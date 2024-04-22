Azerbaijan: training on skills needed to start a small business – register by 24 April

As part of the European Year of Skills, the European Union Delegation to Azerbaijan invites everyone to register for an offline training on the skills needed to start a small business.

The training is scheduled for 26 April, from 15:00 to 17:00.

The training will be conducted by Huseyn Humbatov, the creator and founder of the Saatstore brand; Afet Yagubova, the director of PR Laboratory, and Sarkhan Rustamov, PR manager of LIBRAFF bookstores and video blogger.

They will share their experience on the skills you need to launch a start-up and on how social media helps in developing a small business. They will also recommend books for aspiring entrepreneurs.

The event is organised as part of the ‘Get the Right Skills’ campaign.

Please note that registration is mandatory to participate in the event. The deadline for registration is 24 April 2024.

The number of participants is limited.

The event will take place in Baku, at Landmark 3, 22nd floor.

Find out more

Press release