CU*SOUTH Announces Partnership with LincOne Federal Credit Union to Drive Future Growth and Innovation
Nebraska-based institution seeking to enhance member service through technological excellence.
LincOne's vision for their future resonates with our mission, and we're excited to support them as they redefine what's possible for both the institution and its members.”FAIRHOPE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CU*SOUTH, a 100% credit union-owned credit union service organization (CUSO) that provides essential products and solutions for credit unions, is thrilled to announce its latest partnership with LincOne Federal Credit Union, a financial institution with a rich history based in Lincoln, Nebraska. This strategic alliance is set to revolutionize LincOne's technological capabilities and enhance its service offerings.
— Bob West, CEO of CU*SOUTH
Chartered in 1955, LincOne FCU continues to serve its members with dedication and a deep understanding of their needs, earning the institution a respected reputation throughout the Lincoln community.
The partnership with CU*SOUTH is expected to empower LincOne FCU employees—and its nearly 18,000 members—by enhancing the credit union’s technological environment and simplifying and standardizing operations. That includes improving both frontline and member experiences through the seamless integration of third-party applications with the core platform.
LincOne FCU also chose CU*SOUTH’s core platform and service offerings to help achieve certain goals for growth, change, and evolution within its lending products and services. Additionally, the partnership opens a new spectrum of financing options, deposit accounts, and electronic conveniences for LincOne FCU’s members, including a mobile app and seamless online banking.
Mary Sailors, president and CEO of LincOne FCU, said the strength of the credit union is its members, and this partnership promises to make them even stronger.
“CU*SOUTH’s unmatched expertise and progressive solutions will enable us to exceed our members' expectations for self-service needs and online convenience,” said Sailors. “With CU*SOUTH, we're not just adapting to the future; we're shaping it. And that’s crucial for the success of our members."
"Aligning with LincOne Federal Credit Union highlights our commitment to delivering customer-centric solutions that drive growth and innovation within the credit union community,” said Bob West, CEO of CU*SOUTH. “LincOne's vision for their future resonates with our mission, and we're excited to support them as they redefine what's possible for both the institution and its members."
About CU*SOUTH
CU*SOUTH is a 100% credit union-owned CUSO with a mission to grow strong credit unions. The company provides core software solutions, essential services and collaborative partnerships to help credit unions achieve their strategic goals and serve their communities. CU*SOUTH is part of the cuasterisk.com network of CUSOs. For more information, visit cusouth.com.
About LincOne Federal Credit Union
Founded in 1955 by a group of Goodyear employees, LincOne Federal Credit Union has grown from a modest operation to a comprehensive financial institution serving over 17,000 members. Located in Lincoln, Nebraska, LincOne FCU continues to offer a wide range of financial services and products, characterized by its commitment to the community and innovative approach to banking. Learn more at linconefcu.org.
