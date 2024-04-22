Look, don't touch: Despite good intentions, 'rescuing' baby wildlife can lead to bad outcomes

The same goes for flying critters. As baby birds mature, they often leave the nest in their efforts to hone their flying skills. Adult birds continue to feed their offspring until a point in time when their young can survive on their own...even if they fall out of the nest.

If you find a baby bird, duckling, gosling, deer fawn, or other critter, the best approach is to leave it undisturbed. Then if you wish, contact your nearest Fish and Game office. Fish and Game employees are happy to take calls about apparently orphaned or injured animals, answer your questions, and when it is absolutely necessary, retrieve animals.

In addition, do not plan to raise wild animals on your own. Young wild animals require special care and feeding that is beyond what the average household is prepared to manage. Additionally, taking most species from the wild to raise in your possession is illegal in Idaho.

In the spring when wildlife baby boom is at its peak, you may have the good fortune to observe a nest of birds or a litter of young mammals with no adult in sight. Enjoy the sight, but remember it is best to leave young wildlife alone.

Living in the midst of Idaho's vibrant and diverse wildlife populations can be one of the most rewarding aspects of life in our state. Be sure to check out our Living With Widllife webpage to learn more. The page features all kinds of helpful tips on how to properly coexist when living among wildlife.