bp is opening its first gas station in Cosamaloapan, Veracruz

The new bp gas station in Cosamaloapan is set to provide quality fuel, full tanks (liter by liter), improved service, and secure payment options.



Operating 24/7, the station will create 25 new jobs.







COSAMALOAPAN, Veracruz, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global energy company bp announced the start of operations at its new service station in Cosamaloapan, Veracruz, inaugurating the group's first establishment in this municipality.

With the opening of this new gas station—located at Federal Highway Cosamaloapan - Tuxtepec No. 151—bp further expands its presence in Mexico.

"The arrival of bp to a municipality which is strategically important to regional development, and especially vital to the sugar industry, reaffirms our commitment to expanding the market offering in Veracruz. This undertaking will provide our customers with quality fuel, full tanks (liter by liter), improved service, and payment security. I am very grateful to the station owner for trusting in our brand. Simply put, without our local allies, we wouldn't have made it this far," stated Humberto Marroquín, Fuels General Director at bp Mexico.

The service station will be open 24 hours a day and will employ 25 people. bp is proud to be part of the local community and looks forward to serving Cosamaloapan and its surrounding area’s drivers, inviting customers to experience our firm commitment to quality and excellence.

bp's loyalty to the Mexican market continues: with over 50 years of presence through Castrol lubricants, in 2017, the corporation became the first international company to open gas stations in Mexico. With this, it is consolidating itself as one of the most recognisable brands, with a presence in almost the entire country.

Just like in all bp service stations, Cosamaloapan will offer regular gasoline with ACTIVE® 87 octanes technology. This technology is specially designed to fight the accumulation of harmful deposits in critical engine parts. Additionally, its innovative formula creates a protective layer within the engine, improving vehicle performance and promoting fuel efficiency.

bp is currently undergoing a transition – from an international oil company to an integrated energy company that offers solutions to various types of customers in 70 countries around the world. It provides jobs to 87,800 people and has more than 21,000 service stations globally. The company centres its global objectives on three strategic pillars: resilient hydrocarbons, convenience and mobility, and low-carbon energy.

Learn more about bp's transformation at: www.bp.com.mx

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a6682ad8-c230-45fd-8ef3-00a113247915

Contact: Selene González Terrones Communications Manager - Mexico selene.gonzalez_terrones@bp.com