Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,551 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,465 in the last 365 days.

*Updated with New Photos* MPD Searching for Suspects in Northwest Burglary

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fourth District have released video of burglary suspects and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying and locating them.

On April 13, 2024, at 2:26 p.m., the victim reported their unoccupied residence in the 1400 block of Madison Street, Northwest, was burglarized by three suspects. The suspects fled with property from the residence.

The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the video and photos below:

https://youtu.be/d0q2Ai5mD5Y

Anyone who can identify these suspects, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24055485

You just read:

*Updated with New Photos* MPD Searching for Suspects in Northwest Burglary

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more