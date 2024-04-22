Sustainability Demand Grows, but Safety Remains Priority Number One for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Users and Suppliers

St. Paul, MN, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent study published by the International Safety Equipment Association (ISEA), sustainability is increasingly becoming a priority for providers and users of personal protective equipment (PPE) and safety gear. The study, Protecting Workers and Planet: Sustainability in the PPE and Safety Equipment Industry, reveals that 80% of end-user safety managers consider sustainability an important factor when selecting PPE products. And while sustainability is gaining momentum, the study reports that safety remains the top priority for both suppliers and end-users.

"Sustainable products must perform and protect first and foremost,” notes Tim Gallant, Associate Vice President of Product at Ergodyne, a St. Paul, MN-based manufacturer of safety work gear. Gallant's team recently developed and launched a collection of four new PPE staples made with post-consumer materials—"all tested to the same stringent durability threshold as the rest of our line," Gallant adds. "Quality and durability have always been at the core of our promise to workers. Anything less is considered wasteful and unsafe."

Ergodyne's new products made with post-consumer materials include:

8205HL-ECO Hi-Vis Vest repurposes about 11 water bottles, steering them away from landfills and into practical use

8289-ECO Hi-Vis Shirt gives a new lease on life to approximately 30 water bottles, blending visibility with responsibility

7002-ECO Coated Gloves are made with 37% post-consumer plastics, equivalent to nearly a full water bottle per pair

6821-ECO Fleece Balaclava is crafted from 95% post-consumer plastics, offering a warm approach to cold weather and waste reduction, saving about 7 water bottles from landfills

Like 96% of safety equipment and PPE suppliers surveyed in the ISEA study, Ergodyne is actively putting sustainable business practices in place, and the company's recently launched "Blue Marble" campaign aims to communicate the company's overall approach. “Sustainability is not just a trend—it's a fundamental shift that takes the courage to think differently about every single aspect of the operation,” says Ergodyne President Greg Schrab. "And with Blue Marble, we're laying out what we think is an honest and ever-evolving approach... no greenwashing allowed."

Looking ahead, the ISEA study forecasts that sustainability will continue to grow in importance over the next three years, presenting new opportunities for PPE suppliers to innovate and meet market demands.

“As safety professionals, we have a unique opportunity to drive change and promote better sustainability practices within our organizations,” adds Schrab. “Investing in sustainable solutions isn't just the right thing to do—it's also a winning strategy for the future.”

For more information on Ergodyne's eco-friendly PPE lineup and sustainability initiatives, visit ergodyne.com/bluemarble.

To download a copy of Protecting Workers and Planet: Sustainability in the PPE and Safety Equipment Industry, visit safetyequipment.org.

To learn more, email support@ergodyne.com or call 800-225-8238 // (651) 642-9889.

