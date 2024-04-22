DMi Partners Wins Two 2024 US Partnership Awards For Affiliate Marketing

Award-Winning Digital Agency Earns Silver for its Campaign with Minted and impact.com, Bronze for its Campaign with Weber

PHILADELPHIA, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DMi Partners , the award-winning full-service performance marketing agency specializing in affiliate, email, paid search, and SEO, today announces two wins in the 2024 US Partnership Awards co-hosted by Hello Partner and PerformanceIn . In the 2024 US Partnership Awards, DMi Partners won Silver in the Best Affiliate Marketing Strategy category and Bronze in the Best Affiliate Program Optimization category.



DMi Partners secured Silver in the Best Affiliate Marketing Strategy award with their collaboration with Minted and impact.com. This category emphasizes expert management of a brand's affiliate and partnership strategy, stressing the integration of diverse publisher types.

DMi's collaboration with Minted, the online marketplace of premium design goods created by independent artists and designers, and impact.com, the world’s leading partnership management platform, aimed to enhance sales across various product categories such as holiday cards, stationery, weddings, and baby/kids items. Switching to impact.com streamlined reporting, allowing DMi to analyze top publishers and KPIs for better budget allocation. Based on impact.com reports, strategic resource reallocation led to increased sales, particularly for niche product categories, while tailored commission rate adjustments for products like holiday cards and “Save the Dates” resulted in significant year-over-year growth and cost savings.

DMi Partners received recognition as a Bronze Winner in the Best Affiliate Program Optimization category for their campaign, “Cooking up Campaign Flexibility to Preserve Growth,” on behalf of Weber, the leading global brand in grilling products. This category celebrates outstanding affiliate program management, highlighting innovative strategies aimed at enhancing growth, profitability, and efficiency.

Throughout 2023, DMi closely collaborated with Weber amidst budget constraints and strict ROAS-based limitations, conducting a thorough analysis of KPIs and growth opportunities. This partnership culminated in a strategic pivot of Weber's affiliate campaigns, resulting in significant year-over-year gains and a noteworthy recovery of revenue lost from loyalty and Card Linked Offer (CLO) partnerships.

“We are honored to be recognized by Hello Partner and PerformanceIn for our work,” said Patrick McKenna, CEO of DMi Partners. “These campaigns exemplify the strategic expertise and customized execution that DMi brings to the table for our brands. They also highlight how essential it is to have a best-in-class tech partner like Impact in our corner to ensure campaigns reach their potential.”

The US Partnership Awards showcase partnerships that bring significant value to customers and businesses, emphasizing creativity as a key driver of growth. With over two decades of industry experience, Hello Partner has played a pivotal role in driving affiliate and performance marketing forward.

About DMi Partners

DMi Partners is a full-service performance marketing agency working with today's leading consumer, B2B, and e-commerce brands like Henkel, Sargento, Smithfield Foods, and Anthropologie. The agency's innovative email and affiliate management accompanies a best-in-class suite of digital services, including SEO, paid search, e-commerce, branding, interactive social media marketing, and advanced marketing analytics designed to engage target audiences to drive revenue.

Founded in 2003, DMi Partners today has over 100 clients and 85 team members nationwide, including Philadelphia, California, Georgia, and Florida. Staffed by big-agency talent and offering the personal attention and agility of a boutique, DMi Partners has been recognized for managing award-winning campaigns and a proven track record of delivering the highest quality marketing strategy, execution, and results. Learn more by visiting www.DMiPartners.com and LinkedIn , X (formerly Twitter) , Facebook , and Instagram , or contact us at info@DMiPartners.com .

