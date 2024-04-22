CDPHE celebrates Earth Day by highlighting programs and resources that promote environmental health across Colorado

STATEWIDE (April 22, 2024): The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment wants to wish all Coloradans Happy Earth Day and highlight the many ways the department is committed to protecting the environment.

“Our mission is to promote a healthy environment so that all Coloradans can thrive, no matter where they live,” said Jill Ryan, CDPHE executive director. “Our public servants work daily to protect resident’s water, air, land, and climate. Celebrating Earth Day allows all of us to step back, appreciate our state’s great outdoors, and pitch in to continue to assure the Colorado way of life.”

“Earth Day is the perfect time to remind ourselves of the many things we can all do collectively as a community to protect the place where we live, work, and play,” said Trisha Oeth, CDPHE Director of Environmental Health and Protection. “From protecting clean air to ensuring everyone has access to clean water to promoting sustainability, our department staff has taken action to make community resources available to help Coloradans do their part to protect our environment.”

Protecting clean air

Advancing environmental justice

Making sure everyone has access to clean water

Schools, childcare centers, and daycares can participate in the Test and Fix Water for Kids Program, which has completed drinking water testing at over 50,000 fixtures in facilities across the state and protects nearly 600,000 children from lead exposure in drinking water.

Promoting sustainability

Coloradans can benefit from the Front Range Waste Diversion Program, which has funded several waste diversion projects throughout the state, including a recent study to expand recycling services in Pueblo.

Businesses can receive free on- and off-site coaching to advance the sustainability of their operations through the Colorado Green Business Network, which helps businesses transition to more resource-efficient equipment and procedures that will lower costs and reduce harmful emissions.

Keeping our environments clean and healthy

Coloradans can drop off their unused medications at a Medication Takeback Program dropbox using the MyColorado app to protect water systems and wildlife. In the last year, the department collected nearly 141,000 pounds of medication at state-funded drop-off locations through the program.

Coloradans can reduce dangerous radon in their homes by using free testing kits CDPHE distributes. The department has provided over 11,000 radon test kits to homes across the state this year.

Coloradans can apply to the Low-Income Radon Mitigation Assistance Program, which helps cover the cost of radon mitigation and protect the health and well-being of families across the state. In 2023, CDPHE saved low-income homeowners $183,000.

CDPHE strongly values transparency and collaboration with the community and prioritizes responding to community feedback with efficiency. The department encourages members of the public to participate in our decision-making processes by joining public engagement opportunities, found on our online calendar.

