%       2,630,094       34,020     5.25%
Allowance for credit losses   (37,607)                       (29,331)              
Non-interest earning assets   261,237                       144,472              
Total assets $ 3,575,748                     $ 2,745,235              
                                           
Interest bearing liabilities                                          
Interest bearing demand deposits $ 618,941     $ 3,666       2.38%     $ 319,242     $ 979     1.24%
Money market deposits   1,014,906       9,789       3.88%       756,490       4,987     2.67%
Savings deposits   162,113       574       1.42%       153,639       346     0.91%
Time deposits   671,546       6,757       4.05%       532,997       3,101     2.36%
Total interest bearing deposits   2,467,506       20,786       3.39%       1,762,368       9,413     2.17%
Borrowings   167,141       2,116       5.09%       131,211       1,364     4.22%
Subordinated debentures   42,470       344       3.24%       29,742       440     5.92%
Total interest bearing liabilities   2,677,117       23,246       3.49%       1,923,321       11,217     2.37%
Non-interest bearing deposits   481,503                       499,989              
Other liabilities   40,586                       29,751              
Stockholders' equity   376,542                       292,174              
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,575,748                     $ 2,745,235              
Net interest income/interest rate spread (2)           30,326       2.94%               22,803     2.88%
Net interest margin (2) (4)                   3.64%                     3.52%
Tax equivalent adjustment (2)           (8)                       (8)      
Net interest income         $ 30,318                     $ 22,795      
 
(1) Average balance of investment securities available for sale is based on amortized cost.
(2) Interest and average rates are presented on a tax equivalent basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%.
(3) Average balances of loans include loans on nonaccrual status.
(4) Net interest income divided by average total interest earning assets.
(5) Annualized.
 


FIRST BANK 
QUARTERLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in thousands, except for share and employee data, unaudited)
 
  As of or For the Quarter Ended
  3/31/2024     12/31/2023     9/30/2023     6/30/2023     3/31/2023
EARNINGS                                    
Net interest income $ 30,318     $ 30,999     $ 28,594     $ 22,128     $ 22,795
Credit loss (benefit) expense   (698)       (294)       6,650       496       1,091
Non-interest income   1,964       (3,000)       193       1,128       964
Non-interest expense   17,810       17,936       23,486       13,775       13,503
Income tax expense   2,658       1,977       (78)       2,186       2,176
Net income (loss)   12,512       8,380       (1,271)       6,799       6,989
                                     
PERFORMANCE RATIOS                                    
Return on average assets (1)   1.41%       0.93%       (0.14%)       0.97%       1.03%
Adjusted return on average assets (1) (2)   1.39%       1.38%       1.07%       0.97%       1.09%
Return on average equity (1)   13.36%       9.06%       (1.43%)       9.23%       9.70%
Adjusted return on average equity (1) (2)   13.17%       13.38%       10.75%       9.28%       10.28%
Return on average tangible equity (1) (2)   15.64%       10.67%       (1.66%)       9.87%       10.39%
Adjusted return on average tangible equity (1) (2)   15.41%       15.75%       12.50%       9.93%       11.01%
Net interest margin (1) (3)   3.64%       3.68%       3.36%       3.28%       3.52%
Yield on loans (1)   6.66%       6.49%       6.09%       5.65%       5.44%
Total cost of deposits (1)   2.83%       2.63%       2.47%       2.19%       1.69%
Efficiency ratio (2)   55.56%       53.79%       54.83%       58.71%       54.74%
                                     
SHARE DATA                                    
Common shares outstanding   25,096,449       24,968,122       24,926,919       19,041,343       19,569,334
Basic earnings per share $ 0.50     $ 0.34     (0.05)     $ 0.35     $ 0.36
Diluted earnings per share   0.50       0.33       (0.05)       0.35       0.36
Adjusted diluted earnings per share (2)   0.49       0.49       0.40       0.35       0.38
Book value per share   15.23       14.85       14.48       15.45       15.03
Tangible book value per share (2)   13.06       12.65       12.26       14.44       14.05
                                     
MARKET DATA                                    
Market value per share $ 13.74     $ 14.70     $ 10.78     $ 10.38     $ 10.10
Market value / Tangible book value   105.20%       116.18%       87.96%       71.91%       71.90%
Market capitalization $ 344,825     $ 367,031     $ 268,712     $ 197,649     $ 197,650
                                     
CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY                                    
Stockholders' equity / assets   10.64%       10.28%       10.15%       10.23%       10.44%
Tangible stockholders' equity / tangible assets (2)   9.27%       8.89%       8.72%       9.63%       9.83%
Loans / deposits   100.75%       101.82%       101.80%       101.53%       106.73%
                                     
ASSET QUALITY                                    
Net charge-offs (recoveries) (1) $ 5,293     $ 209     $ 1,122     $ (109)     $ 315
Net (recoveries) charge-offs, excluding PCD loan charge-offs (1) (5)   (201)       209       1,122       (109)       315
Nonperforming loans   17,055       24,989       24,158       10,342       10,214
Nonperforming assets   23,054       24,989       24,158       10,342       10,214
Net charge offs (recoveries) / average loans (1)   0.71%       0.03%       0.15%       (0.02%)       0.05%
Net (recoveries) charge offs, excluding PCD loan charge-offs / average loans (1) (5)   (0.03%)       0.03%       0.15%       (0.02%)       0.05%
Nonperforming loans / total loans   0.57%       0.83%       0.80%       0.42%       0.33%
Nonperforming assets / total assets   0.64%       0.69%       0.68%       0.36%       0.36%
Allowance for credit losses on loans / total loans   1.22%       1.40%       1.42%       1.25%       1.25%
Allowance for credit losses on loans / nonperforming loans   213.40%       169.66%       177.50%       294.44%       292.67%
                                     
OTHER DATA                                    
Total assets $ 3,591,398     $ 3,609,327     $ 3,558,426     $ 2,874,425     $ 2,816,897
Total loans   2,992,423       3,021,501       3,020,778       2,436,708       2,392,583
Total deposits   2,970,262       2,967,569       2,967,455       2,399,900       2,241,804
Total stockholders' equity   382,254       370,900       361,037       294,161       294,221
Number of full-time equivalent employees (4)   288       286       286       261       252
 
(1) Annualized.
(2) Non-U.S. GAAP financial measure that we believe provides management and investors with information that is useful in understanding our financial performance and condition.  See accompanying table, "Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures," for calculation and reconciliation.
(3) Tax equivalent using a federal income tax rate of 21%.
(4) Includes 5 full-time equivalent seasonal interns as of June 30, 2023.
(5) Excludes $5.5 million in a PCD loan charge-off which was reserved for through purchase accounting marks at the time of the Malvern acquisition.
 


FIRST BANK
QUARTERLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(dollars in thousands, unaudited)
 
  As of the Quarter Ended
  3/31/2024     12/31/2023     9/30/2023     6/30/2023     3/31/2023
LOAN COMPOSITION                                    
Commercial and industrial $ 508,911     $ 506,849     $ 478,120     $ 419,836     $ 394,734
Commercial real estate:                                    
Owner-occupied   625,643       612,352       607,888       560,878       539,112
Investor   1,172,311       1,221,702       1,269,134       965,339       958,574
Construction and development   184,816       186,829       168,192       136,615       143,955
Multi-family   279,668       271,058       275,825       223,784       220,101
Total commercial real estate   2,262,438       2,291,941       2,321,039       1,886,616       1,861,742
Residential real estate:                                    
Residential mortgage and first lien home equity loans   154,704       156,024       158,487       91,260       94,060
Home equity–second lien loans and revolving lines of credit   45,869       44,698       46,239       29,983       29,316
Total residential real estate   200,573       200,722       204,726       121,243       123,376
Consumer and other   23,702       25,343       20,208       12,514       16,413
Total loans prior to deferred loan fees and costs   2,995,624       3,024,855       3,024,093       2,440,209       2,396,265
Net deferred loan fees and costs   (3,201)       (3,354)       (3,315)       (3,501)       (3,682)
Total loans $ 2,992,423     $ 3,021,501     $ 3,020,778     $ 2,436,708     $ 2,392,583
                                     
LOAN MIX                                    
Commercial and industrial   17.0%       16.8%       15.8%       17.2%       16.5%
Commercial real estate:                                    
Owner-occupied   20.9%       20.3%       20.1%       23.0%       22.5%
Investor   39.2%       40.4%       42.0%       39.6%       40.1%
Construction and development   6.2%       6.2%       5.6%       5.6%       6.0%
Multi-family   9.3%       9.0%       9.1%       9.2%       9.2%
Total commercial real estate   75.6%       75.9%       76.8%       77.4%       77.8%
Residential real estate:                                    
Residential mortgage and first lien home equity loans   5.2%       5.1%       5.3%       3.8%       3.9%
Home equity–second lien loans and revolving lines of credit   1.5%       1.5%       1.5%       1.2%       1.2%
Total residential real estate   6.7%       6.6%       6.8%       5.0%       5.1%
Consumer and other   0.8%       0.8%       0.7%       0.5%       0.7%
Net deferred loan fees and costs   (0.1%)       (0.1%)       (0.1%)       (0.1%)       (0.1%)
Total loans   100.0%       100.0%       100.0%       100.0%       100.0%
 


FIRST BANK
QUARTERLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(dollars in thousands, unaudited)
 
  As of the Quarter Ended
  3/31/2024     12/31/2023     9/30/2023     6/30/2023     3/31/2023
DEPOSIT COMPOSITION                                    
Non-interest bearing demand deposits $ 470,749     $ 501,763     $ 493,703     $ 476,733     $ 463,926
Interest bearing demand deposits   580,864       629,110       623,338       376,948       310,140
Money market and savings deposits   1,219,634       1,171,440       1,228,832       979,524       914,063
Time deposits   699,015       665,256       621,582       566,695       553,675
Total Deposits $ 2,970,262     $ 2,967,569     $ 2,967,455     $ 2,399,900     $ 2,241,804
                                     
DEPOSIT MIX                                    
Non-interest bearing demand deposits   15.8%       16.9%       16.6%       19.9%       20.7%
Interest bearing demand deposits   19.6%       21.2%       21.0%       15.7%       13.8%
Money market and savings deposits   41.1%       39.5%       41.4%       40.8%       40.8%
Time deposits   23.5%       22.4%       21.0%       23.6%       24.7%
Total Deposits   100.0%       100.0%       100.0%       100.0%       100.0%
 


FIRST BANK
NON-U.S. GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(in thousands, except for share data, unaudited)
 
  As of or For the Quarter Ended
  3/31/2024     12/31/2023     9/30/2023     6/30/2023     3/31/2023
Return on Average Tangible Equity                                    
Net income (numerator) $ 12,512     $ 8,380     $ (1,271)     $ 6,799     $ 6,989
                                     
Average stockholders' equity $ 376,542     $ 366,950     $ 353,372     $ 295,560     $ 292,174
Less: Average Goodwill and other intangible assets, net   54,790       55,324       49,491       19,324       19,379
Average Tangible stockholders' equity (denominator) $ 321,752     $ 311,626     $ 303,881     $ 276,236     $ 272,795
                                     
Return on Average Tangible equity (1)   15.64%       10.67%       -1.66%       9.87%       10.39%
                                     
Tangible Book Value Per Share                                    
Stockholders' equity $ 382,254     $ 370,900     $ 361,037     $ 294,161     $ 294,221
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net   54,483       54,978       55,554       19,289       19,322
Tangible stockholders' equity (numerator) $ 327,771     $ 315,922     $ 305,483     $ 274,872     $ 274,899
                                     
Common shares outstanding (denominator)   25,096,449       24,968,122       24,926,919       19,041,343       19,569,334
                                     
Tangible book value per share $ 13.06     $ 12.65     $ 12.26     $ 14.44     $ 14.05
                                     
Tangible Equity / Assets                                    
Stockholders' equity $ 382,254     $ 370,900     $ 361,037     $ 294,161     $ 294,221
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net   54,483       54,978       55,554       19,289       19,322
Tangible stockholders' equity (numerator) $ 327,771     $ 315,922     $ 305,483     $ 274,872     $ 274,899
                                     
Total assets $ 3,591,398     $ 3,609,327     $ 3,558,426     $ 2,874,425     $ 2,816,897
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net   54,483       54,978       55,554       19,289       19,322
Tangible total assets (denominator) $ 3,536,915     $ 3,554,349     $ 3,502,872     $ 2,855,136     $ 2,797,575
                                     
Tangible stockholders' equity / tangible assets   9.27%       8.89%       8.72%       9.63%       9.83%
                                     
Efficiency Ratio                                    
Non-interest expense $ 17,810     $ 17,936     $ 23,486     $ 13,775     $ 13,503
Less: Merger-related expenses   -       338       7,028       221       461
Adjusted non-interest expense (numerator) $ 17,810     $ 17,598     $ 16,458     $ 13,554     $ 13,042
                                     
Net interest income $ 30,318     $ 30,999     $ 28,594     $ 22,128     $ 22,795
Non-interest income   1,964       (3,000)       193       1,128       964
Total revenue   32,282       27,999       28,787       23,256       23,759
Add: Losses on sale of investment securities, net   -       916       527       -       207
(Subtract) Add: (Gains) losses on sale of loans, net   (229)       3,799       704       (170)       (141)
Adjusted total revenue (denominator) $ 32,053     $ 32,714     $ 30,018     $ 23,086     $ 23,825
                                     
Efficiency ratio   55.56%       53.79%       54.83%       58.71%       54.74%
                                     
(1) Annualized.
                                     


FIRST BANK
NON-U.S. GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(dollars in thousands, except for share data, unaudited)
 
  For the Quarter Ended
  3/31/2024     12/31/2023     9/30/2023     6/30/2023     3/31/2023
                                     
Adjusted diluted earnings per share,                                    
Adjusted return on average assets, and                                    
Adjusted return on average equity                                    
                                     
Net income $ 12,512     $ 8,380       $ (1,271)     $ 6,799     $ 6,989
Add: Merger-related expenses(1)   -       267         5,552       175       364
Add: Credit loss expense on acquired loan portfolio(1)   -       -         4,323       -       -
Add (subtract): Losses (gains) on sale of loans, net(1)   (181)       3,001         556       (134)       (111)
Add: Losses on sale of investment securities, net(1)   -       724         416       -       164
Adjusted net income $ 12,331     $ 12,372     $   9,576     $ 6,839     $ 7,405
                                     
Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding   25,199,381       25,089,495         24,029,910       19,434,522       19,667,194
Average assets $ 3,575,748     $ 3,561,261     $   3,565,350     $ 2,825,213     $ 2,745,235
Average equity $ 376,542     $ 366,950     $   353,372     $ 295,560     $ 292,174
Average Tangible Equity $ 321,752     $ 311,626     $   303,881     $ 276,236     $ 272,795
                                     
Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.49     $ 0.49     $   0.40     $ 0.35     $ 0.38
Adjusted return on average assets (2)   1.39%       1.38%         1.07%       0.97%       1.09%
Adjusted return on average equity (2)   13.17%       13.38%         10.75%       9.28%       10.28%
Adjusted return on average tangible equity (2)   15.41%       15.75%         12.50%       9.93%       11.01%
 
(1) Items are tax-effected using a federal income tax rate of 21%.
(2) Annualized.
 

