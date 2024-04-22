Leading Impact Investors and Philanthropists Convene for Mission Investors Exchange 2024 National Conference in Los Angeles in May

Speakers will include Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, filmmaker Ava DuVernay, Roc Nation’s Jay Brown, foundation presidents, seasoned impact investors, and community leaders committed to positive social and environmental change

Los Angeles, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Mission Investors Exchange 2024 National Conference will bring more than 750 philanthropy and impact investing leaders from across the country to downtown Los Angeles from May 7-9, 2024. Held for the first time in Los Angeles, the biennial event focuses on investing in social and environmental change at a time when the field of impact investing is growing rapidly.

Hosted by Mission Investors Exchange (MIE) – the leading impact investing network for foundations, philanthropic asset owners, and their partners – the conference will explore innovative best practices and facilitate new collaborations and strategies to build a more equitable and sustainable future.

“As we collectively push for social and environmental change, there has never been a more crucial moment to bring together the leading impact investors and philanthropists into one city,” said Matt Onek, president and CEO of MIE. “Los Angeles will provide a dynamic setting for this year’s conference, as we hear local and national voices from across the spectrum of impact investing and develop creative approaches for moving the field forward.”

The three-day event will highlight unique investments in Los Angeles and the state of California. On May 8, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass will discuss how the city is addressing the crisis of the unhoused, including through impact investing partnerships, while in conversation with Miguel A. Santana, California Community Foundation president and CEO and co-chair of the conference. A special discussion “Empowering Change in Hollywood Through Impact Investing” on May 9 will feature award-winning filmmaker Ava DuVernay speaking about the innovative model that financed her most recent film, “Origin.”

Leaders from The California Endowment will discuss their recently announced, groundbreaking decision to commit 100% of the Endowment’s approximately $4 billion in assets to support its mission and values. Working to address systemic injustices and advance health and racial equity in communities across California, The Endowment is the largest U.S. foundation to commit to align its entire investment portfolio with its mission and is also serving as presenting sponsor of the conference.

“The time is now for philanthropy to boldly and resolutely assert its leadership in service of full economic inclusion and shared prosperity for all across this nation,” said Robert K. Ross, M.D., president and CEO of The California Endowment and co-chair of the conference. “We’re hoping that others will be inspired by our board’s commitment to go all-in on mission investing. The total amount of dollars in endowments across the country is more than $2 trillion. Imagine the economic power if the majority of that could be committed towards impact investing, mission investing, and capital for underserved communities.”

Los Angeles counts on support from foundations and philanthropic asset owners, like many other U.S. cities. Investments that will be featured include Everytable, a social enterprise whose mission is to make fresh, nutritious meals affordable for everyone; Genesis LA, one of the city’s largest community development financial institutions; the Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator, recognized as one of the most innovative business incubators in the world; and Slauson & Co., a Black-owned, LA-based, early-stage venture capital firm rooted in economic inclusion and backed by some of the world's most influential tech companies.

Main stage sessions will center on the conference’s guiding themes of activating for equity, building environmental sustainability, leveraging partnerships, and utilizing all assets for good. Speakers will include:

Public and private sector leaders such as Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass ; Mellody Hobson , co-CEO and president of Ariel Investments; and Cheryl Dorsey , president of Echoing Green.

; , co-CEO and president of Ariel Investments; and , president of Echoing Green. Cutting-edge creators and entrepreneurs such as award-winning filmmaker Ava DuVernay and Jay Brown , co-founder and vice chairman of Roc Nation and co-founder of Marcy Venture Partners.

and , co-founder and vice chairman of Roc Nation and co-founder of Marcy Venture Partners. Prominent foundation presidents such as Nicole Taylor of Silicon Valley Community Foundation; John Palfrey of John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation; La June Montgomery Tabron of W.K. Kellogg Foundation; Sam Gill of the Doris Duke Foundation; Tonya Allen of McKnight Foundation; Bruce McNamer of Builders Initiative; and Flozell Daniels, Jr., of the Mary Reynolds Babcock Foundation.

