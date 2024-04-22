Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,551 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,466 in the last 365 days.

Intermountain Health Celebrates First Year of Innovative Center This Earth Day, Demonstrating Significantly Reducing Energy Use and Carbon Footprint

Salt Lake City, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In its continued effort to enhance sustainability, Intermountain Health is celebrating a new Remote Operations Center (ROC) that tracks and monitors energy use at larger facilities and has helped save more than half a million dollars in the first year by finding and eliminating energy waste.

The ROC’s system uses billions of data points to track energy use and find inefficiencies in systems not working properly. In a facility as large as a hospital, inefficiencies can be hard to find and often aren’t discovered until something breaks down.

“To keep a large building comfortable for patients it takes a lot of systems working together just right, and there’s a lot of spots where things can go wrong,” said Matt Wilson, remote operations center manager for Intermountain Health. “This new system picks up the smallest problems so we can find it and fix it.”

The ROC was made possible by a partnership with Rocky Mountain Power’s Wattsmart Business Program. Through the program Intermountain Health received technical guidance, and incentives for reducing its energy consumption.

“Our partnership with Intermountain Health has not only saved money, but has increased energy efficiency and reduced our environmental impact,” said Jessen Doxey, regional business manager for Rocky Mountain Power. “The Wattsmart Business Program provides the savings and solutions designed to help companies reach their long-term goals.”

One example of the operations center at work was a glitch discovered in a boiler that was rapidly turning on and off to maintain temperature at a medical clinic. Not only was this wasting energy but was leading to a catastrophic failure of the boiler. By discovering the problem early, maintenance crews were able to fix the issue, so it runs properly.

The ROC is currently in use at 18 Intermountain Health facilities in Utah and Idaho but will expand to 30 by the end of 2025.

In the first year the center saved around $300,000 in gas and electricity cost, with other savings coming from extended equipment life, and utility incentives.

###

Attachment 


Lance Madigan
Intermountain Health
385.275.8245
intermountainnews@imail.org

You just read:

Intermountain Health Celebrates First Year of Innovative Center This Earth Day, Demonstrating Significantly Reducing Energy Use and Carbon Footprint

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more