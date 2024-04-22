Maine Students Enjoy ‘Take ME to Work Day’ at the State House During School Vacation

State employees, including the Maine Department of Education (DOE), recently participated in the annual Take ME to Work Day by hosting their children and/or children they know for the day at the Maine Capitol Complex and at state-operated locations across Maine.

The day offered a chance for state employees to give their kids the opportunity to learn more about what they do for the people of Maine and see first-hand the inner workings and importance of our government.

Take ME to Work Day started with tours of the Maine State House, followed by a visit from Governor Janet Mills in the Hall of Flags. She greeted the kids and employees and delivered a message about the meaningful and fulfilling work of state government and its many employees.

Maine DOE’s Laura Cyr providing a tour. Maine DOE’s Laura Cyr providing a tour. Students in the Capitol dome. Governor Mills addressing students and employees in the Hall of Flags.

While the state had many other activities for kids participating in Take ME to Work Day, the Maine DOE once again took the opportunity to provide a jam-packed day full of fun experiences and learning opportunities for Maine DOE employees and their kids.

Following the State House tour, a mock legislative hearing was held with the help of Laura Cyr, a member of Maine DOE’s Legislative Team. Cyr explained to students about the Legislative Committee on Education and Cultural Affairs and the types of bills they oversee. Then, students volunteered to pretend to be senators and representatives on the committee and hear about a mock bill: An Act to Improve Education by Lowering the Driving Age (to 10 years old). After introducing the hypothetical bill, each student got the chance to speak about the bill, either in favor, against, or neither for nor against the bill.

Laura Cyr leading students in a mock legislative hearing. Laura Cyr leading students in a mock legislative hearing. Students in the Education and Cultural Affairs Committee room at Maine’s Capitol Complex.

Students brought up many important points, including that it would be convenient to be able to drive themselves to school if they missed the bus, that anyone young or old who has a driver’s license should have to take driving classes, and that kids are probably not ready to be driving at age ten. They also discussed the potential parking kerfuffle that would take place at school if, suddenly, everyone younger than ten years old was driving to school. Ultimately, the kids decided that the bill would need many changes if it were to proceed.

Following the mock hearing, students and adults got the opportunity to ride a Thomas Electric Bus from C.W. Cressy & Son. On the ride, which took everyone across Augusta’s Memorial Bridge to more State of Maine office buildings, students enjoyed the quiet bus ride and talked about the fact that there is no traditional engine when you open the hood. The group also learned that charging an electric bus takes about 3 hours and will ride for 150 miles on that charge.

posing in front of the Thomas Electric Bus. Riding on the Thomas Electric Bus.

Over across the bridge, the group’s destination was a visit with Maine DOE’s Child Nutrition Team to see the culinary classroom and participate in a make-your-own-pizza lunch. Led by Chef Michele Bisbee and her daughter, students learned about the different learning opportunities afforded to school nutrition staff across Maine, both in-person and remote, through the culinary classroom. They also washed up and made their own pizzas. While the group waited for lunch to cook, Chef Bisbee quizzed them on the different food groups and discussed the intricacies of serving nutritional food in Maine schools. Bisbee ended the discussion by asking kids to thank the school nutrition staff at their school next week when school is back in session.

Chef Bisbee helping students with a make-your-own-pizza lunch. Chef Bisbee helping students with a make-your-own-pizza lunch.

After lunch, the group rode the electric bus back to the Capitol Complex and joined the Maine DOE Learning Through Technology Team’s Jon Graham to learn about and have hands-on fun with computer devices as part of Maine DOE’s Maine Teaches Computer Science (CS) initiative.

Following a brief overview and history of the Maine Learning Through Technology Initiative (MLTI), Graham showed kids all of the older and newer MLTI devices and showcased some of the computer science tools available to Maine schools through Maine DOE-administered grants and opportunities, such as Sphero BOLTs, Sphero Indi Cars, and a Dash robot. These tools allowed students to play around with and try computer coding in real time. Maine leads the nation in offering universal computer science education.

The day was full of fun opportunities, laughs, learning, new friends, and possibly some budding future Maine State employees.

Maine’s Take ME to Work Day occurs annually in the spring; for more information about the program, visit Maine’s Bureau of Human Resources Page.