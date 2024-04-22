Provident Financial Holdings To Host Earnings Release Conference Call

RIVERSIDE, Calif., April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (“Company”) (Nasdaq GS: PROV), the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B., today announced that it will distribute a news release announcing earnings for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 prior to the market open on Monday, April 29, 2024. Additionally, the Company will host a conference call for institutional investors and bank analysts on Tuesday, April 30, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. (Pacific) to discuss financial results. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-888-412-4131 and referencing Conference ID number 3610756. An audio replay of the conference call will be available through Tuesday, May 7, 2024 by dialing 1-800-770-2030 and referencing Conference ID number 3610756.



Contacts:

Donavon P. Ternes

President and

Chief Executive Officer

Tam B. Nguyen

Senior Vice President and

Chief Financial Officer

(951) 686-6060

