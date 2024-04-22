City of Boston to Host Disability Community Forum on May 1, 2024

Forum will serve as an opportunity for Boston residents with disabilities to connect with City services and departments and provide feedback on issues across Boston neighborhoods

Mayor Michelle Wu, the Mayor's Commission on Persons with Disabilities and the Disability Advisory Board today announced that the City’s annual Disability Community Forum will take place on Wednesday, May 1, 2024 from 2:00 to 3:30 p.m. The event is hybrid and will be held at Suffolk University Law School located at 120 Tremont St. Boston MA. The event is open to the public, with hybrid attendance options allowing participation both in person and on Zoom. Please visit boston.gov/disability-forum if interested in attending.

"Boston’s Disability Community Forum is an important and critical opportunity for Boston residents with disabilities to build community, connect with city services and provide invaluable feedback on issues across the city's neighborhoods," said Mayor Michelle Wu. "As we continue to build Boston into a city for everyone, I encourage everyone to attend this forum and help move us forward in our work to make our city more inclusive and accessible for all."

“Boston’s Disability Community Forum is an incredible opportunity for city officials to listen to people with disabilities, and hear the priorities and ideas they have to make Boston more accessible and inclusive,” said the City of Boston Commissioner on Person with Disabilities and ADA Title II Coordinator, Kristen McCosh.

The hour and a half long event will open with a brief presentation from Commissioner McCosh of the Commission and Board’s Annual Report. The event will then open for public comment and a Q&A session. The purpose of the event is to provide an opportunity for Boston residents with disabilities to share their feedback on and ask questions about City services. It is also a chance for City of Boston officials to learn from the disability community’s unique perspective.

This event will be recorded by the City of Boston’s Cable TV channel, and following the end of the event a video recording will be available to stream on the City’s YouTube channel, Xfinity channel 24, RCN channel 13, and Fios channel 962.

The Disability Community Forum is a once a year event, but the City of Boston Disabilities Commission office is open Monday through Friday from 9 am to 5 pm, and staff are available every day to answer any questions or concerns you may have.

To lear​n more about the Disability Community Forum, visit boston.gov, email disability@boston.gov or call the Mayor's Commission on Persons with Disabilities at 617-635-3682.