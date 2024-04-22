ProQR Highlights Upcoming Presentations on Axiomer™ RNA Editing at ASGCT 27th Annual Meeting

LEIDEN, Netherlands & CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProQR Therapeutics NV (Nasdaq: PRQR) (ProQR), a company dedicated to changing lives through transformative RNA therapies, today announced it will present new preclinical data for its proprietary Axiomer™ RNA editing technology platform, including the first preclinical data for its AX-0810 pipeline program for cholestatic diseases targeting NTCP at the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) Annual Meeting, May 7-11, 2024, in Baltimore, Maryland.



“The in vitro and in vivo data that we will be presenting at ASGCT further build upon our experience with Axiomer and highlight the significant potential we see with the platform, including now preclinical proof of concept for cholestatic diseases targeting NTCP,” said Gerard Platenburg, Chief Scientific Officer and co-founder, ProQR. “We continue to be impressed by the robust editing efficiency of Axiomer editing oligonucleotides and look forward to leveraging these data as we advance AX-0810 toward the clinic.”

Wednesday, May 8, 2024 poster presentations:

P-705: “Robust and Durable RNA Editing In Vivo with Axiomer™ Editing Oligonucleotides in Non-Human Primates”

Building on its robust platform data, the Company will present additional non-human primate (NHP) data including with ACTB and NTCP and initial in vitro and in vivo preclinical proof of concept for its AX-0810 program targeting NTCP for cholestatic diseases, including hepatic editing in NHP with strong correlating impact on disease-relevant biomarkers.





P-726, partner poster presentation by Eli Lilly: “Complex Metabolism and Prolonged PK/PD of a GalNAc-Conjugated Editing Oligonucleotide (EON) in Mice”

Following presentation at ASGCT, the posters will be available via ProQR’s website in the Presentations and Publications section.

About Axiomer™

ProQR is pioneering a next-generation RNA base editing technology called Axiomer™, which could potentially yield a new class of medicines for diverse types of diseases. Axiomer “Editing Oligonucleotides”, or EONs, mediate single nucleotide changes to RNA in a highly specific and targeted way using molecular machinery that is present in human cells called ADAR (Adenosine Deaminase Acting on RNA). Axiomer EONs are designed to recruit and direct endogenously expressed ADARs to change an Adenosine (A) to an Inosine (I) in the RNA – an Inosine is translated as a Guanosine (G) – correcting an RNA with a disease-causing mutation back to a normal (wild type) RNA, modulating protein expression, or altering a protein so that it will have a new function that helps prevent or treat disease.

About ProQR

ProQR Therapeutics is dedicated to changing lives through the creation of transformative RNA therapies. ProQR is pioneering a next-generation RNA technology called Axiomer™, which uses a cell’s own editing machinery called ADAR to make specific single nucleotide edits in RNA to reverse a mutation or modulate protein expression and could potentially yield a new class of medicines for both rare and prevalent diseases with unmet need. Based on our unique proprietary RNA repair platform technologies we are growing our pipeline with patients and loved ones in mind.

Learn more about ProQR at www.proqr.com.

Forward Looking Statements for ProQR

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are often indicated by terms such as “continue,” "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "intend," "look forward to", "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our Axiomer™ technology, including the continued development and advancement of our Axiomer platform, the therapeutic potential of our Axiomer RNA editing oligonucleotides and our ability to expand preclinical in vivo and in vitro data, the timing, progress and results of our preclinical studies and other development activities, including the release of data related thereto, and the potential of our technologies and product candidates . Forward-looking statements are based on management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information available to management only as of the date of this press release. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements for many reasons, including, without limitation, the risks, uncertainties and other factors in our filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including certain sections of our most recent annual report filed on Form 20-F. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, the cost, timing and results of preclinical studies and clinical trials and other development activities by us and our collaborative partners whose operations and activities may be slowed or halted shortage and pressure on supply and logistics on the global market; the likelihood of our preclinical and clinical programs being initiated and executed on timelines provided and reliance on our contract research organizations and predictability of timely enrollment of subjects and patients to advance our clinical trials and maintain their own operations; our reliance on contract manufacturers or suppliers to supply materials for research and development and the risk of supply interruption or delays from suppliers or contract manufacturers; the potential for future data to alter initial and preliminary results of early-stage clinical trials; the unpredictability of the duration and results of the regulatory review of applications or clearances that are necessary to initiate and continue to advance and progress our clinical programs; the ability to secure, maintain and realize the intended benefits of collaborations with partners, including the collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company; the possible impairment of, inability to obtain, and costs to obtain intellectual property rights; possible safety or efficacy concerns that could emerge as new data are generated in research and development; general business, operational, financial and accounting risks, and risks related to litigation and disputes with third parties; and risks related to macroeconomic conditions and market volatility resulting from global economic developments, geopolitical instability and conflicts. Given these risks, uncertainties and other factors, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, and we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future, except as required by law.

