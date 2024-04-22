Simpleminers Set to Disrupt the Investment Market by Launching a Cloud Mining Contract.

Simpleminers, a top-tier Bitcoin mining platform, has unveiled a revolutionary cloud mining contract that aims to disrupt the investment market.

London, UK, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To address the latest innovation, Simpleminers launches a cloud mining contract that redefines investment opportunities for crypto enthusiasts. This contract is poised to disrupt the investment market, delivering incredible opportunities for users. The platform's holistic approach enables existing and potential crypto enthusiasts to profit off Bitcoin's price surges.





In addition, Simpleminers' cloud mining contract dispels the need to rent spaces, enables the purchase of expensive mining rigs, and maintains exorbitant energy costs. With this product, the users can simply rent computational powers to active miners to get better returns in the form of interest garnered from completing and adding new blocks to the Bitcoin network.



The platform's newly launched product will offer active miners an opportunity to deploy and occupy higher hash rate proportions, thus increasing their ability to mine Bitcoin efficiently. Additionally, Simpleminers is positioning itself, via this launch, as an innovative platform for both miners and investors.





The Simpleminers experienced team integrates a four-way income-appropriating prospect for potential users. The platform requires prospective clients to download and register on the official website to receive a sign-up fee. They can also purchase a computing contract from a wide range of existing options to get a 3% maximum daily rate return. Additionally, the team has designed dividend and invitation income aspects for users to get on the platform. By inviting friends, users can earn as much as 3% of the friend's investments.



Moreover, Simpleminers's advanced cloud mining contract feature allows potential investors to purchase hash rates and receive interest percentages daily. The referral option further allows them to receive extra funds each time a referral invests in the platform.

The platform also integrates encrypted SL communication and multiple-layered cold storage to ensure security. The team aims to simplify the Bitcoin mining process by breaking existing barriers and introducing a new system. Technical and professional support is provided for beginners and experts, per the project website, and the team is actively working to incorporate more advanced features into the platform.



Furthermore, with unwavering dedication, Simpleminers has assembled a team of experts as well as cutting-edge technology to create and deliver cloud mining investment opportunities. It currently offers an array of mining contracts and financial options ranging from $10 to over $3,000 for potential and existing users to choose from. The platform's official website has a detailed introduction, and there are 24-hour online customer service staff to answer all relevant questions.



About the Company - Simpleminers:

Established in 2019 and headquartered in the UK, Simpleminers is a top Bitcoin mining platform. With the launch of the cloud mining contract product, this project seeks to demystify the mining industry, breaking existing barriers and widening entry into the market. Simpleminers is committed to offering steady and regular payouts while delivering top-notch security through advanced, cutting-edge systems.





Company Website: https://simpleminers.com/xml/index.html

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.



Alexander Jones Simpleminers info at cryptomining-uk.com