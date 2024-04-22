UTTC Criminal Justice Students Observe Supreme Court Arguments

Instructor Mark Turner and students from the Criminal Justice class at the United Tribes Technical College, Bismarck, N.D. observed a live Supreme Court oral argument followed by a question and answer session with Justice Douglas Bahr. Students were able to observe how attorneys for appellants and appellees argue before the court and understand why parties may choose to have oral arguments versus waiving oral arguments. Students asked questions related to the process of writing court opinions, what it takes to become a lawyer, and the preparation justices take prior to oral arguments.

The visit this year follows visits in prior years to the supreme court by the Criminal Justice class from UTTC.

Justice Bahr answers a question from UTTC students about how justices write the opinion of the court for cases.

Justice Bahr discusses the number of cases the North Dakota Supreme Court hears on an annual basis.

Justice Bahr (center in the black suit) with instructor Mark Turner (center with red tie) and students from UTTC, and, at right, attorney Stephenie Davis.