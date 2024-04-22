Metawells Oil & Gas Inc. (KOSK) & Global Oil & Gas Recovery Corp. Sign Letter of Intent to Commence Merger

HARRISON, NY, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Metawells Oil & Gas Inc. (OTC Pink: KOSK) announces that KOSK and Global Oil & Gas Recovery Corp. (GlobalOG) signed a Letter of Intent to begin the Merger process. The Principals of the Company and GlobalOG are excited to implement its business plan and build long term shareholder value.

More information will be released on the upcoming developments.

ABOUT GLOBAL OIL & GAS RECOVERY CORP.

The Company's primary focus is to implement Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) techniques to existing abandoned wells, maturing oil fields and previously tapped reserves located in the United States and Canada. By restoring these existing oil and gas wells we create value for our shareholders by generating revenue from oil and gas production.

Green Technology - Focused on Methane Emission Mitigation

The company is funding the further development of Mobile / Methane Refining Unit (MRU) developed and patented by PEnG. Oil and gas companies flare more than $10.6 billion in natural resources every year. They set fire to billions of cubic feet of natural gas through flaring and venting each year. Flaring, venting and leaking abandoned gas wells not only waste natural resources but pollute the atmosphere with hazardous methane gases. The MRU technology addresses the flaring, venting and leaking abandoned wells issue by capturing the wasted methane gas and converting it to a usable fuel. This technology is currently in final development stages and could be ready for production in late 2024.

To learn more visit: https://globaloilandgasrecovery.com

About Metawells Oil & Gas Inc.

Metawells Oil & Gas Inc. is a holdings company founded in the State of Nevada and engaged in two sectors, the energy sector and the sector of technology. The Company is set to forge strategic collaborations and develop both business segments to accelerate the company growth.

www.metawellsinc.com



Forward-Looking Statements:

Safe Harbor Statement - In addition to historical information, this press release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include the intent, belief, or expectations of the Company and members of its management team with respect to the Company's future business operations and the assumptions upon which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, failure to complete anticipated sales under negotiations, lack of revenue growth, client discontinuances, failure to realize improvements in performance, efficiency, profitability, and adverse developments with respect to litigation or increased litigation costs, the operation or performance of the Company's business units or the market price of its common stock. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated within this press release can also be found on the Company's website. The Company disclaims any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements.

Contact Information

For more information contact:

Ronald Minsky, President

Phone: (212) 381-8029

contact@metawellsinc.com

X twiter: @metawells