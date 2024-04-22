AUVSI Announces New Members of Board of Directors

SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI) today announced the election of new leadership and members to its Board of Directors. The announcement was made at XPONENTIAL 2024, the world’s largest trade show for the uncrewed systems industry, co-hosted by AUVSI and Messe Düsseldorf North America.

Officers elected for the 2024 – 2027 term are: Michael Brasseur, Saab; Aaron Pierce, Pierce Aerospace; Orin Hoffman, VXI Capital; Wayne Prender, Textron Systems; Ann Stevens, The Boeing Company; and Mat Winter, Winter Strategic Solutions.

Brasseur and Pierce are new additions to the Board. Hoffman, Prender, Stevens, and Winter previously served as Directors during the 2021 – 2024 term.

Michael Robbins, President and CEO of AUVSI, said: “AUVSI has a vision for the future of uncrewed systems and robotics, and reaching that goal requires input, perspectives, and expertise from across our industry. AUVSI thanks our former Directors and welcomes the newest members of the Board who will help connect our community and chart our future.”

Directors whose board terms concluded are Dyan Gibbens, Trumbull and Jeffrey Ratcliffe, RapidFlight, LLC.

Directors who continue to serve on the Board are: Chairperson William Irby, AgEagle Aerial Systems; Executive Vice Chairperson John "JC" Coffey, Cherokee Nation Technologies; Treasurer Susan Roberts, Ondas Holdings, Inc; Immediate Past Chairperson Dr. Virginia Young, University of Alabama Huntsville; Amanda Armistead, Amazon; Dan Brintzinghoffer, Leidos; Alan Lytle, Northrop Grumman; Suzanne Murtha, AECOM; Scott Newbern, AeroVironment; Thomas Reynolds, Reynolds Strategies; Greg Davis, Overwatch Imaging; Todd Graetz, Aerolane; Frank LoBiondo, LoBo Strategies; Sergio Menchaca, Sierra Nevada Corporation; Brendan Schulman, Boston Dynamics; and Ron Tremain, Airbus.

About AUVSI

The Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI) — the world's largest non-profit organization dedicated to the advancement of uncrewed systems and robotics — represents corporations and professionals from more than 60 countries involved in industry, government, and academia. AUVSI members work in the defense, civil and commercial markets. For more information, visit AUVSI.org.