Joint meeting was held between Azerbaijani and Russian Presidents with railway veterans and workers on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the Baikal-Amur Mainline

AZERBAIJAN, April 22 - Aleksandar Vučić, President of the Republic of Serbia, made a phone call to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Aleksandar Vučić, President of the Republic of Serbia, made a phone call to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, on April 16, briefing him on the pressures Serbia has been encountering recently and requesting the support of the friendly...

16 April 2024, 20:36

