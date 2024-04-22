Join Odin Industries for an Enlightening Evening at The Pride Center at Equality Park

Film Festival in Support of Defense of Democracy

Date: Friday, April 26, 2024 | Time: 6:30 PM - 9:30 PM

WILTON MANORS, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Odin Industries is excited to invite the community to a special screening of “1946: The Mistranslation that Shifted Culture,” this Friday, April 26th, from 6:30 PM to 9:30 PM at The Pride Center at Equality Park.

The evening will serve as both an educational experience and a fundraiser to support the vital work of Defense of Democracy, an organization committed to advocating for an inclusive public education system. This partnership highlights the critical role of diverse perspectives and accessible education in upholding the principles of democracy.

Set in the welcoming environment of The Pride Center at Equality Park, known for its dedication to LGBTQIA+ support and inclusivity, the event promises to be a compelling opportunity for attendees to engage in meaningful discussions and learn more about the intersection of faith, history, and human rights.

Event Highlights:

• Exclusive screening of “1946: The Mistranslation that Shifted Culture”

• Engaging Q&A session

• Opportunities to connect with leaders from Defense of Democracy Center

• A chance to contribute to ongoing educational and advocacy efforts in your community.

About Defense of Democracy: Defense of Democracy works tirelessly to promote an inclusive educational system, understanding that well-informed public discourse and civic engagement are the bedrock of a functioning democracy.

About The Pride Center at Equality Park: Offering a safe and nurturing space for the LGBTQIA+ community, The Pride Center at Equality Park is dedicated to promoting equality, understanding, and inclusivity through a variety of programs and services.

Join us this Friday for an evening of reflection, education, and community support. Together, we can challenge misconceptions and support a more inclusive society.

For more information and to register for the event, please visit Event Link.

We look forward to welcoming you to an unforgettable evening at The Pride Center at Equality Park