Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,589 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,484 in the last 365 days.

Loans Reach Another All-Time High, Credit Quality Remains Solid; TrustCo Reports Net Income of $12.1 Million and Capital Up 3%

Executive Snapshot:

  • Average Loan portfolio continues to grow:
    • On average, total loans were up $249.4 million or 5.2% for the first quarter 2024 compared to first quarter 2023
  • Continued solid financial results:
    • Key metrics for first quarter 2024:
      • Net income of $12.1 million versus $9.8 million for the fourth quarter 2023
      • Net interest income of $36.6 million
      • Return on average assets (ROAA) of 0.80% versus 0.64% for the fourth quarter 2023
      • Return on average equity (ROAE) of 7.54% versus 6.21% for the fourth quarter 2023
      • Book value per share at period end was $34.12, up from $33.92 compared to December 31, 2023

  • Superior asset quality:
    • Nonperforming loans (NPLs) were $18.3 million as of March 31, 2024, down from $19.2 million March 31, 2023, and continue to remain at low levels
    • NPLs to total loans were 0.37% as of March 31, 2024 compared to 0.40% at March 31, 2023
    • Nonperforming assets (NPAs) to total assets was 0.33% at March 31, 2024 compared to 0.35% at March 31, 2023
  • Capital continues to grow:
    • Consolidated equity to assets increased 3.3% to 10.51% at March 31, 2024 from 10.17% at March 31, 2023

GLENVILLE, N.Y., April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TrustCo, NASDAQ: TRST) today announced first quarter 2024 net income of $12.1 million or $0.64 diluted earnings per share, compared to net income of $17.7 million or $0.93 diluted earnings per share for the first quarter 2023. Average loan growth increased 5.2% or $249.4 million for the first quarter 2024 over the same period in 2023.

Overview

Chairman, President, and CEO, Robert J. McCormick said “Trustco Bank is known for its top-tier residential mortgage products and our customers, both existing and new, drove residential loan production up 3% compared to the first quarter of 2023. Commercial loans also grew, besting last year’s first quarter by 13%, for an increase in total loans of 4%. Non-interest income and capital ratios are both up during the same period, and our team held the line on deposit run-off generating modest growth there as well. Non-performing loans are steady and charge-offs resulted in a net recovery this quarter, consistent with our commitment to excellent credit quality. All in all, we believe that we are well positioned for the year ahead.”

Details

Average loans were up $249.4 million or 5.2% in the first quarter 2024 over the same period in 2023. Average residential loans, our primary lending focus, were up $146.6 million, or 3.5%, in the first quarter 2024 over the same period in 2023. Average commercial loans and home equity lines of credit also increased $38.3 million, or 16.0%, and $61.7 million, or 21.2%, respectively, in the first quarter 2024 over the same period in 2023. Average deposits were up $141.6 million or 2.74% for the first quarter 2024 over the same period a year earlier. We believe the increase in time deposits continues to reflect the desire of customers to have additional funds in the safety and security offered by TrustCo’s long history of conservative banking. As we move forward, the objective is to encourage customers to retain these additional funds in the expanded product offerings of the Bank through aggressive marketing and product differentiation.

Net interest income was $36.6 million for the first quarter 2024, a decrease of $2.0 million, or 5.3%, compared to the prior quarter, driven by a higher cost of deposits, partially offset by loan growth at higher interest rates. The net interest margin for the first quarter 2024 was 2.44%, down 16 basis points from 2.60% in the fourth quarter of 2023. The yield on interest earnings assets increased to 3.99%, up 6 basis points from 3.93% in the fourth quarter of 2023. The cost of interest bearing liabilities increased to 1.99% in the first quarter 2024 from 1.72% in the fourth quarter 2023. The Bank has seen the erosion of margin begin to slow when comparing the decrease to prior quarters and we are optimistic that we are nearing the bottom of this rate cycle. The Federal Reserve’s decision regarding whether to cut or hold rates in the upcoming meetings will have an effect on our ability to decrease deposit costs which should help margin in future quarters. During the first quarter of 2024 we have been able to lower the rates offered on our time deposits while continuing to retain and grow that product. This should bring down the cost of time deposits over time. Non-interest expense decreased $3.9 million over the prior quarter primarily as a result of lower salaries and employee benefits costs in the current quarter and a litigation settlement in the prior quarter.

Asset quality remains strong and has been consistent over the past twelve months. The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $600 thousand in the first quarter of 2024, which is the result of a provision for credit losses on loans of $600 thousand, and there was no change in unfunded commitments. The ratio of allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans was 0.98% and 0.97% as of March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. The allowance for credit losses on loans was $49.2 million at March 31, 2024, compared to $46.7 million at March 31, 2023. NPLs were $18.3 million at March 31, 2024, compared to $19.2 million at March 31, 2023. NPLs were 0.37% and 0.40% of total loans at March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. The coverage ratio, or allowance for credit losses on loans to NPLs, was 269.3% at March 31, 2024, compared to 243.6% at March 31, 2023. NPAs were $20.6 million at March 31, 2024, compared to $21.0 million at March 31, 2023.

At March 31, 2024, our equity to asset ratio was 10.51%, compared to 10.17% at March 31, 2023. Book value per share at March 31, 2024 was $34.12, up 5.6% compared to $32.31 a year earlier.

A conference call to discuss first quarter 2024 results will be held at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on April 23, 2024. Those wishing to participate in the call may dial toll-free for the United States at 1-833-470-1428, and for Canada at 1-833-950-0062, Access code 897430. A replay of the call will be available for thirty days by dialing toll-free for the United States at 1-866-813-9403, Access code 734817. The call will also be audio webcast at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/180461992, and will be available for one year.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY is a $6.2 billion savings and loan holding company and through its subsidiary, Trustco Bank, operated 140 offices in New York, New Jersey, Vermont, Massachusetts, and Florida at March 31, 2024.

In addition, the Bank’s Wealth Management Department offers a full range of investment services, retirement planning and trust and estate administration services. The common shares of TrustCo are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol TRST.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this news release that are not historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future development, results or periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding our expectations for our future performance, including our expectations regarding the effects of the economic environment on our financial results, our ability to retain customers and the amount of customers’ business, including deposit balances, with us, the impact of the Federal Reserve’s actions regarding interest rates, the growth of loans and deposits throughout our branch network, and our ability to capitalize on economic changes in the areas in which we operate. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations as well as certain assumptions and estimates made by, and information available to, management at the time the statements are made. Such forward-looking statements are subject to factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially for TrustCo from the views, beliefs and projections expressed in such statements, and many of the risks and uncertainties are heightened by or may, in the future, be heightened by volatility in financial markets and macroeconomic or geopolitical concerns related to inflation, continued elevated interest rates and ongoing armed conflicts (including the Russia/Ukraine conflict and the conflict in Israel and surrounding areas). TrustCo wishes to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The following important factors, among others, in some cases have affected and in the future could affect TrustCo’s actual results and could cause TrustCo’s actual financial performance to differ materially from that expressed in any forward-looking statement: future changes in interest rates; ongoing inflationary pressures and continued elevated prices; exposure to credit risk in our lending activities; our increasing commercial loan portfolio; the sufficiency of our allowance for credit losses on loans to cover actual loan losses; our ability to meet the cash flow requirements of our depositors or borrowers or meet our operating cash needs to fund corporate expansion and other activities; claims and litigation pertaining to fiduciary responsibility and lender liability; our dependency upon the services of the management team; our disclosure controls and procedures’ ability to prevent or detect errors or acts of fraud; the adequacy of our business continuity and disaster recovery plans; the effectiveness of our risk management framework; the impact of any expansion by us into new lines of business or new products and services; the impact of severe weather events and climate change on us and the communities we serve, including societal responses to climate change; increasing scrutiny and evolving expectations from customers, regulators, investors, and other stakeholders with respect to our environmental, social and governance practices; the chance of a prolonged economic downturn, especially one affecting our geographic market area; instability in global economic conditions and geopolitical matters, as well as volatility in financial markets; the soundness of other financial institutions; U.S. government shutdowns, credit rating downgrades, or failure to increase the debt ceiling; fluctuations in the trust wealth management fees we receive as a result of investment performance; the impact of regulatory capital rules on our growth; changes in laws and regulations, including changes in cybersecurity or privacy regulations; restrictions on data collection and use; our compliance with the USA PATRIOT Act, Bank Secrecy Act, and other laws and regulations that could result in material fines or sanctions; changes in tax laws; limitations on our ability to pay dividends; TrustCo Realty Corp.’s ability to qualify as a real estate investment trust; changes in accounting standards; competition within our market areas; consumers and businesses’ use of non-banks to complete financial transactions; our reliance on third-party service providers; the impact of data breaches and cyber-attacks; the impact of a failure in or breach of our operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of third parties; the impact of an unauthorized disclosure of sensitive or confidential client or customer information; the impact of interruptions in the effective operation of our computer systems; the impact of anti-takeover provisions in our organizational documents; the impact of the manner in which we allocate capital; and other risks and uncertainties under the heading “Risk Factors” in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and, if any, in our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q or other securities filings. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release represent TrustCo management’s judgment as of the date of this news release. TrustCo disclaims, however, any intent or obligation to update forward-looking statements, either as a result of future developments, new information or otherwise, except as may be required by law.



TRUSTCO BANK CORP NY        
GLENVILLE, NY        
         
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS        
         
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)        
(Unaudited)        
  Three months ended        
  3/31/2024   12/31/2023   3/31/2023        
Summary of operations                  
Net interest income $ 36,578     $ 38,607     $ 46,965              
Provision for credit losses   600       1,350       300          
Noninterest income   4,843       4,474       4,669          
Noninterest expense   24,903       28,831       27,679          
Net income   12,126       9,848       17,746          
                   
Per share                  
Net income per share:                  
- Basic $ 0.64     $ 0.52     $ 0.93          
- Diluted   0.64       0.52       0.93          
Cash dividends   0.36       0.36       0.36          
Book value at period end   34.12       33.92       32.31              
Market price at period end   28.16       31.05       31.94          
                   
At period end                  
Full time equivalent employees   761       750       776          
Full service banking offices   140       140       143          
                   
Performance ratios                  
Return on average assets   0.80 %     0.64 %     1.20 %        
Return on average equity   7.54       6.21       11.84          
Efficiency ratio (1)   59.94       60.16       53.17          
Net interest spread   2.00       2.21       3.06          
Net interest margin   2.44       2.60       3.21          
Dividend payout ratio   56.48       69.54       38.59              
                       
Capital ratios at period end                      
Consolidated equity to assets   10.51 %     10.46 %     10.17 %        
Consolidated tangible equity to tangible assets (2)   10.50 %     10.45 %     10.16 %        
                   
Asset quality analysis at period end                  
Nonperforming loans to total loans   0.37 %     0.35 %     0.40 %        
Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.33       0.29       0.35          
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans   0.98       0.97       0.97          
Coverage ratio (3) 2.7x   2.7x   2.4x        
                   
                   
(1) Non-GAAP measure; calculated as noninterest expense (excluding ORE income/expense, branch closure expenses, and non-recurring expenses) divided by taxable equivalent net interest income plus noninterest income (excluding non-recurring loss). See Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation.
(2) Non-GAAP measure; calculated as total shareholders' equity less $553 of intangible assets divided by total assets less $553 of intangible assets. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation.
(3) Calculated as allowance for credit losses on loans divided by total nonperforming loans.
       
       
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
                   
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)                  
(Unaudited)                  
  Three months ended
  3/31/2024   12/31/2023   9/30/2023   6/30/2023   3/31/2023
Interest and dividend income:                  
Interest and fees on loans $ 49,804     $ 49,201     $ 47,921     $ 46,062     $ 44,272  
Interest and dividends on securities available for sale:                  
U. S. government sponsored enterprises   906       750       672       691       692  
State and political subdivisions   -       1       -       1       -  
Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage                  
obligations - residential   1,494       1,533       1,485       1,543       1,585  
Corporate bonds   476       477       473       516       521  
Small Business Administration - guaranteed                  
participation securities   100       102       107       111       117  
Other securities   3       3       2       3       2  
Total interest and dividends on securities available for sale   2,979       2,866       2,739       2,865       2,917  
                   
Interest on held to maturity securities:                  
Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage                  
obligations - residential   68       70       73       75       78  
Total interest on held to maturity securities   68       70       73       75       78  
                   
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   152       149       131       110       110  
                   
Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments   6,750       6,354       6,688       6,970       6,555  
Total interest income   59,753       58,640       57,552       56,082       53,932  
                   
Interest expense:                  
Interest on deposits:                  
Interest-bearing checking   240       165       102       49       66  
Savings   712       707       639       655       530  
Money market deposit accounts   2,342       2,500       2,384       1,756       814  
Time deposits   19,677       16,460       11,962       9,291       5,272  
Interest on short-term borrowings   204       201       244       279       285  
Total interest expense   23,175       20,033       15,331       12,030       6,967  
                   
Net interest income   36,578       38,607       42,221       44,052       46,965  
                   
Less: Provision (Credit) for credit losses   600       1,350       100       (500 )     300  
Net interest income after provision (credit) for credit losses   35,978       37,257       42,121       44,552       46,665  
                   
Noninterest income:                  
Trustco Financial Services income   1,816       1,612       1,627       1,412       1,774  
Fees for services to customers   2,745       2,563       2,590       2,847       2,648  
Other   282       299       357       339       247  
Total noninterest income   4,843       4,474       4,574       4,598       4,669  
                   
Noninterest expenses:                  
Salaries and employee benefits   11,427       12,444       12,393       13,122       13,283  
Net occupancy expense   4,611       4,209       4,358       4,262       4,598  
Equipment expense   1,738       1,852       1,923       1,873       1,962  
Professional services   1,460       1,561       1,717       1,360       1,607  
Outsourced services   2,501       2,532       2,720       2,491       2,296  
Advertising expense   408       384       586       518       390  
FDIC and other insurance   1,094       1,085       1,078       1,085       1,052  
Other real estate expense (income), net   74       (12 )     163       148       225  
Other   1,590       4,776       2,522       2,468       2,266  
Total noninterest expenses   24,903       28,831       27,460       27,327       27,679  
                   
Income before taxes   15,918       12,900       19,235       21,823       23,655  
Income taxes   3,792       3,052       4,555       5,451       5,909  
                   
Net income $ 12,126     $ 9,848     $ 14,680     $ 16,372     $ 17,746  
                   
Net income per common share:                  
- Basic $ 0.64     $ 0.52     $ 0.77     $ 0.86     $ 0.93  
                   
- Diluted   0.64       0.52       0.77       0.86       0.93  
                   
Average basic shares (in thousands)   19,024       19,024       19,024       19,024       19,024  
Average diluted shares (in thousands)   19,032       19,026       19,024       19,024       19,027  
                   
                   
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
 
(dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
  3/31/2024   12/31/2023   9/30/2023   6/30/2023   3/31/2023
ASSETS:                  
                   
Cash and due from banks $ 44,868     $ 49,274     $ 45,940     $ 55,662     $ 47,595  
Federal funds sold and other short term investments   564,815       528,730       461,321       547,695       589,389  
Total cash and cash equivalents   609,683       578,004       507,261       603,357       636,984  
                   
Securities available for sale:                  
U. S. government sponsored enterprises   128,854       118,668       121,474       113,570       119,132  
States and political subdivisions   26       26       34       34       34  
Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage                  
obligations - residential   227,078       237,677       233,719       243,444       255,556  
Small Business Administration - guaranteed                  
participation securities   16,260       17,186       17,316       18,382       19,821  
Corporate bonds   53,341       78,052       76,935       76,618       81,464  
Other securities   682       680       657       656       652  
Total securities available for sale   426,241       452,289       450,135       452,704       476,659  
                   
Held to maturity securities:                  
Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage                  
obligations-residential   6,206       6,458       6,724       7,043       7,382  
Total held to maturity securities   6,206       6,458       6,724       7,043       7,382  
                   
Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock   6,203       6,203       6,203       6,203       5,797  
                   
Loans:                  
Commercial   279,092       273,515       268,642       251,434       246,307  
Residential mortgage loans   4,354,369       4,365,063       4,343,006       4,310,005       4,241,459  
Home equity line of credit   355,879       347,415       332,028       308,976       296,490  
Installment loans   16,166       16,886       16,605       16,396       15,326  
Loans, net of deferred net costs   5,005,506       5,002,879       4,960,281       4,886,811       4,799,582  
                   
Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans   49,220       48,578       47,226       46,914       46,685  
Net loans   4,956,286       4,954,301       4,913,055       4,839,897       4,752,897  
                   
Bank premises and equipment, net   33,423       34,007       32,135       32,351       32,305  
Operating lease right-of-use assets   39,647       40,542       41,475       43,113       43,478  
Other assets   101,881       96,387       97,310       90,957       90,306  
                   
Total assets $ 6,179,570     $ 6,168,191     $ 6,054,298     $ 6,075,625     $ 6,045,808  
                   
LIABILITIES:                  
Deposits:                  
Demand $ 742,997     $ 754,532     $ 773,293     $ 791,353     $ 806,075  
Interest-bearing checking   1,020,136       1,015,213       1,033,898       1,082,989       1,124,785  
Savings accounts   1,155,517       1,179,241       1,235,658       1,315,893       1,400,887  
Money market deposit accounts   532,611       565,767       610,012       625,253       600,410  
Time deposits   1,903,908       1,836,024       1,581,504       1,442,959       1,280,301  
Total deposits   5,355,169       5,350,777       5,234,365       5,258,447       5,212,458  
                   
Short-term borrowings   94,374       88,990       103,110       113,765       134,293  
Operating lease liabilities   43,438       44,471       45,418       47,172       47,643  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   37,399       38,668       47,479       34,852       36,711  
                   
Total liabilities   5,530,380       5,522,906       5,430,372       5,454,236       5,431,105  
                   
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:                  
Capital stock   20,058       20,058       20,058       20,058       20,058  
Surplus   257,335       257,181       257,078       257,078       257,078  
Undivided profits   430,346       425,069       422,082       414,251       404,728  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax   (14,763 )     (13,237 )     (31,506 )     (26,212 )     (23,375 )
Treasury stock at cost   (43,786 )     (43,786 )     (43,786 )     (43,786 )     (43,786 )
                   
Total shareholders' equity   649,190       645,285       623,926       621,389       614,703  
                   
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,179,570     $ 6,168,191     $ 6,054,298     $ 6,075,625     $ 6,045,808  
                   
Outstanding shares (in thousands)   19,024       19,024       19,024       19,024       19,024  


NONPERFORMING ASSETS
           
(dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
  3/31/2024   12/31/2023   9/30/2023   6/30/2023   3/31/2023
Nonperforming Assets                            
                             
New York and other states*                            
Loans in nonaccrual status:                            
Commercial $ 532     $ 536     $ 540     $ 545     $ 560  
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family   14,359       14,375       14,633       16,260       15,722  
Installment   149       151       93       124       59  
Total non-accrual loans   15,040       15,062       15,266       16,929       16,341  
Other nonperforming real estate mortgages - 1 to 4 family   -       3       5       7       8  
Total nonperforming loans   15,040       15,065       15,271       16,936       16,349  
Other real estate owned   2,334       194       1,185       1,412       1,869  
Total nonperforming assets $ 17,374     $ 15,259     $ 16,456     $ 18,348     $ 18,218  
           
Florida          
Loans in nonaccrual status:          
Commercial $ 314     $ 314     $ 314     $ 314     $ 314  
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family   2,921       2,272       2,228       2,170       2,437  
Installment   -       15       65       -       62  
Total non-accrual loans   3,235       2,601       2,607       2,484       2,813  
Other nonperforming real estate mortgages - 1 to 4 family   -       -       -       -       -  
Total nonperforming loans   3,235       2,601       2,607       2,484       2,813  
Other real estate owned   -       -       -       -       -  
Total nonperforming assets $ 3,235     $ 2,601     $ 2,607     $ 2,484     $ 2,813  
           
Total          
Loans in nonaccrual status:          
Commercial $ 846     $ 850     $ 854     $ 859     $ 874  
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family   17,280       16,647       16,861       18,430       18,159  
Installment   149       166       158       124       121  
Total non-accrual loans   18,275       17,663       17,873       19,413       19,154  
Other nonperforming real estate mortgages - 1 to 4 family   -       3       5       7       8  
Total nonperforming loans   18,275       17,666       17,878       19,420       19,162  
Other real estate owned   2,334       194       1,185       1,412       1,869  
Total nonperforming assets $ 20,609     $ 17,860     $ 19,063     $ 20,832     $ 21,031  
           
           
Quarterly Net (Recoveries) Chargeoffs          
           
New York and other states*          
Commercial $ -     $ -     $ -     $ (129 )   $ -  
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family   (78 )     219       (26 )     (161 )     (53 )
Installment   36       23       14       21       (6 )
Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs $ (42 )   $ 242     $ (12 )   $ (269 )   $ (59 )
           
Florida          
Commercial $ -     $ -     $ -     $ -     $ -  
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family   -       -       -       -       (25 )
Installment   -       6       -       40       31  
Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs $ -     $ 6     $ -     $ 40     $ 6  
           
Total          
Commercial $ -     $ -     $ -     $ (129 )   $ -  
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family   (78 )     219       (26 )     (161 )     (78 )
Installment   36       29       14       61       25  
Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs $ (42 )   $ 248     $ (12 )   $ (229 )   $ (53 )
           
           
Asset Quality Ratios          
           
Total nonperforming loans (1) $ 18,275     $ 17,666     $ 17,878     $ 19,420     $ 19,162  
Total nonperforming assets (1)   20,609       17,860       19,063       20,832       21,031  
Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs (2)   (42 )     248       (12 )     (229 )     (53 )
           
Allowance for credit losses on loans (1)   49,220       48,578       47,226       46,914       46,685  
           
Nonperforming loans to total loans   0.37 %     0.35 %     0.36 %     0.40 %     0.40 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.33 %     0.29 %     0.31 %     0.34 %     0.35 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans   0.98 %     0.97 %     0.95 %     0.96 %     0.97 %
Coverage ratio (1)   269.3 %     275.0 %     264.2 %     241.6 %     243.6 %
Annualized net (recoveries) chargeoffs to average loans (2)   0.00 %     0.02 %     0.00 %     -0.02 %     0.00 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans to annualized net chargeoffs (2) N/A 49.0x N/A N/A N/A
 
* Includes New York, New Jersey, Vermont and Massachusetts.
(1) At period-end
(2) For the three-month period ended


DISTRIBUTION OF ASSETS, LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY -
INTEREST RATES AND INTEREST DIFFERENTIAL
 
(dollars in thousands)                            
(Unaudited) Three months ended     Three months ended  
  March 31, 2024     March 31, 2023  
  Average   Interest     Average     Average   Interest   Average  
  Balance         Rate     Balance       Rate  
Assets                            
                             
Securities available for sale:                            
U. S. government sponsored enterprises $ 125,973     $ 906       2.88 %   $ 120,692     $ 692       2.29 %
Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage                            
obligations - residential   258,814       1,494       2.30       287,046       1,585       2.20  
State and political subdivisions   26       -       6.90       34       0       6.74  
Corporate bonds   73,625       476       2.59       85,578       521       2.43  
Small Business Administration - guaranteed                            
participation securities   18,224       100       2.20       22,129       117       2.12  
Other   696       3       1.72       686       2       1.17  
                             
Total securities available for sale   477,358       2,979       2.50       516,165       2,917       2.26  
                             
Federal funds sold and other short-term Investments   497,652       6,750       5.45       576,931       6,555       4.61  
                             
Held to maturity securities:                            
Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage                            
obligations - residential   6,329       68       4.30       7,542       78       4.14  
                             
Total held to maturity securities   6,329       68       4.30       7,542       78       4.14  
                             
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   6,203       152       9.80       5,797       110       7.59  
                             
Commercial loans   277,183       3,661       5.28       238,870       3,024       5.06  
Residential mortgage loans   4,359,476       40,415       3.71       4,212,878       36,913       3.50  
Home equity lines of credit   353,004       5,464       6.22       291,326       4,119       5.73  
Installment loans   16,128       264       6.58       13,323       216       6.56  
                             
Loans, net of unearned income   5,005,791       49,804       3.98       4,756,397       44,272       3.73  
                             
Total interest earning assets   5,993,333     $ 59,753       3.99       5,862,832     $ 53,932       3.69  
                             
Allowance for credit losses on loans   (48,824 )                 (46,290 )          
Cash & non-interest earning assets   185,230                   175,097            
                             
                             
Total assets $ 6,129,739                 $ 5,991,639            
                             
                             
Liabilities and shareholders' equity                            
                             
Deposits:                            
Interest bearing checking accounts $ 990,130     $ 240       0.10 %   $ 1,133,383     $ 66       0.02 %
Money market accounts   544,687       2,342       1.73       600,855       814       0.55  
Savings   1,158,558       712       0.25       1,456,242       530       0.15  
Time deposits   1,889,929       19,677       4.19       1,160,969       5,272       1.84  
                             
Total interest bearing deposits   4,583,304       22,971       2.02       4,351,449       6,682       0.62  
Short-term borrowings   93,316       204       0.88       131,867       285       0.88  
                             
Total interest bearing liabilities   4,676,620     $ 23,175       1.99       4,483,316     $ 6,967       0.63  
                             
Demand deposits   726,299                   816,565            
Other liabilities   80,158                   84,092            
Shareholders' equity   646,662                   607,666            
                             
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,129,739                 $ 5,991,639            
                             
Net interest income, GAAP and non-GAAP tax equivalent (1)     $ 36,578                 $ 46,965          
                             
Net interest spread, GAAP and non-GAAP tax equivalent (1)           2.00 %           3.06 %
                             
                             
Net interest margin (net interest income to                            
total interest earning assets), GAAP and non-GAAP tax equivalent (1)           2.44 %           3.21 %
                             
Tax equivalent adjustment (1)       -                   -          
                             
                             
Net interest income     $ 36,578                 $ 46,965          
                             
(1) Tax equivalent adjustment to a measure results in a non-GAAP financial measure. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation.          
 

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation

Tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate tangible book value by excluding the balance of intangible assets from total shareholders’ equity divided by shares outstanding. We believe that this is consistent with the treatment by bank regulatory agencies, which exclude intangible assets from the calculation of risk-based capital ratios. Additionally, we believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in relative changes from period to period in equity exclusive of changes in intangible assets.

Tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate tangible equity and tangible assets by excluding the balance of intangible assets from total shareholders’ equity and total assets, respectively. We calculate tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end by dividing tangible equity by tangible assets at period end. We believe that this is consistent with the treatment by bank regulatory agencies, which exclude intangible assets from the calculation of risk-based capital ratios. Additionally, we believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in relative changes from period to period in equity and total assets, each exclusive of changes in intangible assets.

Net interest income is commonly presented on a taxable equivalent basis. That is, to the extent that some component of the institution’s net interest income will be exempt from taxation (e.g., was received by the institution as a result of its holdings of state or municipal obligations), an amount equal to the tax benefit derived from that component is added back to the net interest income total. Management considers this adjustment helpful to investors in comparing one financial institution’s net interest income (pre- tax) to that of another institution, as each will have a different proportion of tax-exempt items in their portfolios. Moreover, net interest income is itself a component of another financial measure commonly used by financial institutions, net interest margin, which is the ratio of net interest income to average interest earning assets. Additionally, management and many financial institutions also present net interest spread, which is the average yield on interest earning assets minus the average rate paid on interest bearing liabilities. For purposes of these measures as well, taxable equivalent net interest income is generally used by financial institutions, again to provide investors with a better basis of comparison from institution to institution. We calculate taxable equivalent net interest margin by dividing net interest income, adjusted to include the benefit of non-taxable interest income, by average interest earning assets. We calculate taxable equivalent net interest spread as the difference between average yield on interest earning assets, adjusted to include the benefit of non-taxable interest income, and the average rate paid on interest bearing liabilities.

The efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure of expense control relative to revenue from net interest income and non-interest fee income. We calculate the efficiency ratio by dividing total noninterest expenses as determined under GAAP, excluding other real estate expense, net, strategic branch closing costs, and a non-recurring expense related to the settlement of a class action lawsuit, by net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and total noninterest income as determined under GAAP, excluding gain/loss on the disposal of assets from strategic branch closures from this calculation. We believe that this provides a reasonable measure of primary banking expenses relative to primary banking revenue. Additionally, we believe this measure is important to investors looking for a measure of efficiency in our productivity measured by the amount of revenue generated for each dollar spent.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide information that is important to investors and that is useful in understanding our financial results. Our management internally assesses our performance based, in part, on these measures. However, these non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and not a substitute for an analysis based on GAAP measures. As other companies may use different calculations for these measures, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures reported by other companies. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures of tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets, and efficiency ratio to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is set forth below. We have not presented a reconciliation of taxable equivalent net interest income, taxable equivalent net interest margin or taxable equivalent net interest spread to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, as there was no difference between the taxable equivalent measure and comparable GAAP measure for any period presented in this release.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION      
       
(dollars in thousands)      
(Unaudited)      
    3/31/2024       12/31/2023       3/31/2023  
Tangible Book Value Per Share      
       
Equity (GAAP) $ 649,190     $ 645,285     $ 614,703  
Less: Intangible assets   553       553       553  
Tangible equity (Non-GAAP) $ 648,637     $ 644,732     $ 614,150  
       
Shares outstanding   19,024       19,024       19,024  
Tangible book value per share   34.10       33.89       32.28  
Book value per share   34.12       33.92       32.31  
       
Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets      
Total Assets (GAAP) $ 6,179,570     $ 6,168,191     $ 6,045,808  
Less: Intangible assets   553       553       553  
Tangible assets (Non-GAAP) $ 6,179,017     $ 6,167,638     $ 6,045,255  
       
Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets (Non-GAAP)   10.50 %     10.45 %     10.16 %
Equity to Assets (GAAP)   10.51 %     10.46 %     10.17 %
       
  Three months ended
Efficiency Ratio   3/31/2024       12/31/2023       3/31/2023  
       
Net interest income (GAAP) $ 36,578     $ 38,607     $ 46,965  
Taxable equivalent adjustment   -       -       -  
Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) (Non-GAAP)   36,578       38,607       46,965  
Non-interest income (GAAP)   4,843       4,474       4,669  
Add: Non-recurring loss   -       101       -  
Revenue used for efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) $ 41,421     $ 43,182     $ 51,634  
       
Total noninterest expense (GAAP) $ 24,903     $ 28,831     $ 27,679  
Less: Branch closure expense   -       114       -  
Less: Non-recurring expenses   -       2,750       -  
Less: Other real estate (income) expense, net   74       (12 )     225  
Expense used for efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) $ 24,829     $ 25,979     $ 27,454  
       
Efficiency Ratio   59.94 %     60.16 %     53.17 %


Subsidiary: Trustco Bank 
   
Contact: Robert Leonard
  Executive Vice President
  (518) 381-3693

 


Primary Logo

You just read:

Loans Reach Another All-Time High, Credit Quality Remains Solid; TrustCo Reports Net Income of $12.1 Million and Capital Up 3%

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Media, Advertising & PR ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more