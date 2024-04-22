Michigan’s first Earth Day Student Summit to convene in East Lansing

In recognition of Earth Week, more than 200 Michigan middle- and high-schoolers will gather on Thursday, April 25, for the state’s first-ever Earth Day Student Summit.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) will host the day-long event on Michigan State University’s East Lansing campus in partnership with the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD), Grow the Earth, and the MSU Science Festival. Public- and private-school students in grades 6-12 from more than 20 locations around Michigan will attend (see list of participating schools below). Students from Michigan Green Schools received priority. News media are invited to cover the event.

Participants will join breakout sessions led by representatives from organizations including EGLE, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, MSU, Grow the Earth, and the 4-H Stewards Sustainability Leadership Institute.

Hands-on exhibits and immersive field experiences will focus on sustainability and exploring environment-related careers in areas such as recycling, infrastructure, wastewater, and the built environment.

Planned as an annual event, the summit is booked to capacity, and late registrants will be placed on a waiting list. About the event:

Where: Starts at MSU’s Kellogg Conference Center, 219 S. Harrison Road, East Lansing.

Starts at MSU’s Kellogg Conference Center, 219 S. Harrison Road, East Lansing. When: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday, April 25, 2024.

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday, April 25, 2024. Schedule: Speakers and annual Environmental Service Award announcement, 9-10 a.m., followed by group breakout sessions for the remainder of the morning. Field experiences around campus, 1-4 p.m.

Participants are expected from the following locations: