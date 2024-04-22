Tuesday is the Last Day to Register to Vote in WV's May 14 Primary Elections

Charleston, W. Va. – WV Secretary of State Mac Warner is reminding all eligible citizens that Tuesday, April 23rd, is the last day to register to vote to be eligible to participate in West Virginia's May 14 Primary Elections.

Secretary Warner also wants to encourage currently registered voters who may have moved or changed their name since the last election to update their registration to reflect the change.

According to Warner, there are three primary ways to register to vote in West Virginia. The first is for an eligible resident of the state to visit an in-person voter registration agency, such as their local county clerk's office or DMV.

The second is through the mail by completing a paper Voter Registration Form that can be downloaded from GoVoteWV.com or requested by phone from a county clerk's office. If returned by mail, paper applications must be postmarked on or before the April 23 deadline.

The third is online using the secure website hosted by the WV Secretary of State's Office at GoVoteWV.com. Online registrations must be completed by 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, April 23, and applicants must have a state-issued I.D. card to use this option.

All applicants must produce an accepted form of identification and proof of residency. To learn more about the qualification process, ​ CLICK HERE.

"We want every eligible and interested West Virginia resident to participate in our election process," said Secretary Warner. "The first and most important step to do that is to register to vote.”

Early voting in person begins on Wednesday, May 1st, and runs until Saturday, May 11th. All counties offer early voting at the county courthouse and several have additional community voting locations. Warner encourages those interested in voting early to contact their county clerk for a list of polling locations in their county.