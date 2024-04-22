Claudia Taboada selected as Top Stress Resilience Expert of the Year by IAOTP
Claudia Taboada honored member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will be honored at their annual awards gala in NashvilleNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Claudia Taboada, Stress Resilience Expert, Burnout Prevention and Holistic Wellness Coach for Women +45, Amazon Best Selling Author, Speaker and Autism Mom, was recently selected as Top Stress Resilience Expert of the Year for 2024 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.
Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements.
Ms. Taboada helps overwhelmed high achieving female leaders wearing multiple hats get out of survival mode and THRIVE. She is also a stress resilience expert, a 2x Amazon best-selling author, an award-winning international speaker, an entrepreneur and the founder of the “2.0 WOMAN Revolution" global movement, community and learning platform.
Ms. Taboada is also the creator of the “2.0 WOMAN Health and Life Transformation” 1:1 mentorship program where she helps busy high achieving women create sustainable healthy habits to crush burnout and become unstoppable in all areas of their lives.
Ms. Taboada holds a B.Sc. in Biochemistry (Nutrition) and a Bachelor of Laws (L.L.B.) from the University of Ottawa. Prior to her current career, she was practicing as a labor and employment attorney in Montreal. But life had other plans.
Ms. Taboada’s son, Nico, was diagnosed with severe autism at 2 years old and she abandoned her law career to become his full-time caregiver. Initially a one-year sabbatical turned into years due to Nico's severe autism, the lack of proper educational alternatives, and the lack of flexibility in the law profession. Claudia then became the Ultimate Super Autism Mom - not only mom but therapist, teacher, advocate, program intervention manager, student of all things autism, and in the process, she suffered from caregiver burnout and PTSD. She not only lost her physical and mental health, but she lost her identity, along with her career dreams.
Ms. Taboada’s memoir ''Burnout to Unstoppable'' details her transformational journey from a burned out woman with no identity, no goals, no aspirations to the self-actualized woman that she is today. She accomplished this transformation via the self-care, mindset optimization, and stress management strategies and habits that are now part of her proprietary process the “2.0 WOMAN Body-Mind Alignment Formula”.
This process is the basis for the “2.0 WOMAN Health and Life Transformation” 1:1 mentorship program which she now teaches to busy high achieving women from around the world.
Ms. Taboada’s areas of expertise include but are not limited to motivational speaking, life coaching, stress management and resiliency, women’s empowerment, and mindset.
Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Taboada has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. This year she will be considered for the Empowered Woman Award and to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville this December for her selection as Top Stress Resilience Expert of the Year.
In addition to her successful career, Ms. Taboada is a warrior autism mom. She fights for the expansion of Autism Awareness to Autism Acceptance. “We need acceptance, understanding, inclusion and services.” She speaks out about working together to influence governments and business leaders all over the world to see the potential in people with autism. “We need better initiatives, including employment and housing opportunities. Like everyone else, autistic people deserve to reach their full potential and become contributing members of society.”
The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Ms. Taboada for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."
Looking back, Ms. Taboada attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors she has had along the way. When not working, she enjoys running, traveling and spending time with her family. In the future, she hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field.
