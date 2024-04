NEVIS BRANDS INC. Announces Production and Release of Major™ Shots in Missouri

Major (TM) Shots are now for sale in dozens of dispensaries in Missouri.

SEATTLE, WA, USA, April 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nevis Brands Inc (CSE: NEVI) (OTCQB: PSCBF) (“Nevis,” “Nevis Brands” or the “Company”), a leading provider of cannabis beverage products, announced today it has completed production of its initial run of Major(™) shots in Missouri through its licensee, Stash House Distro.John Kueber, CEO of Nevis, commented: "In 90 days since announcing our agreement to license Major in Missouri, we were able to work through Missouri compliance requirements to secure approvals, procure equipment, and successfully produce Major. It is a testament to our team and our Licensee, Stash House Distro to be able to move so quickly through this process”.The Company’s Licensee produced 3 flavors of its 2 ounce Major(™) shots in Fruit Punch, Blackberry Lemonade and Blueberry. Nevis Brands has previously produced and distributed these products successfully in Washington and Ohio. Major Shots contain 100mg of THC and use a proprietary formula of flavor and emulsion technology to deliver effects in under 20 minutes and with very little cannabis taste. The products are now for sale in dozens of dispensaries throughout the state of Missouri.Kueber continued: “With over 10 SKUs now developed under the Major(™) brand and 9 states under license we see a great deal of opportunity to expand our market footprint through both continued introduction of our products and into new territories. With Major(™) having sold over $40 million at retail over the last 5 years, we continue to see strong signs of consumer appetite for our brand."Missouri saw cannabis sales of $1.3 Billion in 2023 (Source: Missouri’s Division of Cannabis Regulations) Missouri represents the 9th state for Major (™) to be licensed for production and the 8th to go into actual production. Major is currently sold in Washington, Oregon, Arizona, Ohio, Colorado, California and Nevada. The Company is preparing for production in Michigan.About Nevis BrandsNevis innovates and develops cannabis products that have been consumed by millions of consumers across Washington, Oregon, California, Colorado, Arizona, Nevada and Ohio with agreements to expand to Michigan and Missouri. Led by our flagship brand Major™, Nevis partners with leading cannabis product manufacturers and distributors to enhance their product offerings.Nevis Brands Inc. is publicly traded on the CSE under the symbol “NEVI,” OTCQB “PSCBF” and Frankfurt Stock Exchange symbol under the symbol “8DZ”CONTACT INFORMATION:Investor Relations - Attention John Kueberinvestors@nevisbrands.comTel: 425-380-2151NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER HAS REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE. Cautionary Statement Regarding “Forward-Looking” Information Some of the statements contained in this news release are forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as “expects”, “intends”, “is expected”, “potential”, “suggests” or variations of such words or phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “should”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. This forward-looking information is provided as of the date of this news release. The forward-looking information reflects our current expectations and assumptions and is subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated future results, performance or expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. No assurance can be given that these assumptions will prove correct. Forward-looking statements and information are not historical facts and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties beyond the Company’s control. Investors are advised to consider the risk factors under the heading “Risks and Uncertainties” in the Company’s Form 2A, available at www.sedar.com for a discussion of the factors that could cause the Company’s actual results, performance and achievements to be materially different from any anticipated future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.