SCG ranked among top 10 FIEs in VN

VIETNAM, April 22 -  

HẢI PHÒNG — Thai giant SCG Group has been honoured as one of the top 10 outstanding foreign-invested enterprises (FIEs) in Việt Nam at the Golden Dragon Awards 2023-24. 

The award recognises the company's significant efforts in implementing its ESG 4 Plus strategy, which emphasises key goals of reaching net zero, going green, reducing inequality, and embracing collaboration, fairness, and transparency in all operations, SGG said in a statement. 

Thanks to this strategy, SCG posted solid operating results in 2023 despite the impact of the global economic downturn. 

The company is poised for a significant rebound in 2024, as it has earmarked an investment budget of VNĐ27.4 trillion (US$1.16 billion) to advance green innovations, clean energy and carbon emissions reduction.

The recognition from the Golden Dragon Awards, along with the 'Passion for inclusive green growth' direction, set a new level of ambition for SCG to reach new heights and co-create a Net Zero society that grows sustainably, the company said. 

Since its inception in 2001, the Golden Dragon Awards aimed to honour reputable FIEs in Việt Nam.

With the theme "Việt Nam pathways to a green and sustainable economy," this year's awards recognise the top 50 FIEs in Việt Nam in 2023-24 for their effective operations, digital transformation, green transformation and community development. VNS

