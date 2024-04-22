HHS Celebrates Earth Day 2024 with Fact Sheet of Accomplishments

Increasingly, climate change and environmental hazards threaten the health of people in the United States and around the world. HHS and the entire Biden-Harris Administration have mobilized to address these challenges in the most vulnerable communities, to build resilience in healthcare systems and to accelerate decarbonization of the healthcare sector.

In addition to other new announcements made today, HHS has taken action on several fronts over the last year to increase health sector resilience and sustainability. Notable products and activities include:

In addition, the White House-HHS Health Sector Climate Pledge has continued to expand. This initiative, which was originally launched on Earth Day 2022, invites private sector health organizations to align with the Biden Administration’s goals for resilience and decarbonization, including achieving Net Zero emissions by 2050. So far 139 organizations have signed on, including health systems representing 943 hospitals as well as leading health centers, suppliers, insurance companies, group purchasing organizations, pharmaceutical companies and more. New signers include Lawrence General Hospital, St. Luke’s Health System, University of Pennsylvania Health System, CannonDesign, Phase2 Technology and SION60, Inc. (The HHS/EPA Energy Star Portfolio Manager Guide, noted above, is available to help pledge signers track their emissions using the EPA Portfolio Manager platform.)

HHS has specifically introduced the following products over the last year to care for communities in the face of extreme heat and wildfire smoke:

An EMS HeatTracker (OCCHE and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration), which tracks Emergency Medical Services responses to heat-related emergencies. (Version 2.0 was released today after incorporating stakeholder feedback.)

A Cooling Season Toolkit that will be updated on Earth Day that provides more information about cooling assistance from the Administration for Children and Families (ACF) on the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), which is a program under the Justice40 Initiative, a whole of whole-of-government initiative that aims to deliver 40 percent of the overall benefits from Federal investments in climate change, clean energy, clean transportation, affordable housing, water infrastructure, workforce development, and pollution remediation to disadvantaged communities.

An updated version of the ACF LIHEAP Heat Stress Dashboard, which is a resource and tool to help Office of Community Services (OCS)-funded grant recipients mitigate the impact of heat stress on vulnerable populations. The Dashboard provides an overview of extreme heat, describes how extreme heat impacts health and wellbeing, and provides information on how LIHEAP funding can be used to address extreme heat.

A Request for Information on Outdoor Workers Exposed to Wildland Fire Smoke from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH). NIOSH is seeking this information to support development of a hazard review document, which will provide an overview of the relevant health effects literature and develop evidence-based recommendations to protect outdoor workers, including farm workers, from the adverse health effects of occupational exposure to wildland fire smoke. Responses to the request for information are due on May 13, 2024.

A new SAMHSA Disaster Technical Assistance Center Supplemental Research Bulletin on Climate Change and expansion in access to the Disaster Distress Helpline for extreme heat emergencies from SAMHSA and partner federal agencies with relevant language being added to Heat.gov. (SAMHSA’s Disaster Distress Helpline (DDH) - call or text 1-800-985-5990; press “2” for Spanish - provides 24/7 crisis counseling and emotional support for anyone in the U.S./territories experiencing distress or other mental health concerns related to disaster, including extreme heat events.)

These resources are supplemented by several new CDC tools addressing extreme heat that were released today.

HHS has also taken the following steps over the last year to advance environmental justice:

