Plastic Food Packaging Market Size Expected to Reach USD 88.28 Bn by 2032

The global plastic food packaging market size is calculated at USD 59.98 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 88.28 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2024 to 2032.

Ottawa, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global plastic food packaging market size was valued at USD 57.39 billion in 2023 and is projected to surpass around USD 83.83 billion by 2031, a study published by Towards Packaging a sister firm of Precedence Research.



Report Highlights: Important Revelations

Asia Pacific's pioneering role in innovating plastic food packaging.

Influence of plastic food packaging on everyday life in North America.

Advancements in pet packaging for the food and beverage sector.

Vital contribution of plastic bags and pouches to food packaging.

Plastic food packaging's significance in the bakery and confectionery sectors.

Enhancing consumer satisfaction through smart plastic packaging.

Food packaging is a coordinated system that prepares food for transit, distribution, storage, retailing, and eventual consumption by the end users while maintaining optimal cost efficiency. It is essential in modern civilization because it allows for the safe and efficient handling and distribution of commercially prepared foods. Poor packaging is responsible for more than 25% of worldwide food waste, according to the World Packaging Organisation (WPO).

For the short version of this report @ https://www.towardspackaging.com/personalized-scope/5144

Plastics are commonly used in food packaging due to their versatility and adaptability for a variety of purposes. Plastic materials are chosen for specialized food packaging depending on their ability to meet the desired use criteria. Different plastics have unique features that cater to certain packaging requirements, ranging from barrier properties to moisture, oxygen, and light resistance.

Properties and applications for the most regularly used plastics in food packaging. Each plastic material is chosen for its ability to perform well within the constraints of the packaging application. Factors influencing the selection process include the type of food being packaged, the intended shelf life, transportation conditions, and regulatory requirements.

Understanding the qualities and applications of various plastics allows packaging professionals to make more educated decisions, assuring the safety, quality, and integrity of packaged food products. By using proper plastic materials, the food packaging business may improve product protection, lengthen shelf life, reduce food waste, and ultimately contribute to a more sustainable and efficient food supply chain.

For Instance,

In December 2023, Novolex®, a pioneer in packaging choice, innovation, and sustainability, is launching food packaging containers that are both recyclable and include at least 10% post-consumer recycled (PCR) material.



Plastic Food Packaging Market Trends

Plastic food packaging is versatile and convenient, making it ideal for a wide range of food goods such as fresh produce, dairy, meat, seafood, snacks, and beverages.

Plastic food packaging extends the shelf life of perishable foods by acting as an excellent barrier against moisture, air, light, and pathogens.

Advances in plastic food packaging technology have resulted in new solutions that improve product protection, functionality, and sustainability.

Plastic food packaging enables adapting and branding to differentiate items and build brand identification.

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardspackaging.com

Asia-Pacific's Leadership in Plastic Food Packaging Innovation

There is a great leadership in the shift to a circular economy for plastic food packaging in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, which produces more than half of the world's plastic 52% of 390.7 million tonnes overall. This area is at the forefront of attempts to combat plastic waste since it is home to some of the biggest plastic producers in the world. In the Asia-Pacific area, plastic packaging is widely used, especially in China and India, where the food and beverage industry is highly dependent on it. China's consumer sentiment is changing, leading to policies like banning specific plastic products to lessen the country's plastic pollution. It is anticipated that this change will increase the nation's need for recyclable flexible plastic packaging.

India is dedicated to the fifth-largest packaging industry in the country, which is expanding quickly and makes a substantial economic contribution. In addition, India's packaging industry has acted as a spur for innovation and technological development, which has helped a number of manufacturing industries.

Based on data particular to each country, China is the world's biggest producer of plastics, with 32 % of the world's plastic materials produced coming from this country. Other Asian nations are also important players; Japan makes about 3% of the world's plastic manufacturing, while the rest of Asia makes up 17%. The APAC region's dominance in plastic manufacturing provides an unparalleled opportunity to push sustainable practices in plastic packaging, with programmes ranging from consumer awareness to technology innovations poised to change the future of both plastic usage and waste management.

For Instance,

In February 2024, Sealed Air Corporation has acquired MGM’s flexible packaging business. MGM is a privately held company headquartered in Manila, the Philippines.



Customize this study as per your requirement @ https://www.towardspackaging.com/customization/5144

Impact of Plastic Food Packaging on Daily Life in North America

North America is the second-most plastic-using food packaging region in the world, after Asia. Different packaging materials frequently serve as differentiating characteristics. Food packaging has become an integral component of daily life in modern, industrialised countries. Due to a number of benefits over other materials, plastic stands out as the material of choice for food packaging. Among these are its affordability, versatility, ease of customisation, lightweight design, and wide availability. Plastic is a major material, making up around 21% of the containers and packaging sector in North America.

Plastic brings serious environmental risks despite its widespread use and success, especially when it comes to its impact on end-of-life (EOL) situations. The collection and disposal of plastic garbage represent major hazards to wildlife and ecosystems. A growing number of people are looking for solutions since they are aware of these problems, like smart plastic packaging materials and bioplastic. Because they come from renewable resources and may be composted or biodegraded, bioplastics provide a more environmentally friendly choice. Similar to this, smart plastic packaging uses cutting-edge technology to improve sustainability and functionality. Examples of these technologies include active packaging solutions for food preservation and intelligent sensors for freshness monitoring.

The environmental effects of plastic packaging must be addressed immediately because it is predicted that by 2050, the manufacture of plastic would account for 20% of global oil use. These issues can be lessened by embracing creative ideas and substitute materials, which will promote a more sustainable approach to food packaging in North America and beyond.

For Instance,

In January 2024, Manufacturer Apex Plastics, located in the US, was purchased by plastic blow moulder Container Services Inc (CSI) for a sum not revealed. Custom single-stage PVC and extruded high-density PVC packaging solutions are Apex's areas of expertise.



Plastic Food Packaging Market, DRO

Demand:

Food products have been wrapped in plastics have an extended shelf life and securely preserved because the material gives strong protection towards pollutants humidity, sunlight, and air.



Restraint:

Deterioration of the environment and contamination with plastic are being identified as concerns with food packaging made from plastic.



Opportunity:

To create cutting-edge materials and technology for environmentally friendly plastic food packaging, research and development is now ongoing. While fulfilling environmental and performance requirements, bio-based and recycled plastics, as well as cutting-edge recycling technologies, present viable substitutes for conventional plastics.



Innovations in PET Packaging for Food and Beverage Industry

Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) is widely recognised for its lightweight and semi-rigid to rigid structure. It is utilised in food packaging for a range of products, including soft drinks, sports drinks, water bottles, condiments like ketchup, salad dressings, vitamins, vegetable oil, and peanut butter containers. Because of this feature, food or liquids contained within the container are guaranteed to be safe. It also has good impact resistance. It can be used for a wide range of things, including as vegetable containers, snack packs, bakery trays, and more because of its adaptability.

PET is a popular material for food packaging since it doesn't break down when it comes into touch with food, making it dependable and safe. Its corrosion resistance is just one of its many impressive qualities that make it even more ideal for packaging. A developed post-consumer collection system makes PET bottles advantageous. It is believed that 80% of the PET bottle garbage created gets collected, whilst the other portion usually ends up in landfills and only repurposes 2.5 percent of the overall waste. With the ability to recycle and reuse materials, this effective collection method adds to the sustainability of PET packaging.

Recycled PET (rPET) pellets are a viable product for food-grade bottle applications, as a significant amount of food and beverages are packed in PET bottles. In addition to lowering trash and its negative effects on the environment, this also shows how the PET packaging sector can become even more sustainable and circular. This will help to maximise resource efficiency.

For Instance,

Quinn's OrbitalTM food packaging solution eliminates the non-recycled plastic used in most PET food packaging by employing 100% recycled PET material. The European Food Safety Authority has approved Orbital as completely appropriate for use in food packaging applications.



Essential Role of Plastic Bags and Pouches in Food Packaging

The two most popular products in the plastic food packaging market are bags and pouches. Oil, coal, or natural gas-based plastics are now essential to packaging; they can be found in bottles, jars, trays, sacks, wraps, pouches, bags, and boxes, among other forms. Due to their affordability and versatility, plastics have largely replaced more conventional materials used in transportation packaging, such as steel, wood, and glass. They are used in strapping, shrink film, and stretch wrapping to secure cargo during transportation. Retort pouches and trays, aseptic packages, modified environment packages, frozen and oven-proof packages, active and smart packaging solutions and aseptic packages are examples of specialty packages having useful features to help with food preparation and preservation.

Pouches are completely enclosed packaging formed of co-extruded structures, monolayers, or multi-layered laminates that are intended to keep products separately. They are available in flexible forms. Plastic film metallization is a typical process used to improve opacity and barrier qualities. For the packaging of processed and fresh meats, dairy products, frozen vegetables, dry bakery goods, coffee, tea, candies, snacks, dry powders, prepared meals, sauces, cereals, and pet foods, flexible pouches are widely used in a variety of food industries. Common pouch styles include fill-through spout pouches, stand-up pouches, and side-gusseted pouches. Additionally, there are specialty pouches like dual-compartment pouches, where two components are kept separate until pressure ruptures the seal between compartments, facilitating mixing.

For Instance,

In October 2022, Leading manufacturer of personalised flexible packaging, PPC Flexible Packaging LLC, has announced that Plastic Packaging Technologies, LLC (PPT), located in Kansas City, KS, has been acquired.



Plastic Food Packaging in Bakery and Confectionery Industry

The industry that uses plastic food packaging the most is the bakery and confectionery sector, which is where these packaging solutions are most commonly used. The production of baked goods has been steadily increasing in India, and it is now the largest part of the processed food industry. The two main actors in the bakery industry, bread and biscuits, together account for around 82% of the output of all bakery products. Over three million tonnes of bakery goods, such as bread, cookies, pastries, cakes, buns, and rusk, are produced each year.

Bread and biscuits are produced by both organised and unorganised sectors, with production estimates ranging from 0.44 million tonnes to 11 million tonnes. Throughout the baking process, packaging is essential for manufacturing, preservation, storage, shipping, and marketing. Between 10% and 25% of the overall packing expenditure is comprised of packaging expenditures.

Generally, biscuits are packaged using flexible laminates of composite architectures, where each component has a distinct purpose. Moisture and gas barrier, heat sealability, printability, and cost-effectiveness are just a few of these laminates' appealing qualities. Similar to this, in response to changing market demands, bread packaging has switched to plastic films including PP, LDPE, and LLDPE-LDPE.

As environmental awareness and legal requirements expand, there is a discernible trend towards the greater use of sustainable plastics, such as post-consumer recycled materials.

For Instance,

In January 2022, for its Duos line, Cadbury, a brand of MondelÄ“z International, is introducing Twist Wrap packaging, which enables customers to nibble in tiny quantities by twisting and sealing the container once they've eaten half of the chocolate bar.



Improving Consumer Experience with Smart Plastic Packaging

Smart plastic in food packaging is the integration of sophisticated technology into plastic packaging materials to improve functionality and performance. These technologies allow packaging to interact with the environment, the product it holds, or the user, resulting in benefits such as increased food safety, longer shelf life, and a better consumer experience. Smart plastic packaging may include active or intelligent packaging systems that can release antimicrobial chemicals to limit bacterial development, absorb oxygen to delay food spoiling, and check product freshness using indicators such as time-temperature sensors.

Smart plastic packaging can include QR codes or RFID tags to improve traceability and authentication, letting customers to learn more about the product's origin, contents, and handling recommendations. Smart plastic food packaging leverages these advances to ensure the quality, safety, and sustainability of packaged food goods while addressing consumers' changing demands and preferences.

For Instance,

In August 2023, the acquisition of Packaging 'R' Us, a company that provides disposable food packaging solutions, has been announced by the UK-based food firm Regal Food Products firm.



Browse More Insights of Towards Packaging:

The global hermetic packaging market size calculated to go up from USD 4.31 billion in 2022 to accomplish a supposed USD 7.22 billion by 2032 at a growing CAGR of 5.3% CAGR between 2023 and 2032.



size calculated to go up from USD 4.31 billion in 2022 to accomplish a supposed USD 7.22 billion by 2032 at a growing CAGR of 5.3% CAGR between 2023 and 2032. The global consumer packaged goods (CPG) market size presumed to grow from USD 2,132.1 billion in 2022 to realize an expected USD 3,171.11 billion by 2032 at a growing CAGR of 4.1% CAGR between 2023 and 2032.



size presumed to grow from USD 2,132.1 billion in 2022 to realize an expected USD 3,171.11 billion by 2032 at a growing CAGR of 4.1% CAGR between 2023 and 2032. The global thin wall packaging market size speculated to escalate from USD 41.48 billion in 2022 to fulfill a guesstimated USD 76.77 billion by 2032 at a growing CAGR of 6.4% CAGR between 2023 and 2032.



size speculated to escalate from USD 41.48 billion in 2022 to fulfill a guesstimated USD 76.77 billion by 2032 at a growing CAGR of 6.4% CAGR between 2023 and 2032. The global dunnage packaging market size envisioned to advance from USD 3.8 billion in 2022 to reach a conjectured USD 6.52 billion by 2032 at a growing CAGR of 5.6% CAGR between 2023 and 2032.



envisioned to advance from USD 3.8 billion in 2022 to reach a conjectured USD 6.52 billion by 2032 at a growing CAGR of 5.6% CAGR between 2023 and 2032. The global stick packaging market size is envisaged to surge from USD 325.21 million in 2022 to acquire a anticipated USD 547.63 million by 2032, at a growing 5.4% CAGR between 2023 and 2032.



size is envisaged to surge from USD 325.21 million in 2022 to acquire a anticipated USD 547.63 million by 2032, at a growing 5.4% CAGR between 2023 and 2032. The global retail ready packaging market size prognosticated to elevate from USD 66.63 billion in 2022 to secure a forecasted USD 115.44 billion by 2032, growing at a 5.7% CAGR between 2023 and 2032.



size prognosticated to elevate from USD 66.63 billion in 2022 to secure a forecasted USD 115.44 billion by 2032, growing at a 5.7% CAGR between 2023 and 2032. The global blister packaging market size is predicted to climb from USD 25.63 billion in 2022 to hit a presumed USD 47.44 billion by 2032, growing at a 6.4% CAGR between 2023 and 2032.



size is predicted to climb from USD 25.63 billion in 2022 to hit a presumed USD 47.44 billion by 2032, growing at a 6.4% CAGR between 2023 and 2032. The global cold chain packaging refrigerants market size expected to increase from USD 1.61 billion in 2022 to obtain a projected USD 3.36 billion by 2032, registered at a 7.7% CAGR between 2023 and 2032.



size expected to increase from USD 1.61 billion in 2022 to obtain a projected USD 3.36 billion by 2032, registered at a 7.7% CAGR between 2023 and 2032. The global packaging adhesive market size anticipated to rise from USD 12.54 billion in 2022 to attain a calculated USD 23 billion by 2032, registered at a 6.3% CAGR between 2023 and 2032.



size anticipated to rise from USD 12.54 billion in 2022 to attain a calculated USD 23 billion by 2032, registered at a 6.3% CAGR between 2023 and 2032. The global metalized flexible packaging market size forecasted to expand from USD 5.12 billion in 2022 to achieve an approximation USD 8.72 billion by 2032, registered at 5.5% CAGR between 2023 and 2032.

Key Players and Competitive Dynamics in the Plastic Food Packaging Market

The competitive landscape of the plastic food packaging market is dominated by established industry giants such as Berry Global Group Inc, Amcor Plc, Ball Corp, Sealed Air Corp, Mondi Inc., Westrock Co, ITC, PepsiCo., Huhtamäki, Smurfit Kappa, and Sonoco. These giants compete with upstart direct-to-consumer firms that use digital platforms to gain market share. Key competitive characteristics include product innovation, sustainable practices, and the ability to respond to changing consumer tastes.

Berry Global places a strong emphasis on ongoing product research and innovation to satisfy the changing demands of the food sector. To provide package solutions with enhanced usefulness, performance, and sustainability, this entails investigating and creating novel materials, designs, and technologies.

For Instance,

Over $6.5 billion, Berry global Group acquired worldwide plastic packaging supplier RPC Group, safeguarding the company's debt and ownership stake.

PepsiCo has established high standards for sustainability, intending to achieve 100% recyclable, compostable, or biodegradable packaging by 2025. This programme is a component of its larger effort to lessen its environmental impact and advance the circular economy of plastics.

For Instance,

In March 2024, PepsiCo and its supply chain partners in flexible food packaging have partnered to introduce new premium snack packaging that is 50% made of recycled plastic.



Plastic Food Packaging Market Players

Plastic food packaging leading market players are Berry Global Group Inc, Amcor Plc, Ball Corp, Sealed Air Corp, Mondi Inc., Westrock Co, ITC, PepsiCo India., Huhtamäki, Smurfit Kappa, and Sonoco.

Market Segments

By Material

PET

PE

PP

PS

Others



By Product Type

Bags & Pouches

Trays & Containers

Cups & Tubs

Films & Laminates

By Application

Bakery & Confectionery

Dairy Products

Meat, Poultry & Seafood

Fruits & Vegetables

Convenience Foods



By Distribution

Retail Shops

Supermarkets

Ecommerce

Food Service Providers

By Region

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

LAMEA

Own your copy of our reach study and stay informed: https://www.towardspackaging.com/price/5144

Explore the statistics and insights concerning the packaging industry and its segmentation: Get a Subscription

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardspackaging.com

About Us

Towards Packaging is a leading global consulting firm specializing in providing comprehensive and strategic research solutions. With a highly skilled and experienced consultant team, we offer a wide range of services designed to empower businesses with valuable insights and actionable recommendations. We stay abreast of the latest industry trends and emerging markets to provide our clients with an unrivalled understanding of their respective sectors. We adhere to rigorous research methodologies, combining primary and secondary research to ensure accuracy and reliability. Our data-driven approach and advanced analytics enable us to unearth actionable insights and make informed recommendations. We are committed to delivering excellence in all our endeavours. Our dedication to quality and continuous improvement has earned us the trust and loyalty of clients worldwide.

Browse our Brand-New Journal@ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/

Browse our Brand-New Journal@ https://www.towardsautomotive.com/

Browse our Consulting Website@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/

For Latest Update Follow Us: https://www.linkedin.com/company/towards-packaging/

Get Our Freshly Printed Chronicle: https://www.packagingwebwire.com/