Dresner Partners Advised Crispy Edge on Its Sale to Lulu Restaurant Group

CHICAGO, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dresner Partners, an award-winning, FINRA-registered middle-market investment bank and Mergers Alliance member firm, is pleased to announce that it advised Crispy Edge™, LLC on its sale to Lulu Restaurant Group, LLC. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



Crispy Edge was founded in the heart of historic St. Louis, Missouri and produces an extensive line of gourmet potstickers featuring a variety of globally-inspired flavors for every occasion including breakfast, lunch, dinner, dessert, and entertaining. Crispy Edge Gourmet Potstickers currently come in five flavors can be found in the frozen food section of more than 500 grocery stores throughout the United States.

Founded by Jenny Lu in 2002 and later joined by her daughter Julia Li in 2014, Lulu Restaurant Group offers authentic, family centered Chinese food to the greater St. Louis and San Francisco Bay areas through its five locations, bi-costal production facilities, food truck, and an Asian specialty market.

Commenting on the transaction, David Dresner, Co-Founder and CEO of Crispy Edge said, “I am very proud of the success of Crispy Edge, which was born out of a family tradition, led to the creation of the Crispy Edge restaurant in St. Louis, and later transitioned into a nationally recognized retail brand. I would like to thank Steve Dresner and the team at Dresner Partners for facilitating the sale of Crispy Edge to Lulu Restaurant Group. I’ve known Julia Li for many years and I can’t think of better partner who will work with our team to take our line of gourmet potstickers to the next level.”

Steven M. Dresner, President of Dresner Partners said, “Dresner Partners has a long track-record of advising consumer brands and helping them reach their goals at various stages of development. David Dresner is a very successful entrepreneur with multiple businesses and interests. He is constantly innovating and developing new ideas. I am very pleased that we could help him execute his strategy for Crispy Edge and exit the business at the right time, so he can move on with his existing businesses and to new ventures.”

About Dresner Partners

Dresner is an award-winning, FINRA-registered middle-market investment bank headquartered in Chicago, with professionals located in New York, Cleveland, Hermosa Beach, Dallas, Fort Lauderdale, and Palo Alto. For more than 30 years, Dresner Partners has provided financial advisory services to middle-market companies throughout the world including merger and acquisitions advisory, institutional private placements of debt and equity, financial restructuring, valuations, and strategic consulting services. Dresner Partners has extensive international and cross-border transaction experience and is a member of Mergers Alliance, one of the world’s leading global mergers and acquisitions partnerships focused on the middle market. An affiliated company, Dresner Corporate Services, is a strategic communications firm specializing in public relations, investor relations, and corporate development. More information is available at www.dresnerpartners.com. You can also follow Dresner Partners on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DresnerPartners.

