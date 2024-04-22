Submit Release
Teen Cheerleader Brutally Murdered: Family Fights Killer Parole

15yo Beth Brodie was brutally murdered with a metal baseball bat to the head after refusing to date Richard Baldwin in 1992. Now he wants parole.

GROVELAND, MA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On November 18, 1992, Beth Brodie died at the brutal hands of Richard C. Baldwin in a friend’s home in Groveland, Massachusetts. After refusing his advances, he killed Beth with multiple blows to the head using a metal baseball bat. Just before swinging, he proclaimed he always wanted to be a baseball player. The justice system promised the victim’s family that he would be in prison without chance of parole. Due to a 2013 judicial ruling, this long-suffering family has been further aggrieved by this convicted murderer who is again requesting parole on Thursday, May 16, 2024. He previously cancelled his scheduled hearings in 2014 and 2019.

Below is the family’s statement opposing the parole.

Brodie Family Statement: Opposition to Parole

We, the Brodie Family, adamantly oppose any consideration of parole for Beth’s killer. Our pain and suffering have not subsided since Beth was taken from us. It has, in fact, increased more pain, suffering and tears for us and Beth’s large circle of friends. The impending threat of parole is re-traumatizing and cannot be mitigated by the mere passage of time. Granting parole would only serve to undermine justice and disregard the severity of the crime committed. Releasing this offender would, without a doubt, pose a continued threat to society. We urge the parole board to uphold the original sentencing and deny any requests for parole.

For further information or inquiries, please contact Beth Brodie’s father, Stephen Brodie, at (978) 478-8567. Additional information is available at JusticeForBethBrodie.org where various media channels are also noted.

Stephen Brodie
Justice for Beth Brodie
+1 978-478-8567
