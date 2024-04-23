Mark Rice for Congress releases statement about Rep Krishnamoorthi interview and the fentanyl crisis
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mark Rice for Congress Campaign (IL-8) released a response to Democrat Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi’s recent interview with Bill Hemmer on Fox News. In that interview the incumbent Congressman stated he knows very well that he has “not done enough” to stop the flow of fentanyl into the country.
China is a primary source of illegal fentanyl as reflected in an official Congressional Research Service Report issued in February of this year stating, "Beginning in the mid-2010s, U.S. authorities identified the People’s Republic of China (PRC, or China) as a primary source of U.S.-bound illicit fentanyl and fentanyl analogues." https://crsreports.congress.gov/product/pdf/IF/IF10890
Hemmer also pointed out to Rep. Krishnamoorthi that “we also know the border has been open for years,” adding, “so why would the people in your district at home think that anything would change now?”
In reply, Krishnamoorthi said, “You are absolutely right, we haven’t done anything. We haven’t done enough.”
Krishnamoorthi’s admission of failing to protect American Citizens, is a stunning admission that he knows that he and the Biden Administration not taken the matter seriously, even though over 300 Americans die per day of fentanyl poisoning. According to US News and World Report, “The latest tally from the CDC is over 107,000 people in the 12-month period ending in August 2022, Aussem said. "This is equivalent to a plane with nearly 300 people aboard crashing every day.”
"I support My Child’s Life Matters in our 8th District, founded by parents Kathy and Rob Zander. It represents thousands of families who lost loved ones to fentanyl poisoning. The interview put Raja on the record, admitting failure despite sitting as head of the CCP and US Relations Committee in Washington DC. Thousands of non-vetted Chinese nationals are freely crossing through the border. A House government report shows that 24,376 Chinese nationals have been encountered at the Southwest border in FY24 and there was an increase in March 2024 of 8,500% compared to March 2021. A secure border would be a game-changer and by not securing the border, we’re helping the spread of illegal drugs and the drug cartels," said Mark Rice. https://homeland.house.gov/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/March-24-Startling-Stats.pdf
According to CBS News reports earlier this year, "U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported 37,000 Chinese citizens were apprehended crossing illegally from Mexico into the U.S.…that's 50 times more than two years earlier."
“Former AG Bill Barr said you can’t trust Mexico and you can’t trust China. He said we have to start getting tougher on them. Janet Yellen indicated publicly that there is an area of cooperation with the two countries. We need our elected officials to stop denying the problem and show accountability for the massive fentanyl trafficking crisis now. Every person who dies from illegal fentanyl is a heartbreaking statistic that proves we have indeed failed and are not doing enough," said Mark Rice.
Rep. Krishnamoorthi in recent months has voted against holding illegals accountable for crimes committed against American citizens, including voting against the Laken Riley Act.
“Our American citizens have rights, and if I am elected, the American citizens will be my priority, to serve and protect their rights. This includes making sure bad actors who ignore our laws are not given a free pass to continually commit crimes against our citizens,” said Rice.
Mark Rice is running in Illinois’ 8th Congressional District which includes parts of Cook, DuPage and Kane Counties. Rice is a successful businessman, a political outsider, a husband and father of four. He has been a CEO for over a decade and has been an Illinois resident for 35 years. Those wanting to learn more about the campaign, support or get involved my visit www.rice4congress.com
Mark Rice
China is a primary source of illegal fentanyl as reflected in an official Congressional Research Service Report issued in February of this year stating, "Beginning in the mid-2010s, U.S. authorities identified the People’s Republic of China (PRC, or China) as a primary source of U.S.-bound illicit fentanyl and fentanyl analogues." https://crsreports.congress.gov/product/pdf/IF/IF10890
Hemmer also pointed out to Rep. Krishnamoorthi that “we also know the border has been open for years,” adding, “so why would the people in your district at home think that anything would change now?”
In reply, Krishnamoorthi said, “You are absolutely right, we haven’t done anything. We haven’t done enough.”
Krishnamoorthi’s admission of failing to protect American Citizens, is a stunning admission that he knows that he and the Biden Administration not taken the matter seriously, even though over 300 Americans die per day of fentanyl poisoning. According to US News and World Report, “The latest tally from the CDC is over 107,000 people in the 12-month period ending in August 2022, Aussem said. "This is equivalent to a plane with nearly 300 people aboard crashing every day.”
"I support My Child’s Life Matters in our 8th District, founded by parents Kathy and Rob Zander. It represents thousands of families who lost loved ones to fentanyl poisoning. The interview put Raja on the record, admitting failure despite sitting as head of the CCP and US Relations Committee in Washington DC. Thousands of non-vetted Chinese nationals are freely crossing through the border. A House government report shows that 24,376 Chinese nationals have been encountered at the Southwest border in FY24 and there was an increase in March 2024 of 8,500% compared to March 2021. A secure border would be a game-changer and by not securing the border, we’re helping the spread of illegal drugs and the drug cartels," said Mark Rice. https://homeland.house.gov/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/March-24-Startling-Stats.pdf
According to CBS News reports earlier this year, "U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported 37,000 Chinese citizens were apprehended crossing illegally from Mexico into the U.S.…that's 50 times more than two years earlier."
“Former AG Bill Barr said you can’t trust Mexico and you can’t trust China. He said we have to start getting tougher on them. Janet Yellen indicated publicly that there is an area of cooperation with the two countries. We need our elected officials to stop denying the problem and show accountability for the massive fentanyl trafficking crisis now. Every person who dies from illegal fentanyl is a heartbreaking statistic that proves we have indeed failed and are not doing enough," said Mark Rice.
Rep. Krishnamoorthi in recent months has voted against holding illegals accountable for crimes committed against American citizens, including voting against the Laken Riley Act.
“Our American citizens have rights, and if I am elected, the American citizens will be my priority, to serve and protect their rights. This includes making sure bad actors who ignore our laws are not given a free pass to continually commit crimes against our citizens,” said Rice.
Mark Rice is running in Illinois’ 8th Congressional District which includes parts of Cook, DuPage and Kane Counties. Rice is a successful businessman, a political outsider, a husband and father of four. He has been a CEO for over a decade and has been an Illinois resident for 35 years. Those wanting to learn more about the campaign, support or get involved my visit www.rice4congress.com
Mark Rice
Mark Rice for Congress
+1 847-881-6459
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
YouTube
TikTok