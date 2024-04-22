CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering

SHENZHEN, China, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited (“CDT”), a waste treatment company that designs, develops, manufactures, sells, installs, operates and maintains sewage treatment systems and provides sewage treatment services in China, announces the closing of its underwritten initial public offering of 1,500,000 ordinary shares at a public offering price of $4.00 per share, before underwriting discounts and commissions, resulting in gross proceeds of $6,000,000, before underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses. The offering was conducted on a firm commitment basis. All of the ordinary shares were offered by CDT.



The ordinary shares were approved for listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market and commenced trading under the ticker symbol “CDTG” on April 18, 2024.

WestPark Capital, Inc. (“WestPark Capital”) was the sole book-running manager for the offering. CDT has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 225,000 ordinary shares at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions, to cover over-allotments, if any.

A registration statement on Form F-1 (File No. 333-252127), as amended, including a prospectus relating to the offering, was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), and was declared effective by the SEC on March 29, 2024. The offering of the ordinary shares was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and may also be obtained from WestPark Capital, Inc., 1900 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA, 90067, or by email at jstern@wpcapital.com.

About CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited

CDT, headquartered in Shenzhen, China, is a waste treatment company that designs, develops, manufactures, sells, installs, operates and maintains sewage treatment systems and provides sewage treatment services in China. For more information, visit CDT’s website at https://www.cdthb.cn.

