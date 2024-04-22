Government of Saskatchewan Launches New Awareness Campaign on Abusive Relationships

CANADA, April 22 - Released on April 22, 2024

Social Media Series Targets Young People; Challenges Assumptions of What Constitutes Abuse

The Government of Saskatchewan has launched the latest phase of a public awareness campaign that focuses on the critical issue of interpersonal violence and abuse.

The 'Face the Issue' campaign is a multi-phase partnership between the ministries of Justice and Attorney General, Corrections, Policing and Public Safety, Status of Women, and Advanced Education. The social media video series targets 18- to 24-year-olds and potential red flags of abusive relationships.

The series of five videos, which started on April 15, will run for six weeks on Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and YouTube, with an additional audio message on Spotify.

Each video features a young person recounting an upsetting or uncomfortable situation. Themes include coercive control, social isolation and gaslighting. The videos end with the tagline, “If something feels off, it probably is. Face the issue. End the abuse.”

“These videos are intended to challenge assumptions about ‘normal’ relationship dynamics and what constitutes abuse," Justice Minister and Attorney General Bronwyn Eyre said. “We hope that this ambitious campaign will help young people identify the signs before they become more vulnerable."

"Prevention is key to addressing interpersonal violence and abuse," Minister Responsible for the Status of Women Office Laura Ross said. "This campaign will help educate and inform the public about this challenge in our communities. If someone sees abuse happening - to a friend, to a family member, or to themselves - they will know the signs and reach out for support."

This is the third phase of the 'Face the Issue' awareness campaign, which began with posters and video ads in 2020, and continued with videos in 2021-22.

"Everyone should understand that physical violence is only part of the whole picture," Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister Paul Merriman said. "There are often many subtle signs and factors that come into play before abuse escalates. Raising awareness for younger adults about the early warning signs and forms of abusive behavior is an important step toward prevention and safety for everyone."

'Face the Issue' is part of the Government of Saskatchewan's multi-faceted approach to providing prevention and intervention supports and resources to address interpersonal violence and abuse.

The 2024-25 provincial budget dedicates $31.7 million in funding from the ministries of Justice and Attorney General and Corrections, Policing and Public Safety for a range of initiatives, including:

$439,000 to support 211 Saskatchewan and the Re:CONNECT crisis hotline for individuals at risk of interpersonal violence, including service available in 175 languages;

Annualized funding of $328,000 (nearly $1 million over three years) dedicated to second-stage shelters for people escaping abuse;

An increase of $577,000 for community-based organizations that provide supports and services to individuals and families impacted by interpersonal violence and abuse; and

Ongoing partnerships with community service providers for Family Intervention Rapid Support Teams.

If someone you know may be at risk of interpersonal violence or abuse, you can find a complete directory of resources to help online at sk.211.ca/abuse.

You can also find the videos and more information about this campaign at Face the Issue on Saskatchewan.ca.

