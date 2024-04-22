First-Ever Inclusion of CWHL Stars in Alzheimer’s Face Off Pro-Am Tournament alongside NHL Legends

The Alzheimer’s Face Off Pro-Am hockey tournament presented by Christenson Communities Ltd. is back from April 26-28.

Edmonton, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “Our community looks forward to this event every year,” says Dr. George Andrews, President and CEO of the Alzheimer Society of Alberta and Northwest Territories. “It’s a powerful way for us to come together as hockey fans, supporting those affected by dementia.”

The weekend starts with the Champions Luncheon on Friday, April 26, from 12 to 2 p.m. Anyone who has purchased a table for the luncheon will enjoy an afternoon emceed by Jason Gregor of the Jason Gregor Show Sports1440. This year’s program will celebrate Men’s and Women’s International Hockey and a Hot Stove panel interview hosted by 4-time Stanley Cup winner and 17-year NHL veteran, Craig MacTavish, that includes Canadian Hockey Olympians Meghan Agosta and Rebecca Johnston along with NHL Alumni Kelly Buchberger and most recent Hockey Hall of Fame inductee, Pierre Turgeon.

The Champions Luncheon is followed by a two-day hockey tournament on April 27 and 28 at the Terwillegar Recreation Centre (2051 Leger Road NW). The tournament features participants playing alongside NHL Alumni. Pucks drop from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm on Saturday and 9:30 am to 2:00 pm on Sunday. All games are free and open to the public.

The highlight of the weekend is the All-Star game at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 28. This game is a mix of the top 20 individual fundraisers of the entire tournament and NHL Alumni.

27 NHL Alumni have been confirmed to play in this year’s event.

There are online 50/50 cash and autographed jersey raffles running until April 29 (or sellout). The cash raffle winner will receive half of cash raffle up to $10,000. The autographed jerseys raffle winners will receive one of four jerseys signed by Meghan Agosta, Rebecca Johnston, Brad May and Pierre Turgeon. Must be 18 years of age and an Alberta resident to participate.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit:

Online 50/50 cash raffle: https://www.rafflebox.ca/raffle/alzfaceoff5050

Online Autographed jerseys raffle: https://www.rafflebox.ca/raffle/alzfaceoffjerseys

For more information on the Alzheimer’s Face Off Pro-Am hockey tournament presented by Christenson Communities Ltd, please visit www.alzheimersfaceoff.ca

About the Alzheimer Society of Alberta and Northwest Territories

The Alzheimer Society of Alberta and Northwest Territories offers a network of educational and support services for people diagnosed with dementia and their care partners, builds partnerships with health professionals and the community, and advances research into effective treatments and finding a cure for this devastating disease. For more information, please visit: www.alzheimer.ab.ca

