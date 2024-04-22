LIEDA SHADWICK SELECTED FOR IAOTP’S EMPOWERED WOMAN AWARD
Lieda Shadwick honored member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will be honored at their annual awards gala this DecemberNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lieda Shadwick, MAT, a seasoned CTE, was recently selected as Empowered Woman of the Year for 2024 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.
Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an honor; only a few women are chosen for this distinction based on their years of experience, professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, and contributions to their communities. These women empower others with innovation and compassion to reach their goals while creating change for future generations. Lieda Shadwick will be honored for this distinction at IAOTP's 2024 Annual Awards Gala.
The President of IAOTP, Stephanie Cirami, stated, "We are honored to have Lieda Shadwick as part of the IAOTP family. She provides visionary leadership as a female educator, and her extraordinary accomplishments prove she will empower women worldwide. We look forward to celebrating all her merits at the Annual Awards Gala and cannot wait to see more amazing things from this woman."
With more than two decades of exceptional experience in the industry, Ms. Shadwick is a qualified educator in Illinois and Missouri. She works as a career and technical education (CTE) teacher at Riverview Gardens High School (RGHS) in St. Louis, Missouri. In addition to her teaching qualifications, she has specialized knowledge in marketing, web design, and computer applications.
Her impressive repertoire of prior roles includes serving as an assistant coach for the girls' basketball team at Riverview Gardens Central Middle School and being the keyboarding/Introduction to business instructor. Throughout 2019 and beyond, she consistently showcased outstanding performance as a CTE instructor at Riverview Gardens High School, a position she had previously held from 2005 to 2010. Ms. Shadwick is the secondary DECA adviser and has been awarded the Virtual Business-Personal Finance Grant to be included in DECA. She has over two decades of experience teaching, advising, and other roles at different secondary school levels. Ms. Shadwick has an impressive eight-year military service record, including deployment during the Gulf War in the early 1990s.
Before starting her professional career path, Ms. Shadwick obtained a Master of Arts in Teaching (MAT) in education technology from Webster University in Missouri in 2005.
Throughout her illustrious career, Lieda has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. Earlier this year, Ms. Shadwick was awarded Top Career and Technical Educator of the Year 2024 by the International Association of Top Professionals and she is on the front cover of TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will receive recognition for her selection as Top Career and Technical Educator of the Year and Empowered Woman of the Year at IAOTP's Annual Award Gala at Nashville's magnificent Opryland Hotel this December and will be featured on the famous Nasdaq Billboard in Times Square NYC.
Aside from her successful career, Lieda also maintains professional affiliations with the American Legion, the National Education Association, the Missouri National Education Association, and the Association for Career and Technical Education.
Looking back, Lieda attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors she has had along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. In the future, she hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field.
