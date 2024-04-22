Đà Nẵng to have first smart airport terminal in Việt Nam

VIETNAM, April 22 - ĐÀ NẴNG — The international terminal of Đà Nẵng Airport, based in the central city of Đà Nẵng, is set to become a smart terminal under a partnership between the Đà Nẵng International Terminal Investment and Operation JSC (AHT) and FPT Software.

The partnership, announced on April 22, aims to promote digital transformation in the short term and comprehensive modernisation in the long term. It looks to develop the first smart airport terminal in Việt Nam to minimise the time needed for handling procedures and improve passengers’ experience.

At the event, AHT and FPT Software, an affiliate of tech giant FPT group, signed documents for implementing the project in the second quarter of 2024 and complete it this October.

Accordingly, AI-powered cameras will be installed at aviation procedure handling zones to assess density to help operators quickly detect hot spots and take effective solutions. More mobile apps will be launched to provide smart support solutions such as notifying the departure status and finding current locations on the map.

A new website will be built to ensure the best possible convenience for users when searching for multilingual information. More touch-screen systems will also be placed across the terminal for passengers to search for information and give assessments, helping the terminal make improvements.

AHT Deputy General Director Đỗ Trọng Hậu said that it is not the technologies chosen that decide the success of digital transformation projects but how to use them. Therefore, instead of using available solutions in the market, the terminal decided to partner with FPT Software to develop solutions tailored to its demand.

He noted the cooperation between AHT and FPT Software will open up many chances for diversifying aviation services, thus minimising the procedure handling time, improving passengers’ experience, and contributing to tourism development of Đà Nẵng City.

The Đà Nẵng international terminal was rated five stars by international airport rating agency Skytrax in January. It received the certificate at the Skytrax World Airport Awards 2024 ceremony in Germany on April 17.

In 2022 and 2023, the terminal was equipped with autogates, automatic boarding gates, and self-check-in kiosks. Particularly, it is the first airport terminal in Việt Nam to have a self-service bag drop system, applied by Starlux Airlines. As a result, all aviation procedures at this terminal are now handled automatically. — VNS