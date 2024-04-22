On Earth Day 2024, Attorney General James Celebrates Another Year Fighting for New Yorkers and the Environment

NEW YORK – In honor of Earth Day 2024, New York Attorney General Letitia James is celebrating another year of fighting for New Yorkers and the environment by highlighting her office's efforts to protect the environment and public health of our people, places, and planet.

“Throughout my career, I have always fought to protect our environment, because this planet belongs to all of us,” said Attorney General James. “Earth Day is every day in this office, and we cannot separate caring for the environment from caring for New Yorkers, their families, and the places they call home. That is why I continue to prioritize an equity-focused approach to our environmental and public health work, to protect our people, our places, and our entire planet. This Earth Day, I remain committed to defending our communities, safeguarding our natural resources, and fighting for environmental justice.”

Over the past year, Attorney General James has taken a number of actions throughout New York state to address climate, environmental, and public health concerns.

Protecting Our People

Protecting Our Places

Protecting Our Planet

Going After Major Corporations for Greenwashing: When large companies make environmental promises that they cannot keep just to increase sales, they threaten the integrity of the real work being done in New York and nationwide to combat the climate crisis. In February 2024, Attorney General James sued the world’s largest beef producer for misleading the public about its commitment to reducing its climate change impacts. The company targeted consumers with fake sustainability claims to boost sales, claiming it will achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040 despite lacking evidence to support these claims. In June 2023, Attorney General James secured $6.9 million from Bayer and Monsanto for falsely claiming that certain Roundup® consumer weedkillers were safe and non-toxic. Scientific studies have determined that these pesticides may be toxic to wildlife, particularly pollinator species such as honeybees and butterflies. These funds will be used to protect pollinators in New York from the impacts of toxic pesticides.

In November 2023, Attorney General James took action against PepsiCo for endangering the environment and public health along the Buffalo River with plastic pollution. Once in the environment, plastics breaks down into dangerous microplastics that contaminate fish and drinking water. A study conducted by Attorney General James’s office found that PepsiCo’s single-use plastic packaging was the most significant type of waste collected along the Buffalo River in river cleanups. Attorney General James’ lawsuit alleges that PepsiCo has significantly contributed to a public nuisance that injures the Buffalo community and environment, and that the company also has misled the public about the effectiveness of its plastic recycling and its efforts to combat plastic pollution. Preserving Our Protected Lands and Natural Resources:In April 2024, Attorney General James announced a settlement with a landscaping supply business for illegally destroying vegetation in the Pine Barrens, protected land on Long Island. Along with being home to some of New York’s greatest ecological diversity, the Pine Barrens are located on top of Long Island’s largest source of drinking water, and their preservation is critical to ensuring residents’ access to clean water. As a result of Attorney General James’ efforts, the company will pay a civil penalty of $100,000 and is required to fully restore the site.

Funding Our Future

Since Attorney General James took office in 2019, the Office of the Attorney General’s (OAG) Environmental Protection Bureau has collected more than $28.5 million for New Yorkers through the enforcement of our environmental and public health laws.

The OAG’s Environmental Protection Bureau is led by Bureau Chief Lemuel M. Srolovic and Deputy Bureau Chiefs Lisa Burianek and Monica Wagner. The Environmental Protection Bureau is part of the Division for Social Justice, which is led by Chief Deputy Attorney General Meghan Faux and overseen by First Deputy Attorney General Jennifer Levy.