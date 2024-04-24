DiabetesSisters Celebrates 15 Years with Announcement of Sponsors, Advisory Board Council, and Program Partners
Bringing a community together to support every woman's health journey
Our members have told us that in order to be truly helpful and supportive in their health journey, they need us to meet them when and where they are.”RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DiabetesSisters, a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting women living with diabetes and those at risk, is pleased to announce its sponsors, advisory board council members, and program partners for 2024. These partnerships are crucial in helping DiabetesSisters achieve its mission of providing education, support, and advocacy for women with diabetes, and those at risk, and creating a community for every woman’s health journey.
— Michele Polz, CEO
SPONSORS: At the Platinum level, DiabetesSisters is proud to have the support of the Boehringer Ingelheim-Lilly Alliance, Lilly, and Regeneron. Sanofi is joining as a Diamond-level sponsor. MannKind, Gold Level and Dexcom, Bronze. These companies have shown a solid commitment to improving the lives of those with diabetes through innovative treatments and support for the diabetes community.
ADVISORY BOARD COUNCIL: DiabetesSisters is also proud to announce the creation of a strategic advisory board council that will include representatives from The Boehringer Ingelheim-Lilly Alliance, Dexcom, Lilly, Novo-Nordisk, Regeneron, and Sanofi. These council members will provide valuable insights and guidance to help DiabetesSisters in our efforts to extend our reach and to better serve our members.
PROGRAM PARTNERS: DiabetesSisters works with partners in both leading diabetes organizations and patient advocacy groups to help ensure "the person living with diabetes" perspective is woven into the programs they are developing. These partners include the Alliance for Women’s Health and Prevention & the EveryBODY Covered campaign, the American Association of Clinical Endocrinology, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Diabetes Patient Advocacy Coalition, The Endocrine Society, PCORI, and PlatformQ.
"Our members have told us that in order to be truly helpful and supportive in their health journey, they need us to meet them when and where they are," said Michele Polz, CEO of DiabetesSisters. "With the expansion of our community partners, peer support, and educational resources, the initial feedback has been extremely positive. We expect our member satisfaction to continue to grow as new resources are introduced throughout the year.”
"We are thankful to have the support of such esteemed sponsors, advisory board council members, and program partners," said Donna Rice, COO of DiabetesSisters. "Their contributions and expertise will help us continue to positively impact the lives of women living with diabetes and those at risk and provide every woman a community for their health journey.”
ABOUT DIABETESSISTERS
DiabetesSisters is a women-led 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that cultivates a supportive and inclusive community where women of all ages with diabetes and women at risk of diabetes can learn and thrive—together. Through educational initiatives and nationwide peer support, we help women navigate their health journeys and find a sense of belonging through their diverse experiences.
For more information about DiabetesSisters and its partners, please visit www.diabetessisters.org.
Kristy Farnoly
DiabetesSisters
+1 732-575-6969
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube