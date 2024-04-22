First Bank Announces First Quarter 2024 Net Income of $12.5 Million
Results benefited from our expanded customer base, repositioned balance sheet, and solid asset quality
HAMILTON, N.J., April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Bank (Nasdaq Global Market: FRBA) (the Bank) today announced results for the first quarter of 2024. Net income for the first quarter of 2024 was $12.5 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, compared to $7.0 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023. Return on average assets, return on average equity and return on average tangible equity[i] for the first quarter of 2024 were 1.41%, 13.36% and 15.64%, respectively, compared to 1.03%, 9.70% and 10.39%, respectively, for the first quarter of 2023.
First Quarter 2024 Performance Highlights:
- The Bank’s primary measures of profitability broadly improved from the first quarter of 2023. Return on average assets grew by 38 basis points, return on average equity grew by 366 basis points, return on average tangible equity grew by 525 basis points, and net interest margin expanded by 12 basis points to 3.64%.
- Total deposits of $2.97 billion at March 31, 2024 remained in line with balances for the linked quarter ended December 31, 2023.
- Total loans measured $2.99 billion at March 31, 2024, declining 1% from the linked quarter as the Bank continued to prioritize profitable commercial lending and reduced its investor real estate portfolio.
- Strong asset quality continued, with nonperforming assets declining to 0.64% of total assets at March 31, 2024 compared to 0.69% at December 31, 2023.
- Net recoveries, excluding purchase credit deteriorated (PCD) loans, as a percentage of average loans measuring (0.03)% for first quarter 2024, and a credit loss benefit measuring $698,000 recorded for the quarter.
- Tangible book value per share[ii] grew to $13.06 at March 31, 2024, increasing 13.0%, annualized, from $12.65 at December 31, 2023.
Patrick L. Ryan, President and CEO of First Bank, reflected on the Bank’s performance, stating, “First Bank’s first quarter 2024 performance demonstrated our ability to deliver outstanding results in a challenging environment. We entered 2024 primed for profitability with a reconfigured balance sheet, an expanded customer base, outstanding asset quality, and a solid liquidity position. During the first quarter we continued to drive core deposits, produced a solid net interest margin of 3.64%, grew tangible book value per share by an annualized 13%, and maintained an efficiency ratio under 60% for the nineteenth consecutive quarter — all without growing the balance sheet. Our results demonstrate our ability to build on the momentum we created in 2023.”
Mr. Ryan added, “We continue to seek ways to optimize our franchise, as demonstrated by the recent quarter’s subordinated notes redemption, which eliminated a costly source of acquired debt. Our continued focus on core deposit generation should further support our liquidity position, particularly as we continue to grow our specialty niche lending businesses and grow and improve our online banking capabilities. Likewise, we maintain a steady focus on quality lending – loans that are attractively priced and structured, to the most creditworthy customers. We expect our well-positioned balance sheet, alongside thoughtful investments in business units and information technology, will continue to support a meaningful return for our shareholders.”
Income Statement
In the first quarter of 2024, the Bank’s net interest income increased to $30.3 million, growing $7.5 million, or 33.0%, compared to the same period in 2023. Growth reflects an increase of $17.6 million in interest income on loans which outpaced the $11.4 million increase in interest expense on deposits in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the same quarter in 2023. The increase was primarily a result of higher interest income from loans due to substantial loan growth related to the Malvern acquisition in the third quarter of 2023 and higher loan yields, which were partially offset by increased interest expense related to the higher cost of deposits and expanded deposit base. Net interest income decreased $681,000, or 2.2%, over the linked fourth quarter of 2023. The decrease was primarily driven by an increase of $1.1 million in interest expense on deposits, which resulted from continued deposit pricing pressure and the gradual shift of deposit mix towards higher-cost, interest-bearing deposits in the current interest rate environment.
The Bank’s tax equivalent net interest margin measured 3.64% for the first quarter of 2024, increasing by 12 basis points compared to the prior year quarter and decreasing by four basis points from 3.68% for the fourth quarter of 2023. Impacting our tax equivalent margin was loan prepayment penalty fees and amortization of premiums and discounts from fair value measurements of assets acquired and liabilities assumed in acquisitions. For the quarter ended March 31, 2024 loan prepayment penalty fees totaled $445,000 compared to $198,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 and $238,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2023. Amortization of premiums and discounts from fair value measurements of assets acquired and liabilities assumed in acquisitions totaled $4.2 million during the first quarter of 2024 compared to $25,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 and $3.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. Excluding the impact of purchase accounting accretion, we continued to see pressure on the net interest margin, primarily driven by increased deposit costs which outpaced increased yields on interest-earning assets.
The Bank recorded a credit loss benefit totaling $698,000 during the first quarter of 2024, compared to a credit loss expense totaling $1.1 million for the same period of the previous year and a $294,000 credit loss benefit for the fourth quarter of 2023. The benefits during the current and linked quarters were primarily due to the Bank’s strong and stable asset quality and lack of loan growth during the quarters. The credit loss expense for the first quarter of 2023 was commensurate with organic loan growth during the quarter.
In the first quarter of 2024, the Bank recorded non-interest income totaling $2.0 million, compared to $1.0 million during the same period in 2023 and non-interest income measuring $(3.0) million during the fourth quarter of 2023. Non-interest income grew $1.0 million from the prior year quarter, reflecting increased customer activity related to the Malvern acquisition and a $187,000 one-time bank-owned life insurance (BOLI) death benefit in first quarter 2024. Results for the fourth quarter of 2023 included $4.7 million in combined losses on the sale of investments and loans, which were netted against non-interest income on the consolidated statements of income. The losses were primarily related to the Bank’s 2023 balance sheet repositioning initiatives, which included the sale of Malvern investments and lower-yielding residential and commercial investor real estate loans.
Non-interest expense for the first quarter of 2024 was $17.8 million, an increase of $4.3 million, or 31.9%, compared to $13.5 million for the prior year quarter. Higher non-interest expense was largely due to the increased operating expenses associated with the Malvern acquisition, including increases of $2.2 million in salaries and employee benefits due to a larger employee base, $447,000 in occupancy and equipment due to an expanded network of facilities, $368,000 in regulatory fees, and $1.1 million in other expense. The increase in other expense was primarily due to an increase in core deposit intangible amortization and higher Pennsylvania shares tax. This was partially offset by the absence of merger-related expenses for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $461,000 recorded during the first quarter of 2023.
On a linked quarter basis, non-interest expense declined $126,000, or 0.7%, from $17.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. The linked quarter change reflects the largely offsetting impact of a $1.0 million increase in salaries and benefits and decreases of $338,000 in merger-related expenses, $241,000 in regulatory fees, $236,000 in other professional fees, $172,000 in marketing and advertising costs, and $213,000 in other expenses. These declines primarily related to the full impact of cost savings realized from the Malvern acquisition coupled with some one-time/non-recurring expenses during the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase in salary and employee benefits was due to a combination of companywide year-end salary increases at the beginning of March 2024, higher payroll taxes due to bonus payments made in the first quarter of 2024 and to a lesser extent increases in bonus expense and other employee benefit costs.
Income tax expense for the three months ended March 31, 2024 was $2.7 million with an effective tax rate of 17.5%, compared to $2.2 million with an effective tax rate of 23.7% for the first quarter of 2023 and $2.0 million with an effective tax rate of 19.1% for the fourth quarter of 2023. The effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2024 was lower due to certain one-time adjustments primarily related to the finalization of Malvern tax returns during the period. We expect our effective tax rate to be in-line with historic levels between 23-25% going forward.
Balance Sheet
The Bank reported total assets of $3.59 billion as of March 31, 2024, an increase of $774.5 million, or 27.5%, from $2.82 billion at March 31, 2023. Total loans increased $599.8 million, or 25.1%, to $2.99 billion at March 31, 2024 compared to $2.39 billion at March 31, 2023. Increases primarily reflect growth from the Malvern acquisition, partially offset by sales of loans and investment securities totaling approximately $238.2 million during 2023. Excluding loans acquired from Malvern totaling $582.3 million at March 31, 2024, which is net of loan sales and pay-downs since the acquisition, net organic loan growth was $17.5 million during the twelve months ended March 31, 2024 which reflects our prioritization of balance sheet efficiency over growth.
Total assets decreased $17.9 million, or 0.5%, from December 31, 2023 to March 31, 2024. Total loans decreased $29.1 million, or 1.0%, from December 31, 2023 to March 31, 2024. A decline of commercial investor real estate loans totaling $42.8 million, including multi-family and construction and development, was partially offset by growth totaling $15.4 million across the owner-occupied commercial real estate and commercial and industrial loan portfolios during the first quarter of 2024. The Bank continues to prioritize relationship-based commercial lending while actively reducing our concentration in investor real estate lending.
As of March 31, 2024, the Bank's total deposits were $2.97 billion, an increase of $728.5 million, or 32.5%, from $2.24 billion at March 31, 2023. Excluding $671.9 million in deposits acquired from Malvern, deposit balances increased $56.6 million, or 2.5% for the twelve months ended March 31, 2024. Organic deposit growth was primarily due to our team’s success in attracting new deposit relationships and maintaining existing balances while also allowing some higher-cost and non-core funding to leave the Bank. Heightened industry-wide pricing competition also tempered deposit growth.
While deposits remained stable at $2.97 billion compared to December 31, 2023, we experienced a slight shift of customers moving into higher-yielding interest-bearing deposits. During the first quarter of 2024, increases in money market deposits and savings, and time deposits totaling $48.2 million and $33.7 million, respectively, were offset by declines in interest-bearing demand deposits and non-interest-bearing deposits totaling $48.2 million and $31.0 million, respectively.
During the three months ended March 31, 2024, stockholders’ equity increased by $11.4 million, primarily due to net income, partially offset by dividends.
As of March 31, 2024, the Bank continued to exceed all regulatory capital requirements to be considered well-capitalized, with a Tier 1 Leverage ratio of 9.27%, a Tier 1 Risk-Based capital ratio of 9.46%, a Common Equity Tier 1 Capital ratio of 9.46%, and a Total Risk-Based capital ratio of 11.39%. The tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets ratio[iii] increased to 9.27% as of March 31, 2024 compared to 8.89% at December 31, 2023.
Asset Quality
First Bank's asset quality metrics for the first quarter of 2024 remained favorable. Total nonperforming loans declined from $25.0 million at December 31, 2023 to $17.1 million at March 31, 2024 while total nonperforming assets declined from $25.0 million to $23.1 million. The decline in nonperforming loans was primarily attributable to the transfer of an $11.5 million Malvern-acquired PCD loan with a $5.5 million specific reserve, which was reserved for through acquisition accounting marks at the time of the Malvern acquisition, to other real estate owned (OREO). This transfer increased OREO by $6.0 million, reduced the Bank’s total nonperforming loans and the $5.5 million specific reserve was charged-off through the allowance for credit losses.
PCD loans totaled $5.4 million at March 31, 2024 and $17.0 million at December 31, 2023. Excluding PCD loans, nonperforming loans increased from $8.0 million at December 31, 2023 to $11.7 at March 31, 2024. Nonperforming loans, excluding PCD loans, as a percentage of total loans were 0.39% at March 31, 2024, compared to 0.26% at December 31, 2023 and 0.33% at March 31, 2023. The Bank recorded net recoveries of $202,000 during the first quarter of 2024, excluding the $5.5 million PCD loan charge-off, compared to net charge-offs of $209,000 in the fourth quarter of 2023 and net charge-offs of $315,000 in the first quarter of 2023. The allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans measured 1.22% at March 31, 2024, compared to 1.40% at December 31, 2023 and 1.25% at March 31, 2023. The decline from December 31, 2023 to March 31, 2024 reflected the elimination of the Bank’s reserves on the PCD loan transferred to OREO during the period.
Liquidity and Borrowings
On February 15, 2024, the Bank retired $25 million of subordinated notes inherited from Malvern as part of its balance sheet repositioning initiative. The notes carried a 9.79% interest rate at the time of redemption.
The Bank maintained its stable liquidity position in the first quarter of 2024. Despite utilizing cash to retire the subordinated debt, total cash and cash equivalents increased by $1.0 million to $229.0 million at March 31, 2024. Borrowings declined by $7.5 million compared to December 31, 2023.
The Bank’s current liquidity position coupled with the balance sheet flexibility gained after the Malvern acquisition provides the Bank with a strong liquidity base and a diverse source of funding options.
Cash Dividend Declared
On April 16, 2024, the Bank’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share to common stockholders of record at the close of business on May 10, 2024, payable on May 24, 2024.
About First Bank
First Bank is a New Jersey state-chartered bank with 26 full-service branches in Cinnaminson, Delanco, Denville, Ewing, Fairfield, Flemington (2), Hamilton, Lawrence, Monroe, Morristown, Pennington, Randolph, Somerset and Williamstown, New Jersey; and Coventry, Devon, Doylestown, Glenn Mills, Lionville, Malvern, Paoli, Trevose, Warminster and West Chester, Pennsylvania; and Palm Beach, Florida. With $3.59 billion in assets as of March 31, 2024, First Bank offers a full range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses throughout the New York City to Philadelphia corridor. First Bank's common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “FRBA.”
Forward Looking Statements
i Return on average tangible equity is a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure and is calculated by dividing net income by average tangible equity (average equity minus average goodwill and other intangible assets). For a reconciliation of this non-U.S. GAAP financial measure, along with the other non-U.S. GAAP financial measures in this press release, to their comparable U.S. GAAP measures, see the financial reconciliations at the end of this press release.
ii Tangible book value per share is a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure and is calculated by dividing common shares outstanding by tangible equity (equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets). For a reconciliation of this non-U.S. GAAP financial measure, along with the other non-U.S. GAAP financial measures in this press release, to their comparable U.S. GAAP measures, see the financial reconciliations at the end of this press release.
iii Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets ratio is a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure and is calculated by dividing tangible equity (equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets) by tangible assets (total assets minus goodwill and other intangible assets). For a reconciliation of this non-U.S. GAAP financial measure, along with the other non-U.S. GAAP financial measures in this press release, to their comparable U.S. GAAP measures, see the financial reconciliations at the end of this press release.
FIRST BANK
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(in thousands, except for share data, unaudited)
|March 31, 2024
|December 31, 2023
|Assets
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|21,592
|$
|25,652
|Restricted cash
|16,040
|13,770
|Interest bearing deposits with banks
|191,332
|188,529
|Cash and cash equivalents
|228,964
|227,951
|Interest bearing time deposits with banks
|996
|996
|Investment securities available for sale, at fair value
|94,867
|94,142
|Investment securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses of $194 at March 31, 2024 and $200 at December 31, 2023 (fair value of $37,462 and $38,486 at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively
|43,128
|44,059
|Equity securities, at fair value
|1,868
|1,888
|Restricted investment in bank stocks
|10,130
|10,469
|Other investments
|10,040
|9,841
|Loans, net of deferred fees and costs
|2,992,423
|3,021,501
|Less: Allowance for credit losses
|(36,396)
|(42,397)
|Net loans
|2,956,027
|2,979,104
|Premises and equipment, net
|21,487
|21,627
|Other real estate owned, net
|5,999
|-
|Accrued interest receivable
|15,193
|14,763
|Bank-owned life insurance
|86,710
|86,435
|Goodwill
|44,166
|44,166
|Other intangible assets, net
|10,317
|10,812
|Deferred income taxes, net
|31,032
|30,875
|Other assets
|30,474
|32,199
|Total assets
|$
|3,591,398
|$
|3,609,327
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Liabilities:
|Non-interest bearing deposits
|$
|470,749
|$
|501,763
|Interest bearing deposits
|2,499,513
|2,465,806
|Total deposits
|2,970,262
|2,967,569
|Borrowings
|171,614
|179,140
|Subordinated debentures
|29,870
|55,261
|Accrued interest payable
|4,012
|2,813
|Other liabilities
|33,386
|33,644
|Total liabilities
|3,209,144
|3,238,427
|Stockholders' Equity:
|Preferred stock, par value $2 per share; 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding
|-
|-
|Common stock, par value $5 per share; 40,000,000 shares authorized; 27,277,513 shares issued and 25,096,449 shares outstanding at March 31, 2024 and 27,149,186 shares issued and 24,968,122 shares outstanding at December 31, 2023
|135,004
|134,552
|Additional paid-in capital
|122,913
|122,881
|Retained earnings
|151,576
|140,563
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(5,861)
|(5,718)
|Treasury stock, 2,181,064 shares at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023
|(21,378)
|(21,378)
|Total stockholders' equity
|382,254
|370,900
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|3,591,398
|$
|3,609,327
FIRST BANK
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)
(in thousands, except for share data, unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|2024
|2023
|Interest and Dividend Income
|Investment securities—taxable
|$
|1,182
|$
|1,022
|Investment securities—tax-exempt
|38
|38
|Interest bearing deposits with banks,
|Federal funds sold and other
|3,025
|1,252
|Loans, including fees
|49,319
|31,700
|Total interest and dividend income
|53,564
|34,012
|Interest Expense
|Deposits
|20,786
|9,413
|Borrowings
|2,116
|1,364
|Subordinated debentures
|344
|440
|Total interest expense
|23,246
|11,217
|Net interest income
|30,318
|22,795
|Credit loss (benefit) expense
|(698)
|1,091
|Net interest income after credit loss expense
|31,016
|21,704
|Non-Interest Income
|Service fees on deposit accounts
|344
|228
|Loan fees
|102
|89
|Income from bank-owned life insurance
|785
|369
|Losses on sale of investment securities, net
|-
|(207)
|(Losses) gains on sale of loans, net
|229
|141
|Gains on recovery of acquired loans
|118
|57
|Other non-interest income
|386
|287
|Total non-interest income
|1,964
|964
|Non-Interest Expense
|Salaries and employee benefits
|10,038
|7,872
|Occupancy and equipment
|2,026
|1,579
|Legal fees
|316
|203
|Other professional fees
|756
|651
|Regulatory fees
|602
|234
|Directors' fees
|242
|214
|Data processing
|806
|618
|Marketing and advertising
|296
|240
|Travel and entertainment
|244
|219
|Insurance
|244
|173
|Other real estate owned expense, net
|88
|18
|Merger-related expenses
|-
|461
|Other expense
|2,152
|1,021
|Total non-interest expense
|17,810
|13,503
|Income Before Income Taxes
|15,170
|9,165
|Income tax expense
|2,658
|2,176
|Net Income
|$
|12,512
|$
|6,989
|Basic earnings per common share
|$
|0.50
|$
|0.36
|Diluted earnings per common share
|$
|0.50
|$
|0.36
|Basic weighted average common shares outstanding
|25,039,949
|19,503,013
|Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding
|25,199,381
|19,667,194
FIRST BANK
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS WITH INTEREST AND AVERAGE RATES
(dollars in thousands, unaudited)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2024
|2023
|Average
|Average
|Average
|Average
|Balance
|Interest
|Rate (5)
|Balance
|Interest
|Rate (5)
|Interest earning assets
|Investment securities (1) (2)
|$
|147,147
|$
|1,228
|3.36%
|$
|153,760
|$
|1,068
|2.82%
|Loans (3)
|2,979,522
|49,319
|6.66%
|2,363,365
|31,700
|5.44%
|Interest bearing deposits with banks,
|Federal funds sold and other
|203,158
|2,710
|5.37%
|96,071
|1,084
|4.58%
|Restricted investment in bank stocks
|10,421
|199
|7.68%
|8,257
|101
|4.96%
|Other investments
|11,870
|116
|3.93%
|8,641
|67
|3.14%
|Total interest earning assets (2)
|3,352,118
|53,572
|6.43%
|2,630,094
|34,020
|5.25%
|Allowance for credit losses
|(37,607)
|(29,331)
|Non-interest earning assets
|261,237
|144,472
|Total assets
|$
|3,575,748
|$
|2,745,235
|Interest bearing liabilities
|Interest bearing demand deposits
|$
|618,941
|$
|3,666
|2.38%
|$
|319,242
|$
|979
|1.24%
|Money market deposits
|1,014,906
|9,789
|3.88%
|756,490
|4,987
|2.67%
|Savings deposits
|162,113
|574
|1.42%
|153,639
|346
|0.91%
|Time deposits
|671,546
|6,757
|4.05%
|532,997
|3,101
|2.36%
|Total interest bearing deposits
|2,467,506
|20,786
|3.39%
|1,762,368
|9,413
|2.17%
|Borrowings
|167,141
|2,116
|5.09%
|131,211
|1,364
|4.22%
|Subordinated debentures
|42,470
|344
|3.24%
|29,742
|440
|5.92%
|Total interest bearing liabilities
|2,677,117
|23,246
|3.49%
|1,923,321
|11,217
|2.37%
|Non-interest bearing deposits
|481,503
|499,989
|Other liabilities
|40,586
|29,751
|Stockholders' equity
|376,542
|292,174
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|3,575,748
|$
|2,745,235
|Net interest income/interest rate spread (2)
|30,326
|2.94%
|22,803
|2.88%
|Net interest margin (2) (4)
|3.64%
|3.52%
|Tax equivalent adjustment (2)
|(8)
|(8)
|Net interest income
|$
|30,318
|$
|22,795
|(1) Average balance of investment securities available for sale is based on amortized cost.
|(2) Interest and average rates are presented on a tax equivalent basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%.
|(3) Average balances of loans include loans on nonaccrual status.
|(4) Net interest income divided by average total interest earning assets.
|(5) Annualized.
FIRST BANK
QUARTERLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in thousands, except for share and employee data, unaudited)
|As of or For the Quarter Ended
|3/31/2024
|12/31/2023
|9/30/2023
|6/30/2023
|3/31/2023
|EARNINGS
|Net interest income
|$
|30,318
|$
|30,999
|$
|28,594
|$
|22,128
|$
|22,795
|Credit loss (benefit) expense
|(698)
|(294)
|6,650
|496
|1,091
|Non-interest income
|1,964
|(3,000)
|193
|1,128
|964
|Non-interest expense
|17,810
|17,936
|23,486
|13,775
|13,503
|Income tax expense
|2,658
|1,977
|(78)
|2,186
|2,176
|Net income (loss)
|12,512
|8,380
|(1,271)
|6,799
|6,989
|PERFORMANCE RATIOS
|Return on average assets (1)
|1.41%
|0.93%
|(0.14%)
|0.97%
|1.03%
|Adjusted return on average assets (1) (2)
|1.39%
|1.38%
|1.07%
|0.97%
|1.09%
|Return on average equity (1)
|13.36%
|9.06%
|(1.43%)
|9.23%
|9.70%
|Adjusted return on average equity (1) (2)
|13.17%
|13.38%
|10.75%
|9.28%
|10.28%
|Return on average tangible equity (1) (2)
|15.64%
|10.67%
|(1.66%)
|9.87%
|10.39%
|Adjusted return on average tangible equity (1) (2)
|15.41%
|15.75%
|12.50%
|9.93%
|11.01%
|Net interest margin (1) (3)
|3.64%
|3.68%
|3.36%
|3.28%
|3.52%
|Yield on loans (1)
|6.66%
|6.49%
|6.09%
|5.65%
|5.44%
|Total cost of deposits (1)
|2.83%
|2.63%
|2.47%
|2.19%
|1.69%
|Efficiency ratio (2)
|55.56%
|53.79%
|54.83%
|58.71%
|54.74%
|SHARE DATA
|Common shares outstanding
|25,096,449
|24,968,122
|24,926,919
|19,041,343
|19,569,334
|Basic earnings per share
|$
|0.50
|$
|0.34
|$
|(0.05)
|$
|0.35
|$
|0.36
|Diluted earnings per share
|0.50
|0.33
|(0.05)
|0.35
|0.36
|Adjusted diluted earnings per share (2)
|0.49
|0.49
|0.40
|0.35
|0.38
|Book value per share
|15.23
|14.85
|14.48
|15.45
|15.03
|Tangible book value per share (2)
|13.06
|12.65
|12.26
|14.44
|14.05
|MARKET DATA
|Market value per share
|$
|13.74
|$
|14.70
|$
|10.78
|$
|10.38
|$
|10.10
|Market value / Tangible book value
|105.20%
|116.18%
|87.96%
|71.91%
|71.90%
|Market capitalization
|$
|344,825
|$
|367,031
|$
|268,712
|$
|197,649
|$
|197,650
|CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY
|Stockholders' equity / assets
|10.64%
|10.28%
|10.15%
|10.23%
|10.44%
|Tangible stockholders' equity / tangible assets (2)
|9.27%
|8.89%
|8.72%
|9.63%
|9.83%
|Loans / deposits
|100.75%
|101.82%
|101.80%
|101.53%
|106.73%
|ASSET QUALITY
|Net charge-offs (recoveries) (1)
|$
|5,293
|$
|209
|$
|1,122
|$
|(109)
|$
|315
|Net (recoveries) charge-offs, excluding PCD loan charge-offs (1) (5)
|(201)
|209
|1,122
|(109)
|315
|Nonperforming loans
|17,055
|24,989
|24,158
|10,342
|10,214
|Nonperforming assets
|23,054
|24,989
|24,158
|10,342
|10,214
|Net charge offs (recoveries) / average loans (1)
|0.71%
|0.03%
|0.15%
|(0.02%)
|0.05%
|Net (recoveries) charge offs, excluding PCD loan charge-offs / average loans (1) (5)
|(0.03%)
|0.03%
|0.15%
|(0.02%)
|0.05%
|Nonperforming loans / total loans
|0.57%
|0.83%
|0.80%
|0.42%
|0.33%
|Nonperforming assets / total assets
|0.64%
|0.69%
|0.68%
|0.36%
|0.36%
|Allowance for credit losses on loans / total loans
|1.22%
|1.40%
|1.42%
|1.25%
|1.25%
|Allowance for credit losses on loans / nonperforming loans
|213.40%
|169.66%
|177.50%
|294.44%
|292.67%
|OTHER DATA
|Total assets
|$
|3,591,398
|$
|3,609,327
|$
|3,558,426
|$
|2,874,425
|$
|2,816,897
|Total loans
|2,992,423
|3,021,501
|3,020,778
|2,436,708
|2,392,583
|Total deposits
|2,970,262
|2,967,569
|2,967,455
|2,399,900
|2,241,804
|Total stockholders' equity
|382,254
|370,900
|361,037
|294,161
|294,221
|Number of full-time equivalent employees (4)
|288
|286
|286
|261
|252
|(1) Annualized.
|(2) Non-U.S. GAAP financial measure that we believe provides management and investors with information that is useful in understanding our financial performance and condition. See accompanying table, "Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures," for calculation and reconciliation.
|(3) Tax equivalent using a federal income tax rate of 21%.
|(4) Includes 5 full-time equivalent seasonal interns as of June 30, 2023.
|(5) Excludes $5.5 million in a PCD loan charge-off which was reserved for through purchase accounting marks at the time of the Malvern acquisition.
FIRST BANK
QUARTERLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(dollars in thousands, unaudited)
|As of the Quarter Ended
|3/31/2024
|12/31/2023
|9/30/2023
|6/30/2023
|3/31/2023
|LOAN COMPOSITION
|Commercial and industrial
|$
|508,911
|$
|506,849
|$
|478,120
|$
|419,836
|$
|394,734
|Commercial real estate:
|Owner-occupied
|625,643
|612,352
|607,888
|560,878
|539,112
|Investor
|1,172,311
|1,221,702
|1,269,134
|965,339
|958,574
|Construction and development
|184,816
|186,829
|168,192
|136,615
|143,955
|Multi-family
|279,668
|271,058
|275,825
|223,784
|220,101
|Total commercial real estate
|2,262,438
|2,291,941
|2,321,039
|1,886,616
|1,861,742
|Residential real estate:
|Residential mortgage and first lien home equity loans
|154,704
|156,024
|158,487
|91,260
|94,060
|Home equity–second lien loans and revolving lines of credit
|45,869
|44,698
|46,239
|29,983
|29,316
|Total residential real estate
|200,573
|200,722
|204,726
|121,243
|123,376
|Consumer and other
|23,702
|25,343
|20,208
|12,514
|16,413
|Total loans prior to deferred loan fees and costs
|2,995,624
|3,024,855
|3,024,093
|2,440,209
|2,396,265
|Net deferred loan fees and costs
|(3,201)
|(3,354)
|(3,315)
|(3,501)
|(3,682)
|Total loans
|$
|2,992,423
|$
|3,021,501
|$
|3,020,778
|$
|2,436,708
|$
|2,392,583
|LOAN MIX
|Commercial and industrial
|17.0%
|16.8%
|15.8%
|17.2%
|16.5%
|Commercial real estate:
|Owner-occupied
|20.9%
|20.3%
|20.1%
|23.0%
|22.5%
|Investor
|39.2%
|40.4%
|42.0%
|39.6%
|40.1%
|Construction and development
|6.2%
|6.2%
|5.6%
|5.6%
|6.0%
|Multi-family
|9.3%
|9.0%
|9.1%
|9.2%
|9.2%
|Total commercial real estate
|75.6%
|75.9%
|76.8%
|77.4%
|77.8%
|Residential real estate:
|Residential mortgage and first lien home equity loans
|5.2%
|5.1%
|5.3%
|3.8%
|3.9%
|Home equity–second lien loans and revolving lines of credit
|1.5%
|1.5%
|1.5%
|1.2%
|1.2%
|Total residential real estate
|6.7%
|6.6%
|6.8%
|5.0%
|5.1%
|Consumer and other
|0.8%
|0.8%
|0.7%
|0.5%
|0.7%
|Net deferred loan fees and costs
|(0.1%)
|(0.1%)
|(0.1%)
|(0.1%)
|(0.1%)
|Total loans
|100.0%
|100.0%
|100.0%
|100.0%
|100.0%
FIRST BANK
QUARTERLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(dollars in thousands, unaudited)
|As of the Quarter Ended
|3/31/2024
|12/31/2023
|9/30/2023
|6/30/2023
|3/31/2023
|DEPOSIT COMPOSITION
|Non-interest bearing demand deposits
|$
|470,749
|$
|501,763
|$
|493,703
|$
|476,733
|$
|463,926
|Interest bearing demand deposits
|580,864
|629,110
|623,338
|376,948
|310,140
|Money market and savings deposits
|1,219,634
|1,171,440
|1,228,832
|979,524
|914,063
|Time deposits
|699,015
|665,256
|621,582
|566,695
|553,675
|Total Deposits
|$
|2,970,262
|$
|2,967,569
|$
|2,967,455
|$
|2,399,900
|$
|2,241,804
|DEPOSIT MIX
|Non-interest bearing demand deposits
|15.8%
|16.9%
|16.6%
|19.9%
|20.7%
|Interest bearing demand deposits
|19.6%
|21.2%
|21.0%
|15.7%
|13.8%
|Money market and savings deposits
|41.1%
|39.5%
|41.4%
|40.8%
|40.8%
|Time deposits
|23.5%
|22.4%
|21.0%
|23.6%
|24.7%
|Total Deposits
|100.0%
|100.0%
|100.0%
|100.0%
|100.0%
FIRST BANK
NON-U.S. GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(in thousands, except for share data, unaudited)
|As of or For the Quarter Ended
|3/31/2024
|12/31/2023
|9/30/2023
|6/30/2023
|3/31/2023
|Return on Average Tangible Equity
|Net income (numerator)
|$
|12,512
|$
|8,380
|$
|(1,271)
|$
|6,799
|$
|6,989
|Average stockholders' equity
|$
|376,542
|$
|366,950
|$
|353,372
|$
|295,560
|$
|292,174
|Less: Average Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
|54,790
|55,324
|49,491
|19,324
|19,379
|Average Tangible stockholders' equity (denominator)
|$
|321,752
|$
|311,626
|$
|303,881
|$
|276,236
|$
|272,795
|Return on Average Tangible equity (1)
|15.64%
|10.67%
|-1.66%
|9.87%
|10.39%
|Tangible Book Value Per Share
|Stockholders' equity
|$
|382,254
|$
|370,900
|$
|361,037
|$
|294,161
|$
|294,221
|Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
|54,483
|54,978
|55,554
|19,289
|19,322
|Tangible stockholders' equity (numerator)
|$
|327,771
|$
|315,922
|$
|305,483
|$
|274,872
|$
|274,899
|Common shares outstanding (denominator)
|25,096,449
|24,968,122
|24,926,919
|19,041,343
|19,569,334
|Tangible book value per share
|$
|13.06
|$
|12.65
|$
|12.26
|$
|14.44
|$
|14.05
|Tangible Equity / Assets
|Stockholders' equity
|$
|382,254
|$
|370,900
|$
|361,037
|$
|294,161
|$
|294,221
|Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
|54,483
|54,978
|55,554
|19,289
|19,322
|Tangible stockholders' equity (numerator)
|$
|327,771
|$
|315,922
|$
|305,483
|$
|274,872
|$
|274,899
|Total assets
|$
|3,591,398
|$
|3,609,327
|$
|3,558,426
|$
|2,874,425
|$
|2,816,897
|Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
|54,483
|54,978
|55,554
|19,289
|19,322
|Tangible total assets (denominator)
|$
|3,536,915
|$
|3,554,349
|$
|3,502,872
|$
|2,855,136
|$
|2,797,575
|Tangible stockholders' equity / tangible assets
|9.27%
|8.89%
|8.72%
|9.63%
|9.83%
|Efficiency Ratio
|Non-interest expense
|$
|17,810
|$
|17,936
|$
|23,486
|$
|13,775
|$
|13,503
|Less: Merger-related expenses
|-
|338
|7,028
|221
|461
|Adjusted non-interest expense (numerator)
|$
|17,810
|$
|17,598
|$
|16,458
|$
|13,554
|$
|13,042
|Net interest income
|$
|30,318
|$
|30,999
|$
|28,594
|$
|22,128
|$
|22,795
|Non-interest income
|1,964
|(3,000)
|193
|1,128
|964
|Total revenue
|32,282
|27,999
|28,787
|23,256
|23,759
|Add: Losses on sale of investment securities, net
|-
|916
|527
|-
|207
|(Subtract) Add: (Gains) losses on sale of loans, net
|(229)
|3,799
|704
|(170)
|(141)
|Adjusted total revenue (denominator)
|$
|32,053
|$
|32,714
|$
|30,018
|$
|23,086
|$
|23,825
|Efficiency ratio
|55.56%
|53.79%
|54.83%
|58.71%
|54.74%
|(1) Annualized.
FIRST BANK
NON-U.S. GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(dollars in thousands, except for share data, unaudited)
|For the Quarter Ended
|3/31/2024
|12/31/2023
|9/30/2023
|6/30/2023
|3/31/2023
|Adjusted diluted earnings per share,
|Adjusted return on average assets, and
|Adjusted return on average equity
|Net income
|$
|12,512
|$
|8,380
|$
|(1,271)
|$
|6,799
|$
|6,989
|Add: Merger-related expenses(1)
|-
|267
|5,552
|175
|364
|Add: Credit loss expense on acquired loan portfolio(1)
|-
|-
|4,323
|-
|-
|Add (subtract): Losses (gains) on sale of loans, net(1)
|(181)
|3,001
|556
|(134)
|(111)
|Add: Losses on sale of investment securities, net(1)
|-
|724
|416
|-
|164
|Adjusted net income
|$
|12,331
|$
|12,372
|$
|9,576
|$
|6,839
|$
|7,405
|Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding
|25,199,381
|25,089,495
|24,029,910
|19,434,522
|19,667,194
|Average assets
|$
|3,575,748
|$
|3,561,261
|$
|3,565,350
|$
|2,825,213
|$
|2,745,235
|Average equity
|$
|376,542
|$
|366,950
|$
|353,372
|$
|295,560
|$
|292,174
|Average Tangible Equity
|$
|321,752
|$
|311,626
|$
|303,881
|$
|276,236
|$
|272,795
|Adjusted diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.49
|$
|0.49
|$
|0.40
|$
|0.35
|$
|0.38
|Adjusted return on average assets (2)
|1.39%
|1.38%
|1.07%
|0.97%
|1.09%
|Adjusted return on average equity (2)
|13.17%
|13.38%
|10.75%
|9.28%
|10.28%
|Adjusted return on average tangible equity (2)
|15.41%
|15.75%
|12.50%
|9.93%
|11.01%
|(1) Items are tax-effected using a federal income tax rate of 21%.
|(2) Annualized.