Gov. Whitmer, EGLE announce $290M in funding to support water infrastructure projects

$290 million expansion of the MI Clean Water Plan announced Monday by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy supports critical water infrastructure projects like lead service line removals, rehabilitation and upgrades to drinking water and wastewater plants, improvements to sewer systems, and much more.

The money, which utilizes existing bonding authority from the bipartisan, voter-approved 2002 Great Lakes Water Quality Protection Bond, will be split between the state’s Clean Water State Revolving Fund and Drinking Water State Revolving Fund and will be available through loans and low interest financing this year for projects currently in the State Revolving Fund process.

“Every family deserves to have confidence that their drinking water is safe and that our world-class waters are protected,” said Phil Roos, EGLE Director. “Ensuring access to affordable, clean drinking water and safeguarding our Great Lakes is a top priority for Michiganders. That’s why we’ve leveraged billions in state and federal funds to assist Michigan communities in upgrading their water infrastructure, but there’s more work to do. These additional resources will provide an additional tool in the state’s toolbox to ensure we continue to make progress on rebuilding and modernizing our water infrastructure.”

