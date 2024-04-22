EU-funded project in Armenia launches call on enhancing safety and well-being of women with disabilities

The EU-funded ‘EQUAL – EU 4 Women Empowerment in Armenia’ project, implemented by the OxYGen Foundation and its partners, has launched a call for a subgrant for civil society organisations in Armenia.

The call aims at enhancing the safety and well-being of women with disabilities through awareness raising and improved services to reduce violence and discrimination.

Only one subgrant of €20,000 will be awarded. The call is open to non-profit organisations legally registered in Armenia, with experience relevant to the topic of the call.

Activities may include public campaigns, workshops, conferences, trainings for women with disabilities, trainings for service providers, state and non-state institutions, and various stakeholders.

An online information session via Zoom will be organised on Monday, 29 April 2024 at 11:00.

The deadline for application is 7 May.

The EQUAL project aims to elevate and empower women in Armenia to bring about societal change across the country. To do so, EQUAL responds to the direct needs of vulnerable groups of women by ensuring access to quality support services, providing access to economic resources, enhancing capacity for entrepreneurship, equal access to labour relations and new opportunities for economic self-development.

The project is implemented by the OxYGen Foundation, the European Partnership for Democracy NGO, the Netherlands Helsinki Committee NGO, Women’s Support Centre NGO, and the WINNET Goris Development Foundation in cooperation with Winnet Sweden NGO.

