Dry Shampoo Market Size is expected to reach USD 7.08 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.1%: Straits Research

According to Straits Research, “The global dry shampoo market was valued at USD 4.16 billion in 2022. It is estimated to reach USD 7.08 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period (2023–2031).”

New York, United States, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dry shampoo is an item for hair care that has gained popularity for its convenience and time-saving benefits. It is designed to refresh and cleanse the hair without water, making it a practical solution for various situations. Dry shampoo comes in different forms, like powders or aerosol sprays, and its primary function is to absorb excess oil, dirt, and impurities from the hair and scalp.

One of the main reasons people use dry shampoo is to extend the time between regular washes. Washing hair with water can be time-consuming, especially for individuals with busy schedules or limited access to water, such as while traveling or camping. Dry shampoo offers a quick alternative that can help keep the hair looking and feeling cleaner and fresher for longer periods.

Expanding Spa and Salon Market Drive the Global Market

The expanding spa and salon market is a significant global dry shampoo market driver. As the desire for spa and salon services grows worldwide, it creates opportunities to sell and use dry shampoo products within these establishments. Spas and salons offer beauty and hair care services, including styling, treatments, and maintenance. Dry shampoo is increasingly being incorporated into these services as a convenient and time-saving solution for clients. Stylists and professionals at spas and salons can use dry shampoo to refresh and style clients' hair between washes, providing a quick and effective way to achieve the desired look.

Furthermore, expanding the spa and salon market is not limited to developed countries but extends to emerging economies. As disposable incomes rise in these regions, more individuals can afford spa and salon services, creating new opportunities for the dry shampoo market.

Increasing Consumer Demand for Convenient Hair Care Solutions Creates Tremendous Opportunities

The global dry shampoo market presents significant opportunities driven by the increasing consumer demand for convenient hair care solutions. As individuals lead busy lifestyles and seek time-saving options, the demand for dry shampoo continues to rise. This trend opens up several opportunities for market players. One of the key opportunities is product innovation and expansion. The growing consumer demand for convenient hair care solutions provides room for manufacturers to innovate and expand their dry shampoo product offerings. This can include developing new formulations with improved performance, introducing unique fragrances, or offering specialized products for specific hair types or concerns. By staying attuned to consumer needs and preferences, manufacturers can attract a broader customer base and differentiate themselves in the market.

Competitive Players

The key players in the global dry shampoo market are Shiseido Company, Limited, Procter and Gamble (PandG), Unilever, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., L’Oréal, Kao Corporation, Revlon Inc., Church and Dwight Co, and Laboratoires Pierre Fabre.

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant global dry shampoo market shareholder and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period. North America is dominant in the global dry shampoo market and is expected to experience significant growth over the forecast period. With its established beauty and personal care industry and consumer demand for convenient hair care solutions, North America represents a lucrative market for dry shampoo products. One of the key elements driving the expansion of the dry shampoo market in North America is the increasing consumer demand for time-saving hair care options. Busy lifestyles, long working hours, and a desire for convenience have led individuals to seek quick and effective solutions to maintain their hair's cleanliness and freshness. The Dry shampoo provides a practical alternative to traditional shampooing, allowing consumers to refresh their hair between washes without needing water. This convenience factor has contributed to the widespread adoption of dry shampoo in North America.

Moreover, North America's beauty and personal care industry is known for its emphasis on innovation and product development. Market players continually introduce new and improved formulations, packaging, and fragrances to cater to evolving consumer preferences. The region is home to several prominent brands and manufacturers offering various dry shampoo products, providing consumers with various options.

Europe is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period. Several factors contribute to this anticipated growth and highlight European market opportunities. One of the key drivers for the growth of the dry shampoo market in Europe is the increasing consumer demand for convenient and time-saving hair care solutions. Individuals lead busy lives and prioritize efficiency, so the demand for products that offer quick refreshment and cleanliness without traditional shampooing has risen. The dry shampoo provides a practical alternative, allowing consumers to maintain clean and refreshed hair between washes, especially when water access is limited or inconvenient.

Additionally, Europe has a well-established beauty and personal care industry with a strong emphasis on innovation and product development. This enables manufacturers to introduce new formulations, fragrances, and packaging designs to cater to evolving consumer preferences. The region is home to several renowned brands and companies with a strong presence in the dry shampoo market, offering a wide range of products to meet European consumers' diverse needs and preferences.

Based on form, the global dry shampoo market is bifurcated into spray, powder, and others. The spray segment dominates the global market and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period.



Based on end users, the global dry shampoo market is bifurcated into men, women, and children. The men’s segment dominates the global market and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period.

Based on distribution channels, the global dry shampoo market is bifurcated online and offline. The online segment dominates the global market and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period.

In January 2023, Batiste launched a new line of dry shampoos for curly hair. The new line includes a volumizing dry shampoo and a refreshing dry shampoo.

In February 2023, Living Proof launched a new dry shampoo infused with keratin. The new product is designed to help to strengthen and protect hair.

