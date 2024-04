April 22, 2024

This Legally Speaking episode examines one of the largest dark net drug trafficking cases in Utah.

In 2019, Aaron Shamo was sentenced to life in prison under the Controlled Substance Act for running a massive Fentanyl and Xanax manufacturing and distribution scheme.

A case of this magnitude is fascinating. In this interview, Assistant Attorney General Michael Gadd, who worked with the Department of Justice, shares more details about this case.

